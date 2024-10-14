Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • USA TODAY

    Donald Trump takes betting lead over Kamala Harris for first time since debate

    By James Powel, USA TODAY,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=181jLa_0w5wyTma00

    Former President Donald Trump took the lead over Vice President Kamala Harris in the betting odds for the White House for the first time since the Sept. 10 presidential debate.

    Trump's largest lead at the betting houses USA TODAY has regularly surveyed comes at BetOnline where he stands -140 to Harris' +120.

    The action , which U.S. bookmakers cannot legally take part in, held steady through September but has seen Trump come back into favor over the past two weeks.

    Election live updates: Latest campaign news; man arrested near California Trump rally

    The resurgence follows a week where Trump has used increasingly dark language about immigrants in the United States. For example, he said he would use the Aliens Enemies Act of 1798 to deport undocumented immigrants at a rally in Colorado , the same law that led to the Japanese Internment Camps of World War II.

    Presidential betting odds timeline

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m10pF_0w5wyTma00

    Presidential betting odds as of 10/7

    Bet 365

    • Donald Trump : -138
    • Kamala Harris : +110

    via Covers.com

    Bovada

    • Donald Trump : -135
    • Kamala Harris : +115

    BetOnline

    • Donald Trump : -140
    • Kamala Harris : +120

    Oddschecker

    • Donald Trump : -120
    • Kamala Harris : +125

    How accurate have election odds been in past presidential elections?

    The betting favorite has only lost twice since 1866 , according to the Conversation, a nonprofit news organization.

    The most recent upset came in 2016 when then Secretary of State Hillary Clinton was favored over Trump throughout the campaign, only to lose.

    The other upset came in 1948, when Democrat Harry Truman beat eight-to-one odds to defeat Republican Thomas Dewey.

    Keeping up with Election 2024? Sign up for USA TODAY's On Politics newsletter.

    This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Donald Trump takes betting lead over Kamala Harris for first time since debate

    Comments / 852
    Add a Comment
    Delmer Matheny
    1d ago
    go trump
    caicedo luz
    1d ago
    off the Florida keys
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Top election data analyst says Trump’s odds of winning have suddenly surged - but can’t explain why
    The Independent6 days ago
    Celebrities Who Support Donald Trump
    Latin Times2 days ago
    ‘Um—‘ Kamala Harris Stumped When Asked To Name Three Good Things About Trump At Town Hall
    Mediaite5 days ago
    World reacts to horrible Taylor Swift news
    Next Impulse Sports2 days ago
    Kamala Harris’ Doctor Reveals List of Medical Conditions
    TheDailyBeast4 days ago
    Death row inmate's bizarre last meal request shocks Texas prison staff
    The Mirror US9 days ago
    Melania Trump Faces Uproar After Being Caught in Fake Charity Scandal
    The New Republic5 days ago
    Warnock says large numbers of Black men voting for Trump is ‘not going to happen’
    The Hill3 days ago
    Whoopi Goldberg Gets Brutal After Trump Calls Her ‘Filthy’
    HuffPost6 days ago
    Trump keeps telling us he believes he’ll lose | Opinion
    Raw Story5 days ago
    Meghan McCain Issues ‘Final Warning’ To Kamala Harris For Praising Her Father, Late Sen. John McCain
    NewsOne2 days ago
    Prince Harry Desperately Looking for Way Out of Meghan Markle Marriage: Exiled Royal Has 'Put Her Happiness Ahead of His Own'
    RadarOnline2 days ago
    Can Kamala Harris beat Donald Trump? Latest poll updates
    the-independent.com6 days ago
    Obama faces fury after ‘lecturing’ Black men for not backing Harris because she’s a woman
    The Independent5 days ago
    What are Trump's odds of winning the election? Here's why they just got better
    USA TODAY8 days ago
    Opinion: The 4 reasons Harris is losing
    The Hill4 days ago
    ‘It’s Just Really Sick’: Harris Supporter Outraged After Anti-Kamala Ad Features Her Talking About Dead Son
    Mediaite6 days ago
    Harris or Trump? What Chinese people want from US election
    BBC2 days ago
    Oddsmakers see a big shift in Trump-Harris race as election nears
    AL.com2 days ago
    'I Shouldn't Say It': Obama Brings Down The House With 1 Loaded Question About Trump
    HuffPost5 days ago
    I Was Drugged and Raped by Kanye at Diddy Party: Lawsuit
    TheDailyBeast4 days ago
    'Hope he's OK': Kamala Harris mocks Donald Trump's odd behavior at town hall
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    A shift in the race
    WashingtonExaminer2 days ago
    Who is leading in the 2024 presidential race? The odds have shifted. Here's the latest
    Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer6 days ago
    'It's hard to believe': MSNBC panel dumbfounded by comments from undecided voters
    Raw Story5 days ago
    ‘This Is Insane!’ CNN Guest LOSES IT on Panelist Who Says ‘Both’ Trump and Harris Use Extreme Rhetoric
    Mediaite4 days ago
    Lara Trump Claims Polls Are Wrong Because People Slip Her ‘Beverage Napkins’ Saying They’ll Vote for Her Father-in-Law
    Mediaite7 days ago
    Fact Check: Trump Donated $25M to Hurricane Relief?
    Snopes4 days ago
    Opinion: Harris should be losing to Trump. But Republicans made the wrong choice.
    USA TODAY12 hours ago
    Black group fires back at Obama for ‘insulting’ Harris pitch: 'Worst kind of identity politics'
    Fox News3 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy