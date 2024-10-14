Donald Trump takes betting lead over Kamala Harris for first time since debate

Former President Donald Trump took the lead over Vice President Kamala Harris in the betting odds for the White House for the first time since the Sept. 10 presidential debate.

Trump's largest lead at the betting houses USA TODAY has regularly surveyed comes at BetOnline where he stands -140 to Harris' +120.

The action , which U.S. bookmakers cannot legally take part in, held steady through September but has seen Trump come back into favor over the past two weeks.

The resurgence follows a week where Trump has used increasingly dark language about immigrants in the United States. For example, he said he would use the Aliens Enemies Act of 1798 to deport undocumented immigrants at a rally in Colorado , the same law that led to the Japanese Internment Camps of World War II.

Presidential betting odds timeline

Presidential betting odds as of 10/7

Bet 365

Donald Trump : -138

: -138 Kamala Harris : +110

via Covers.com

Bovada

Donald Trump : -135

: -135 Kamala Harris : +115

BetOnline

Donald Trump : -140

: -140 Kamala Harris : +120

Oddschecker

Donald Trump : -120

: -120 Kamala Harris : +125

How accurate have election odds been in past presidential elections?

The betting favorite has only lost twice since 1866 , according to the Conversation, a nonprofit news organization.

The most recent upset came in 2016 when then Secretary of State Hillary Clinton was favored over Trump throughout the campaign, only to lose.

The other upset came in 1948, when Democrat Harry Truman beat eight-to-one odds to defeat Republican Thomas Dewey.

