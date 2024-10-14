Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • USA TODAY

    Honda, Nissan, Porsche, BMW among 1.7 million vehicles recalled: Check car recalls here

    By Ahjané Forbes, USA TODAY,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CAa9m_0w5wl79o00

    The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration issued multiple recalls last week, including notices for almost 1.7 million Honda vehicles over a "sticky" steering issue.

    Are you looking to see if any recalls were issued on your vehicle? If the car isn't listed below, owners can check USA TODAY’s automotive recall database or search NHTSA’s database for new recalls. The NHTSA website allows you to search for recalls based on your vehicle identification number or VIN.

    Here is what you need to know about the vehicle recalls published by NHTSA from Oct. 6 to Oct. 12.

    Cars: Tesla unveils Cybercab driverless model in 'We, Robot' event

    Volvo recall for unintended acceleration

    Volv o is recalling 2,098 of its 2022-2024 Volvo VN vehicles. The luxury vehicles company said in the NHTSA report that “when the Controller Area Network communications are interrupted and the vehicle is in limp mode, an incorrect accelerator pedal signal can result in unintended acceleration.” If a car suddenly accelerates unintentionally, it can increase the risk of a crash, the report said.

    In addition, NHTSA said that the Volvo VN “fails to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 124, ‘Accelerator Control Systems.’”

    To fix the issue, Volvo dealers will update the electronic control unit software for free. Recall notification letters are expected to be sent by Nov. 22. Owners may contact Volvo Customer Service at 1-800-528-6586. Volvo's number for this recall is RVXX2408.

    Recalled Volvo vehicles (2,098):

    • 2022-2024 Volvo VN

    Volkswagen recall for battery that may short circuit

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wl8ZW_0w5wl79o00
    Volkswagen is recalling its 2022-2024 Audi E-TRON GT for a battery that may short circuit. ROBYN BECK, AFP via Getty Images

    Volkswagen is recalling 6,499 of its 2022-2024 Audi E-TRON GT and RS E-TRON GT vehicles. The NHTSA report said “the high-voltage battery may experience a short circuit within the battery module.” A short circuit in a high-voltage battery module increases the risk of a fire, the report said.

    Dealers will monitor the vehicles through the online data evaluation, perform diagnostic procedures, and replace the battery module assemblies if necessary. These services will be completed for free. Owners of these vehicles are advised to only charge their vehicle up to 80%. The inspection may have to be repeated before the software becomes available.  Recall notification letters are expected to be delivered by Nov. 29. Owners may contact Audi customer service at 1-800-253-2834. Audi's numbers for this recall are 931A and 931B. This recall expands and replaces previous recall numbers 24V-229, and 24V-228. Vehicles previously repaired under the prior recalls will need to have the new remedy completed.

    Recalled Audi vehicles (6,499):

    • 2022-2024 E-TRON GT
    • 2022-2024 RS E-TRON GT

    BMW recall for brake system malfunction

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vIaTO_0w5wl79o00
    BMW is recalling its 2023-2024 X5 for a brake system malfunction. Robert Hradil, Getty Images

    BMW is recalling 11,579 of its vehicles. The NHTSA report said that “the integrated brake system may malfunction and result in a loss of power brake assist or cause the Antilock Brake and Dynamic Stability Control systems to not function properly.” A loss of power brake assist can extend the distance required to stop the vehicle, the report said.

    Additionally, the report said malfunctioning Antilock Brake and Dynamic Stability Control systems can cause a loss of vehicle control. These situations can increase the risk of a crash.

    As a remedy, dealers will replace the integrated brake module. This service will be completed for free. Interim recall notification letters notifying owners of the safety risk are expected to be delivered by Nov. 22. A second letter will be mailed once the parts are available. Owners may contact BMW customer service at 1-800-525-7417. Vehicles in this recall were previously repaired under recall number 24V-104 and will need to have the new remedy completed.

    Recalled 2023-2024 BMW vehicles (11,579):

    • X1
    • X5
    • X6
    • X7
    • XM
    • 530i
    • I5
    • 740i
    • 760i
    • I7
    • 750e

    Porsche recall for battery that may short circuit

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ffeqd_0w5wl79o00
    Porsche is recalling 27,527 of its 2021-2024 Taycan vehicles for a battery that may short circuit. Alicia Devine / Tallahassee Democrat

    Porsche is recalling 27,527 of its 2021-2024 Taycan vehicles. The automobile manufacturer said in the NHTSA report that “the high-voltage battery may experience a short circuit within the battery module.” A short circuit in a high-voltage battery increases the risk of a fire, the report said.

    Dealers will install advanced diagnostic software as the final remedy. This is expected to be available in the first quarter of 2025.

    Drivers with the recalled vehicle are advised to only charge the vehicle to 80% capacity until the battery can be replaced.

    Porsche will monitor available online vehicle data and run a diagnostic test to replace the battery module assembly for free if necessary.

    Recall notification letters are expected to be delivered by Nov. 29. Owners may contact Porsche customer service at 1-800-767-7243. Porsche's numbers for this recall are ARB6 and ARB7. This recall expands and replaces previous recall numbers 23V-840, 24V-215, and 24V-217.

    Recalled vehicles (27,527):

    • 2021-2024 Taycan

    Nissan recall for rearview camera failure

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jn6JC_0w5wl79o00
    Nissan is recalling of its 2024-2025 Rogue for a rearview camera failure. Kirby Lee, USA TODAY NETWORK

    Nissan is recalling 40,466 of its 2024-2025 Rogue and 2025 INFINITI QX80 vehicles. The NHTSA reports said “a software error may cause the rearview camera to display a blank screen when the vehicle is in reverse.” The loss of the rearview camera image while in reverse can reduce a driver’s rear visibility that will increase the risk of a crash, the reports said.

    You can find the NHTSA reports for the Rogue and INFINITI QX80 by clicking the links.

    The government agency said that these vehicles "fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 111, 'Rear Visibility.'"

    Rogue remedy

    Nissan will update the in-vehicle infotainment software by an over-the-air software update or by a dealer. This service will be completed for free. Recall notification letters are expected to be sent by Nov. 21. Owners may contact Nissan's customer service at 800-647-7261 or INFINITI's customer service at 1-800-662-6200. Nissan's numbers for this recall are R24B3 and R24B4.

    QX80 remedy

    For free, dealers will reprogram the Around View Monitor software. Recall notification letters are expected to be sent by Nov. 21. Owners may contact INFINITI's customer service at 1-800-662-6200. Nissan's number for this recall is R24B5.

    Recall Nissan vehicles (40,466):

    • 2024-2025 Rogue (37,236)
    • 2025 INFINITI QX80 (3,230)

    Honda recall for steering malfunction

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UKCOa_0w5wl79o00
    Honda is recalling its 2023-2025 HR-V for a steering malfunction. Benoit Tessier, REUTERS

    Honda is recalling 1,693,199 of its vehicles. In the NHTSA report , the automobile company said that “the steering gearbox assembly may have been manufactured incorrectly which can cause excessive internal friction and lead to difficulty steering the vehicle.” When a driver experiences difficulty with their steering, it can increase the risk of a crash, the report said.

    For free, dealers will replace the worm gear spring and redistribute or add grease as necessary. Recall notification letters are expected to be delivered by Nov. 18. Owners may contact Honda Customer Service at 1-888-234-2138. Honda's numbers for this recall are SJS, MJU, QJT and VJV.

    Recalled Honda vehicles (1,693,199):

    • 2023-2025 Acura Integra
    • 2023-2025 Civic Type R
    • 2023-2025 CR-V Hybrid
    • 2023-2025 CR-V
    • 2023-2025 HR-V
    • 2022-2025 Civic
    • 2022-2025 Civic Hatchback
    • 2024-2025 Acura Integra Type S
    • 2025 CR-V Fuel Cell EV
    • 2025 Civic Hybrid
    • 2025 Civic Hatchback Hybrid

    Ahjané Forbes is a reporter on the National Trending Team at USA TODAY. Ahjané covers breaking news, car recalls, crime, health, lottery, and public policy stories. Email her at aforbes@gannett.com . Follow her on Instagram , Threads , and X (Twitter) @forbesfineest.

    This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Honda, Nissan, Porsche, BMW among 1.7 million vehicles recalled: Check car recalls here

    Comments / 7
    Add a Comment
    Johnny Hamcheck
    2d ago
    Benzito over here. Good karma. But fuck yall. Respectfully🤣🤣🤣. 🙏☝️😘
    HUDSON GUY
    2d ago
    PUT THE GAS PEDAL MECHANICAL CABLE BACK ON AND ELIMINATE THE STUPID STUPID ELECTRIC CONTROL..
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Honda recalling 1.7M vehicles: If you have one of these models, bring it to your dealer for free repairs
    LehighValleyLive.com5 days ago
    Honda recalls nearly 2 million vehicles
    newscentermaine.com5 days ago
    6 Car Models That Will Plummet in Value Before the End of 2025
    GOBankingRates2 days ago
    Legendary ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Host Dies After Fall: Mayra Gómez Kemp Was 76
    PopCulture2 days ago
    Honda Recalls Another 720,000 Cars for Leaky Fuel Pumps That Can Catch Fire
    thedrive.com8 hours ago
    Death row inmate's bizarre last meal request shocks Texas prison staff
    The Mirror US9 days ago
    News Anchor Fired During Live Show
    iHeartRadio5 days ago
    Popular Chain That Closed 18 Years Ago Is Coming Back With 10 Locations
    iheart.com7 days ago
    Sean “Diddy” Combs seen walking to courthouse in prison clothes
    breezyscroll.com5 days ago
    Walmart and Dollar Tree warned to check change after $200 million issue highlighted by experts
    Irish Star6 days ago
    Final chance to get $4,000 in free money from data breach settlement and a receipt is all you need to claim cash
    alamogordotownnews.com13 days ago
    Prince Harry Desperately Looking for Way Out of Meghan Markle Marriage: Exiled Royal Has 'Put Her Happiness Ahead of His Own'
    RadarOnline2 days ago
    U.S. Gymnast Suni Lee Stuns In A Tiny White Swimsuit
    The Spun2 days ago
    Honda's Second Massive Recall In As Many Weeks Is Cause For Concern
    CarBuzz.com4 hours ago
    Extra $2,967 Direct Deposit To All Social Security Holders 2024 – Who Will Get?
    thetransferportalcfb.com3 days ago
    I took a car for a test drive and got pulled over within seconds – now I’m in middle of a feud with dealership and cops
    The US Sun5 days ago
    Prison Guard Impregnated By Inmate, Gets Caught Trying To Smuggle Him Drugs
    Wide Open Country4 days ago
    How to collect your share of a $15 million Cash App settlement
    Scripps News5 days ago
    Man says he has been 'left to rot' after Covid vaccine
    BBC2 days ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks25 days ago
    Popular Milk Brand Faces Nationwide Recall Due to Undeclared Allergen
    Uncovering Florida23 days ago
    These are the best car brands in 2024 - the ranking
    motor1.com5 days ago
    10-million-pound meat recall affects hundreds of products at Walmart, Target, Publix and more
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    T.J. Holmes is put in ambulance alongside Amy Robach after suffering Chicago Marathon injury
    Daily Mail2 days ago
    Honda announces recall for 1.6M+ vehicles due to potential steering defect
    topclassactions.com8 hours ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato8 hours ago
    There's a big Ozempic controversy brewing online. Doctors say it's the 'wild west.'
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    10 Items You Should Never Put in the Dryer
    Martha Stewart4 days ago
    JD Vance Awfully Quiet After Report on How His Mom Got Health Care
    The New Republic2 days ago
    Cocaine dealer jailed after phone hacked by police
    BBC2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy