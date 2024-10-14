Honda, Nissan, Porsche, BMW among 1.7 million vehicles recalled: Check car recalls here

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration issued multiple recalls last week, including notices for almost 1.7 million Honda vehicles over a "sticky" steering issue.

Are you looking to see if any recalls were issued on your vehicle? If the car isn't listed below, owners can check USA TODAY’s automotive recall database or search NHTSA’s database for new recalls. The NHTSA website allows you to search for recalls based on your vehicle identification number or VIN.

Here is what you need to know about the vehicle recalls published by NHTSA from Oct. 6 to Oct. 12.

Volvo recall for unintended acceleration

Volv o is recalling 2,098 of its 2022-2024 Volvo VN vehicles. The luxury vehicles company said in the NHTSA report that “when the Controller Area Network communications are interrupted and the vehicle is in limp mode, an incorrect accelerator pedal signal can result in unintended acceleration.” If a car suddenly accelerates unintentionally, it can increase the risk of a crash, the report said.

In addition, NHTSA said that the Volvo VN “fails to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 124, ‘Accelerator Control Systems.’”

To fix the issue, Volvo dealers will update the electronic control unit software for free. Recall notification letters are expected to be sent by Nov. 22. Owners may contact Volvo Customer Service at 1-800-528-6586. Volvo's number for this recall is RVXX2408.

Recalled Volvo vehicles (2,098):

2022-2024 Volvo VN

Volkswagen recall for battery that may short circuit

Volkswagen is recalling its 2022-2024 Audi E-TRON GT for a battery that may short circuit. ROBYN BECK, AFP via Getty Images

Volkswagen is recalling 6,499 of its 2022-2024 Audi E-TRON GT and RS E-TRON GT vehicles. The NHTSA report said “the high-voltage battery may experience a short circuit within the battery module.” A short circuit in a high-voltage battery module increases the risk of a fire, the report said.

Dealers will monitor the vehicles through the online data evaluation, perform diagnostic procedures, and replace the battery module assemblies if necessary. These services will be completed for free. Owners of these vehicles are advised to only charge their vehicle up to 80%. The inspection may have to be repeated before the software becomes available. Recall notification letters are expected to be delivered by Nov. 29. Owners may contact Audi customer service at 1-800-253-2834. Audi's numbers for this recall are 931A and 931B. This recall expands and replaces previous recall numbers 24V-229, and 24V-228. Vehicles previously repaired under the prior recalls will need to have the new remedy completed.

Recalled Audi vehicles (6,499):

2022-2024 E-TRON GT

2022-2024 RS E-TRON GT

BMW recall for brake system malfunction

BMW is recalling its 2023-2024 X5 for a brake system malfunction. Robert Hradil, Getty Images

BMW is recalling 11,579 of its vehicles. The NHTSA report said that “the integrated brake system may malfunction and result in a loss of power brake assist or cause the Antilock Brake and Dynamic Stability Control systems to not function properly.” A loss of power brake assist can extend the distance required to stop the vehicle, the report said.

Additionally, the report said malfunctioning Antilock Brake and Dynamic Stability Control systems can cause a loss of vehicle control. These situations can increase the risk of a crash.

As a remedy, dealers will replace the integrated brake module. This service will be completed for free. Interim recall notification letters notifying owners of the safety risk are expected to be delivered by Nov. 22. A second letter will be mailed once the parts are available. Owners may contact BMW customer service at 1-800-525-7417. Vehicles in this recall were previously repaired under recall number 24V-104 and will need to have the new remedy completed.

Recalled 2023-2024 BMW vehicles (11,579):

X1

X5

X6

X7

XM

530i

I5

740i

760i

I7

750e

Porsche recall for battery that may short circuit

Porsche is recalling 27,527 of its 2021-2024 Taycan vehicles for a battery that may short circuit. Alicia Devine / Tallahassee Democrat

Porsche is recalling 27,527 of its 2021-2024 Taycan vehicles. The automobile manufacturer said in the NHTSA report that “the high-voltage battery may experience a short circuit within the battery module.” A short circuit in a high-voltage battery increases the risk of a fire, the report said.

Dealers will install advanced diagnostic software as the final remedy. This is expected to be available in the first quarter of 2025.

Drivers with the recalled vehicle are advised to only charge the vehicle to 80% capacity until the battery can be replaced.

Porsche will monitor available online vehicle data and run a diagnostic test to replace the battery module assembly for free if necessary.

Recall notification letters are expected to be delivered by Nov. 29. Owners may contact Porsche customer service at 1-800-767-7243. Porsche's numbers for this recall are ARB6 and ARB7. This recall expands and replaces previous recall numbers 23V-840, 24V-215, and 24V-217.

Recalled vehicles (27,527):

2021-2024 Taycan

Nissan recall for rearview camera failure

Nissan is recalling of its 2024-2025 Rogue for a rearview camera failure. Kirby Lee, USA TODAY NETWORK

Nissan is recalling 40,466 of its 2024-2025 Rogue and 2025 INFINITI QX80 vehicles. The NHTSA reports said “a software error may cause the rearview camera to display a blank screen when the vehicle is in reverse.” The loss of the rearview camera image while in reverse can reduce a driver’s rear visibility that will increase the risk of a crash, the reports said.

You can find the NHTSA reports for the Rogue and INFINITI QX80 by clicking the links.

The government agency said that these vehicles "fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 111, 'Rear Visibility.'"

Rogue remedy

Nissan will update the in-vehicle infotainment software by an over-the-air software update or by a dealer. This service will be completed for free. Recall notification letters are expected to be sent by Nov. 21. Owners may contact Nissan's customer service at 800-647-7261 or INFINITI's customer service at 1-800-662-6200. Nissan's numbers for this recall are R24B3 and R24B4.

QX80 remedy

For free, dealers will reprogram the Around View Monitor software. Recall notification letters are expected to be sent by Nov. 21. Owners may contact INFINITI's customer service at 1-800-662-6200. Nissan's number for this recall is R24B5.

Recall Nissan vehicles (40,466):

2024-2025 Rogue (37,236)

2025 INFINITI QX80 (3,230)

Honda recall for steering malfunction

Honda is recalling its 2023-2025 HR-V for a steering malfunction. Benoit Tessier, REUTERS

Honda is recalling 1,693,199 of its vehicles. In the NHTSA report , the automobile company said that “the steering gearbox assembly may have been manufactured incorrectly which can cause excessive internal friction and lead to difficulty steering the vehicle.” When a driver experiences difficulty with their steering, it can increase the risk of a crash, the report said.

For free, dealers will replace the worm gear spring and redistribute or add grease as necessary. Recall notification letters are expected to be delivered by Nov. 18. Owners may contact Honda Customer Service at 1-888-234-2138. Honda's numbers for this recall are SJS, MJU, QJT and VJV.

Recalled Honda vehicles (1,693,199):

2023-2025 Acura Integra

2023-2025 Civic Type R

2023-2025 CR-V Hybrid

2023-2025 CR-V

2023-2025 HR-V

2022-2025 Civic

2022-2025 Civic Hatchback

2024-2025 Acura Integra Type S

2025 CR-V Fuel Cell EV

2025 Civic Hybrid

2025 Civic Hatchback Hybrid

