How to watch Jets vs. Bills today: Start time, TV, live stream for Monday Night Football

Week 6 of the NFL season is set to deliver a high-stakes "Monday Night Football" showdown, pitting the Buffalo Bills against the New York Jets .

The Jets will face the Bills after starting the season with a 2-3 record and making changes to the coaching staff with owner Woody Johnson firing head coach Robert Salah . Johnson appointed defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich as the interim head coach while the search for a new head coach begins . Johnson emphasized that the decision to fire Salah and appoint Ulbrich was his alone. Now, the Jets are aiming to start fresh and get back on track to end their 13-year playoff drought.

The Bills, currently on a two-game losing streak, are feeling the pressure after their 23-20 loss to the Houston Texans in Week 5. Bills quarterback Josh Allen's rough performance – completing only 9 of 30 attempts for 131 yards and one touchdown – has added to the team's recent struggles.

Here's how to watch the Bills take on the Jets in "Monday Night Football":

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) throws the ball as guard Alijah Vera-Tucker (75) defends against the Minnesota Vikings during a game on Oct. 6, 2024. Kirby Lee, Imagn Images

JETS: Ulbrich puts Todd Downing, not Nathaniel Hackett, in charge of offense

When is kickoff time for New York Jets vs. Buffalo Bills ?

The Week 6 battle between the Buffalo Bills and the New York Jets is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday, Oct. 14.

What channel is New York Jets vs. Buffalo Bills?

The Week 6 "Monday Night Football" game between the Buffalo Bills and the New York Jets will be broadcast on ESPN at 8:15 p.m. ET.

How to stream New York Jets vs. Buffalo Bills for free

Those looking to cut the cord can watch the Buffalo Bills and the New York Jets on Fubo , which is offering a free trial for new subscribers.

New York Jets vs. Buffalo Bills: TV, time, streaming info

The Week 6 "Monday Night Football" game between the Buffalo Bills and the New York Jets will air on ESPN.

Date: Monday, Oct. 14

Monday, Oct. 14 Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Streaming: ESPN+, NFL+, Fubo (free trial)

ESPN+, NFL+, Fubo (free trial) Location: MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, NJ)

Stream NFL games all season with Fubo

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: How to watch Jets vs. Bills today: Start time, TV, live stream for Monday Night Football