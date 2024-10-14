Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • USA TODAY

    How to watch Jets vs. Bills today: Start time, TV, live stream for Monday Night Football

    By Elizabeth Flores, USA TODAY,

    2 days ago

    Week 6 of the NFL season is set to deliver a high-stakes "Monday Night Football" showdown, pitting the Buffalo Bills against the New York Jets .

    The Jets will face the Bills after starting the season with a 2-3 record and making changes to the coaching staff with owner Woody Johnson firing head coach Robert Salah . Johnson appointed defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich as the interim head coach while the search for a new head coach begins . Johnson emphasized that the decision to fire Salah and appoint Ulbrich was his alone. Now, the Jets are aiming to start fresh and get back on track to end their 13-year playoff drought.

    The Bills, currently on a two-game losing streak, are feeling the pressure after their 23-20 loss to the Houston Texans in Week 5. Bills quarterback Josh Allen's rough performance – completing only 9 of 30 attempts for 131 yards and one touchdown – has added to the team's recent struggles.

    Here's how to watch the Bills take on the Jets in "Monday Night Football":

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jiWbk_0w5w5UWD00
    New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) throws the ball as guard Alijah Vera-Tucker (75) defends against the Minnesota Vikings during a game on Oct. 6, 2024. Kirby Lee, Imagn Images

    JETS: Ulbrich puts Todd Downing, not Nathaniel Hackett, in charge of offense

    When is kickoff time for New York Jets vs. Buffalo Bills ?

    The Week 6 battle between the Buffalo Bills and the New York Jets is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday, Oct. 14.

    What channel is New York Jets vs. Buffalo Bills?

    The Week 6 "Monday Night Football" game between the Buffalo Bills and the New York Jets will be broadcast on ESPN at 8:15 p.m. ET.

    How to stream New York Jets vs. Buffalo Bills for free

    Those looking to cut the cord can watch the Buffalo Bills and the New York Jets on Fubo , which is offering a free trial for new subscribers.

    New York Jets vs. Buffalo Bills: TV, time, streaming info

    The Week 6 "Monday Night Football" game between the Buffalo Bills and the New York Jets will air on ESPN.

    • Date: Monday, Oct. 14
    • Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
    • Streaming: ESPN+, NFL+, Fubo (free trial)
    • Location: MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, NJ)

    Stream NFL games all season with Fubo

    We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

    This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: How to watch Jets vs. Bills today: Start time, TV, live stream for Monday Night Football

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    NFL rumors roundup: Latest news on Detroit Lions, Maxx Crosby, and more
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    How long is Travis Etienne out? Updated injury timeline for Jaguars RB
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    How many points did Bronny James score tonight? Lakers-Warriors preseason box score
    USA TODAY17 hours ago
    Aidan Hutchinson injury update: Lions DE undergoes successful surgery on leg
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    What to know about Kamala Harris' interview with Fox News this week
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Most overpaid college football coaches include two from SEC. Who are they?
    USA TODAY10 hours ago
    Is Travis Kelce a good actor? We investigate!
    USA TODAY5 hours ago
    Daddy of Em' All: the changing world of rodeo
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    WNBA not following the script and it makes league that much more entertaining
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Georgia made Kirby Smart college football's highest-paid coach. But at what cost?
    USA TODAY12 hours ago
    'You know it's coming': Aaron Judge's homer spurs Yankees over Guardians for 2-0 ALCS lead
    USA TODAY16 hours ago
    WNBA Finals schedule: Bracket, scores and results as Liberty battle Lynx
    USA TODAY6 hours ago
    Dodgers vs. Mets predictions: Odds and picks before pivotal Game 3
    USA TODAY4 hours ago
    Opinion: Tom Brady’s conflict of interest reflects superstar privilege in NFL
    USA TODAY12 hours ago
    Braves Trade Idea Sends Orlando Arcia for 2-Time All-Star
    ATL Braves Country1 day ago
    Off the Grid: Sally breaks down USA TODAY's daily crossword puzzle, Figurehead
    USA TODAY17 hours ago
    WNBA Finals games today: What to know for Liberty vs. Lynx on Wednesday
    USA TODAY11 hours ago
    The 'Saturday Night Live' Backstage Brawl Between Chevy Chase and Billy Murray: Five Decades Later
    Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
    Boston Bruins at Colorado Avalanche odds, picks and predictions
    USA TODAY3 hours ago
    Tropicana Field roof damage: Rays' stadium won't be ready for 2025, per report
    USA TODAY6 hours ago
    Columbus Blue Jackets memorialize Johnny Gaudreau, hoist '13' banner
    USA TODAY20 hours ago
    United States men's national soccer team vs. Mexico: How to watch Tuesday's friendly
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Opinion: How Nick Saban predicted Alabama football freefall with warning after Georgia win
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    Joe Heller: Cartoonist’s view of news — CRINK in the neck, scary costumes, civil debate, pumpkin spice
    Northern Kentucky Tribune10 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy