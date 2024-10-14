Opinion: Think Project 2025 isn't happening? Trump's recent interview says otherwise.

“Trump comes back in January, I’ll be on his heels coming back, and I will run the biggest deportation force this country has ever seen,” Homan said on a panel at the National Conservatism Conference in July, according to David Weigel of Semafor. “They ain’t seen sh-- yet. Wait until 2025.”
In Project 2025, the plans for the Department of Homeland Security include more deportations and more military at the southern border. It calls for the elimination of certain visas and the repeal of all temporary protected status designations. It gives ICE agents the authority to go into areas like schools and churches , which were previously off-limits.
Homan isn’t the only former Trump staffer to write for Project 2025. A CNN review found that at least 140 people who previously worked for him were part of its creation. If he's already planning on bringing Homan into the picture, there's no telling who else from the project could appear in a potential second Trump Cabinet.
Clearly, Trump knows more about Project 2025 than he is letting on. If it is the blueprint for a second Trump term, we must all do our part to keep him from returning to the White House.
