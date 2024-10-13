Bears vs. Jaguars final score: Caleb Williams, Bears crush Jags in London

The NFL sent a marquee quarterback matchup to London this weekend. Caleb Williams, though, was the headlining star.

Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears destroyed Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars in London in Week 6, 35-16. Williams finished with four touchdowns in the effort, as the quarterback continues his ascent.

Williams, the No. 1 overall selection in the 2024 NFL draft, seems to be figuring things out. With two 300-plus-yard performances in his last three games, the rookie passer came up a touchdown shy of tying the NFL record for touchdown passes by a rookie QB in the matchup.

Lawrence, No. 1 overall selection in the 2021 draft, has waded through difficult early season waters so far, and Sunday's matchup was no different. Lawrence threw two touchdowns in the game, but one was a little bit too little, too late to wide receiver Gabe Davis.

USA TODAY Sports provided live updates, highlights and more from the Week 6 London matchup between the Bears and Jaguars below:

There was maybe some hope for the Jaguars in the first quarter, but that was quickly doused by a high-flying Bears offense through the remainder of the game. Caleb Williams finished with four touchdowns in the massive win over the hapless Jaguars in London.

Trevor Lawrence will take in the rest of this pending Jaguars loss from the sidelines. Mac Jones has entered the game for mop-up duty, keeping Lawrence on the sidelines for this forgettable performance.

The Jaguars are alive, but barely breathing. Trevor Lawrence found Gabe Davis for his second touchdown catch of the day. After a failed 2-point try, the Jaguars trail 35-16.

After D.J. Moore came up just inches shy of giving Caleb Williams his fifth touchdown on the day, running back D'Andre Swift bullied his way into the end zone for the score. The Bears lead 35-10 following the score.

Trevor Lawrence hasn't lit the box score on fire, but he will ignite plenty of takes come Monday morning.

Lawrence threw a ghastly interception to Bears DB Josh Blackwell in the early goings of the fourth quarter to set up the bears for another scoring opportunity.

Caleb Williams has arrived, both in London and the NFL.

After some flashes of brilliance in recent weeks, Williams has erupted in London for four touchdown passes. The fourth, a fade to Keenan Allen for his second TD grab of the day. The Bears lead 28-10 with 14:56 remaining in the fourth quarter.

In 2012, the Jacksonville Jaguars agreed to play one home game at Wembley Stadium each year from 2013 to 2016, later extending that agreement through 2020. As a result, the Jaguars became a staple of the NFL London games, playing overseas for 10 consecutive seasons.

The "GSH" on the shoulder sleeves of the Bears uniform are the initials of George S. Halas, the founder and former owner of the Chicago Bears .

When the Jags needed a score, Trevor Lawrence delivered. While the passer has been more than a bit off on the drive, he escaped the pocket and found Gabe Davis for six. The extra point would cut into the Bears' lead, which now sits at 21-10.

Jaguars running back Travis Etienne has been a topic of early trade speculation, but now he may have to overcome a little injury to get back on the field.

Etienne was listed as questionable to return with a hamstring injury midway through the third quarter. Etienne also dealt with a shoulder injury earlier this season.

The "T" in "TD" actually stands for "tea."

After Caleb Williams' third touchdown pass of the day, the Bears gathered in the end zone for a little celebration: Apropos of their matchup in London, Chicago called for a tea party celebration.

Did anyone bring the crumpets?

The Evan Engram fumble proved costly. Caleb Williams would connect with Keenan Allen for his third touchdown pass of the day to put the Bears up 18 points on the Jaguars in London.

The Jaguars needed a score to come out of half with some urgency, but an Evan Engram fumble set up the Bears with good field position to lengthen their lead.

It was a tale of two quarters before halftime: The Jaguars dominated the first half, while it was all Bears in the second quarter. The Bears lead the Jaguars on the back of two Caleb Williams-Cole Kmet TD passes, 14-3.

It was another easy pitch and catch for Caleb Williams and Cole Kmet for the duo's second touchdown connection of the day. It put the Bears up 14-3 with 13 seconds left in the half.

The Bears offense seemed to be humming, until Caleb Williams left too much air under a deep ball to D.J. Moore. Andre Cisco had a healthy return with the throw to set up the Jaguars with another drive.

Midway through the second quarter, Rome Odunze has yet to secure a catch vs. the Jaguars. D.J. Moore, Cole Kmet and Roschon Johnson all have catches.

It looks like the Bears offense showed up to London a little late. After having just seven yards on offense in the first quarter, the Bears offense came alive in the second quarter, with Caleb Williams leading a scoring drive and capping it off with a TD pass to Cole Kmet.

Kmet would truck a Jags defender en route to the end zone – and then would snap the ball on the extra point.

Bears up 7-3 in the second.

Evan Engram is back for the Jaguars today, and it doesn't look like he's missed a step. The Jags tight end has been a much-needed security blanket for Trevor Lawrence, with three catches for 39 yards through one quarter of play vs. the Bears.

A long, long Jaguars drive that ended in a field goal sucked up most of the time in the first quarter vs. the Bears. Chicago can't seem to get much going offensively, with just seven total yards at the end of the first quarter. That said, the Jags lead by just a field goal heading into the second quarter.

Jaguars wideout Brian Thomas Jr. entered the matchup with 397 yards on the season. That puts him on pace for over 1,300 yards should he stay healthy. He has two receptions for 21 yards entering the late stages of the first quarter vs. the Bears.

A methodical, clock-chewing possession by the Jaguars stalled in the red zone. After a number of penalties and a Gabe Davis end zone drop, the Jags settled for a Cam Little boot for three points. The Jaguars lead the Bears 3-0 in the first quarter.

Those looking for some early American fireworks from Caleb Williams will have to wait at least one more drive. The Jaguars defense forces the Bears into a punt after Williams was stopped on third down. Referees may have missed a facemask call on Williams, as well.

What time is Jaguars at Bears in London?

Start time: 9:30 a.m. ET

The Bears vs. Jaguars Week 6 London matchup gets underway at 9:30 a.m. ET. The game should take viewers almost right up to the 1 p.m. slate of games in Week 6 .

Bears vs. Jaguars TV channel

TV channel: NFL Network (national) | CBS 47 (Jacksonville market) | Fox 32 (Chicago market)

NFL Network (national) | CBS 47 (Jacksonville market) | Fox 32 (Chicago market) Live stream: Fubo , NFL+

Nationally, the Jaguars vs. Bears matchup will air on NFL Network. Locally, CBS 47 (Jacksonville) and Fox 32 (Chicago) will broadcast the game.

The game is also available to stream on Fubo .

TV channel: NFL Network (national)

NFL Network (national) Chicago market: Fox 32

The Jags vs. Bears matchup will air on NFL Network to a national audience, and on Fox 32 in the Chicago market.

TV channel: NFL Network (national)

NFL Network (national) Jacksonville market: CBS47

The Jags vs. Bears matchup will air on NFL Network to a national audience, and on CBS47 in the Jacksonville market.

Bears vs. Jaguars predictions, picks

Here's how the USA TODAY Sports staff feels the Bears vs. Jaguars Week 6 matchup in London will shake out:

Lorenzo Reyes: Bears 26, Jaguars 20

Bears 26, Jaguars 20 Tyler Dragon: Bears 21, Jaguars 20

Bears 21, Jaguars 20 Jordan Mendoza: Bears 22, Jaguars 16

The Bears are favorites to defeat the Jaguars , according to BetMGM NFL odds . Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering NFL betting promos in 2024 including the ESPN BET app and Fanatics Sportsbook promo code .

NFL STATS CENTRAL: The latest NFL scores, schedules, odds, stats and more.

Spread: Bears (-1.5)

Moneyline: Bears (-125); Jaguars (+105)

Over/under: 44.5

Not interested in this game? Our guide to NFL betting odds, picks and spreads has you covered with Thursday Night Football odds , Sunday Night Football odds and Monday Night Football odds .

New to sports betting? USA TODAY readers can claim exclusive promos and bonus codes with the best online sportsbooks and sports betting sites .

FEELING LUCKY? Here are the best parlay bets and odds for NFL games this week

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium – home of the Premier League's Tottenham Hotspur F.C – is a state-of-the-art facility which opened in 2019.

Located in Tottenham, London, England, the stadium seats almost 63,000 fans. It features a retractable pitch that makes way for a football field underneath, an engineering marvel.

The Jaguars have played in London 11 times over the past ten seasons and have a 6-5 record in those games.

The Jaguars played back-to-back games in London in 2023 and will do so again in 2024. They are scheduled to play the Bears in Week 6 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and then the New England Patriots in Week 7 at Wembley Stadium.

The Jaguars are 2-0 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and 4-5 at Wembley Stadium.

We have a complete list at every position:

The NFL's top 18 players in average annual salary are all quarterbacks, according to OverTheCap.com . Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott became the league's highest-paid player on Sunday morning, agreeing to a four-year, $240 million deal . Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson is the first non-quarterback on the highest-paid list after striking a four-year, $140 million contract extension this offseason.

The Jaguars and quarterback Trevor Lawrence have agreed to terms on a five - year, $275 million contract extension – with $200 million guaranteed – ahead of the 2024 season, a person close to the situation informed USA TODAY Sports.

At the time, the deal matched Lawrence with the Cincinnati Bengals ' Joe Burrow as the NFL's highest-paid quarterback and highest-paid player in league history (in per-season average salary). Dak Prescott later eclipsed that mark.

Dak Prescott is currently the highest-paid NFL quarterback in terms of AAV. He signed a four-year, $240 million extension with the Dallas Cowboys on eve of the 2024 NFL season to leapfrog Lawrence and Burrow for the top spot.

Prescott also has the most guaranteed money in his contract among quarterbacks. A whopping $231 million of his deal is guaranteed, which surpassed Deshaun Watson 's previous record of $230 million in his infamous fully guaranteed deal.

Prescott's contract isn't the NFL's largest contract overall, however. That honor belongs to Patrick Mahomes , who is penciled to make $450 million as part of the 10-year contract he signed with the team in 2020.

Entering the Week 6 Sunday slate of games, the Jaguars are in the cellar of the AFC South. Here's how they stack up in the division:

Houston Texans (4-1) Indianapolis Colts (2-3) Tennessee Titans (1-3) Jacksonville Jaguars (1-4)

The Bears have a little work to do to catch up to the Vikings in the division. Here's how the NFC North looks entering Week 6 Sunday games:

Minnesota Vikings (5-0) Detroit Lions (3-1) Chicago Bears (3-2) Green Bay Packers (3-2)

The Bears rookie QB may have flipped a switch. Williams has two 300-plus yard passing performances in his last three games.

Williams has thrown for 1,091 yards, five touchdowns and four interceptions through five games this season. He's coming off his best performance, throwing two touchdowns vs. the Panthers in Week 5.

Chicago jumps the pond to take on the Jaguars in Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England.

The matchup counts as a Bears home game.

Guard Nate Davis is a healthy scratch, while the team will be without DB Jaquan Brisker as he's in the concussion protocol.

Here's the full look at Bears inactives today:

The Jags get tight end Evan Engram back this weekend. Here's the list of inactives for Sunday's matchup vs. Chicago:

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Bears vs. Jaguars final score: Caleb Williams, Bears crush Jags in London