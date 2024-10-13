How to watch Raiders vs. Steelers today: Start time, TV channel, live stream for Week 7
By Elizabeth Flores, USA TODAY,
2 days ago
In Week 6 of the NFL season, the Pittsburgh Steelers are scheduled to take on the Las Vegas Raiders in what promises to be an electrifying matchup. Both teams are preparing for a high-stakes showdown on Sunday, which could prove to be a defining moment in their seasons.
The Raiders head into the first weekend of October with a 2-3 record and will continue to move forward with new quarterback Aidan O'Connell . O'Connell replaced Gardner Minshew , who had a rough start to the season, in an effort to revitalize the team's offense. However, O'Connell seems to be struggling to find his footing, with a 50% completion rate. He connected on just 10 of 20 attempts for 94 yards and threw one interception in a 34-18 loss to the Denver Broncos .
The Steelers are going through a rough patch, having lost their last two games. In Week 5, Pittsburgh was defeated 20-17 by the Dallas Cowboys , with Jalen Tolbert catching a pass from Dak Prescott in the final 20 seconds of the game. Steelers quarterback Justin Fields had a challenging game, completing only 55.6% of his passes for two touchdowns and getting sacked three times.
Here's how to watch the Steelers take on the Raiders in Week 6:
