    How to watch Raiders vs. Steelers today: Start time, TV channel, live stream for Week 7

    By Elizabeth Flores, USA TODAY,

    2 days ago

    In Week 6 of the NFL season, the Pittsburgh Steelers are scheduled to take on the Las Vegas Raiders in what promises to be an electrifying matchup. Both teams are preparing for a high-stakes showdown on Sunday, which could prove to be a defining moment in their seasons.

    The Raiders head into the first weekend of October with a 2-3 record and will continue to move forward with new quarterback Aidan O'Connell . O'Connell replaced Gardner Minshew , who had a rough start to the season, in an effort to revitalize the team's offense. However, O'Connell seems to be struggling to find his footing, with a 50% completion rate. He connected on just 10 of 20 attempts for 94 yards and threw one interception in a 34-18 loss to the Denver Broncos .

    The Steelers are going through a rough patch, having lost their last two games. In Week 5, Pittsburgh was defeated 20-17 by the Dallas Cowboys , with Jalen Tolbert catching a pass from Dak Prescott in the final 20 seconds of the game. Steelers quarterback Justin Fields had a challenging game, completing only 55.6% of his passes for two touchdowns and getting sacked three times.

    Here's how to watch the Steelers take on the Raiders in Week 6:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zeXDq_0w550tYF00
    The Pittsburgh Steelers' Zach Frazier (54) and Justin Fields (2) warm up before a game against the Dallas Cowboys on Oct. 6, 2024. Joe Sargent, Getty Images

    OPINION: Russell Wilson seizing Steelers' starting QB job is only a matter of time

    When is kickoff time for Las Vegas Raiders vs. Pittsburgh Steelers ?

    The Week 6 battle between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Pittsburgh Steelers is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 13.

    What channel is Las Vegas Raiders vs. Pittsburgh Steelers?

    The Week 6 game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Pittsburgh Steelers will be broadcast on CBS at 4:05 p.m. ET.

    How to stream Las Vegas Raiders vs. Pittsburgh Steelers for free

    Those looking to cut the cord can watch the Las Vegas Raiders vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers on Fubo , which is offering a free trial for new subscribers.

    Las Vegas Raiders vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: TV, time, streaming info

    The Week 6 game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Pittsburgh Steelers will air on CBS.

    • Date: Sunday, Oct. 13
    • Time: 4:05 p.m. ET (1:05 p.m. local)
    • Streaming: NFL+, Fubo (free trial)
    • Location: Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas

    Stream NFL games all season with Fubo

    We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

    This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: How to watch Raiders vs. Steelers today: Start time, TV channel, live stream for Week 7

