How to watch Cowboys vs. Lions today: Start time, TV, live stream for Week 6 game

Two playoff teams from a year ago with NFC championship aspirations this season meet in Week 6 of the 2024 NFL season when the Detroit Lions visit the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon, just nine months after a controversial ending in their most recent matchup.

The Lions had a two-point conversion incorrectly disallowed in their Week 17 loss to Dallas last year , a result that ultimately cost Detroit a chance to earn the top seed in the NFC.

This Sunday, the Lions (3-1) are favored on the road after their offense appeared to find its groove in a 42-29 win over the Seattle Seahawks almost two weeks ago as quarterback Jared Goff set an NFL record by going 18-for-18 passing. Detroit was on its bye last week.

The Cowboys (3-2) got a 20-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 5 as quarterback Dak Prescott answered the bell after a three-turnover performance by leading a game-winning touchdown drive at the end of the fourth quarter. Dallas could be without star pass rusher Micah Parsons (ankle) for a second week in a row, but cornerback Daron Bland (foot) could make his 2024 season debut after missing the first five games due to injury.

Here's what else you need to know to watch Sunday's Week 6 NFL game between the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys :

Lions vs. Cowboys: TV, time, streaming for Week 6 game

Date: Sunday, Oct. 13

Sunday, Oct. 13 Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

4:25 p.m. ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)

