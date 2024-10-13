Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • USA TODAY

    How to watch Cowboys vs. Lions today: Start time, TV, live stream for Week 6 game

    By Mark Giannotto, USA TODAY,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qOU7q_0w54hpay00

    Two playoff teams from a year ago with NFC championship aspirations this season meet in Week 6 of the 2024 NFL season when the Detroit Lions visit the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon, just nine months after a controversial ending in their most recent matchup.

    The Lions had a two-point conversion incorrectly disallowed in their Week 17 loss to Dallas last year , a result that ultimately cost Detroit a chance to earn the top seed in the NFC.

    This Sunday, the Lions (3-1) are favored on the road after their offense appeared to find its groove in a 42-29 win over the Seattle Seahawks almost two weeks ago as quarterback Jared Goff set an NFL record by going 18-for-18 passing. Detroit was on its bye last week.

    The Cowboys (3-2) got a 20-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 5 as quarterback Dak Prescott answered the bell after a three-turnover performance by leading a game-winning touchdown drive at the end of the fourth quarter. Dallas could be without star pass rusher Micah Parsons (ankle) for a second week in a row, but cornerback Daron Bland (foot) could make his 2024 season debut after missing the first five games due to injury.

    Here's what else you need to know to watch Sunday's Week 6 NFL game between the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys :

    NFL QUARTERBACK QBR POWER RANKINGS: Joe Burrow, Jayden Daniels near Josh Allen's top spot

    When is kickoff time for Dallas Cowboys vs. Detroit Lions ?

    The Week 6 matchup between the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys is scheduled to kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET.

    What channel Dallas Cowboys vs. Detroit Lions?

    The Week 5 game between the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys will be broadcast on FOX.

    How to stream Dallas Cowboys vs. Detroit Lions for free

    The game can be streamed on NFL+ or on YouTube TV through NFL Sunday Ticket.

    Those looking to cut the cord can watch the Lions vs. Cowboys on Fubo , which is offering a free trial for new subscribers.

    Lions vs. Cowboys: TV, time, streaming for Week 6 game

    • Date: Sunday, Oct. 13
    • Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
    • TV: FOX
    • Location: AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)

    Watch NFL games all season long on Fubo

    We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

    This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: How to watch Cowboys vs. Lions today: Start time, TV, live stream for Week 6 game

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    NFL rumors roundup: Latest news on Detroit Lions, Maxx Crosby, and more
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Davante Adams contract details: What new Jets WR is making in 2024, beyond
    USA TODAY12 hours ago
    Aidan Hutchinson injury update: Lions DE undergoes successful surgery on leg
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Cowboys' Jerry Jones gets testy in fiery radio interview: 'That's not your job'
    USA TODAY11 hours ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile15 days ago
    When do new episodes of 'The Lincoln Lawyer' come out? Season 3 release date, cast, how to watch
    USA TODAY7 hours ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz21 days ago
    $59K Lottery Wins in Florida! Tickets Sold in Broward and a Local Publix
    Akeena2 days ago
    After one-off lynx sighting, Wyoming surveys yield no proof of wildcats’ return
    WyoFile7 days ago
    Mike Tyson will 'embarrass' Jake Paul, says Muhammad Ali's grandson Nico Ali Walsh
    USA TODAY5 hours ago
    In Memory of Roxie Roker ('Jeffersons'/Mother of Lenny Kravitz): 3 Decades After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato19 days ago
    How many points did Zach Edey score tonight? Grizzlies-Pacers preseason box score
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Video captures worker's reaction when former president arrives at McDonald's in Georgia
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Daddy of Em' All: the changing world of rodeo
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    'Dark Shadows' Actor John Lasell Dies at 95: A Look Back at His Life and Career
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Puzzle solutions for Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024
    USA TODAY13 hours ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama27 days ago
    Storm tracker: National Hurricane Center monitoring 'area of active weather' in Atlantic
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Charlamagne Tha God to host town hall with Kamala Harris in Detroit Tuesday
    USA TODAY11 hours ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz2 days ago
    NASCAR 2024 playoffs at Charlotte: Start time, TV, live stream, lineup for Roval race
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    'Unacceptable': How USA TODAY's rape kit reporting sparked officials to call for change
    USA TODAY18 hours ago
    Dan Lanning all but confirms key Oregon penalty vs. Ohio State was intentional
    USA TODAY14 hours ago
    How do I vote in Alabama? Your guide to polling sites, mail-in deadlines, more
    USA TODAY11 hours ago
    Sage grouse numbers grow, but experts caution about downward trend
    WyoFile6 days ago
    Bills WR depth chart: Amari Cooper trade gives Josh Allen new weapon
    USA TODAY6 hours ago
    The Feud Between Chad Everett and Lily Tomlin on 'The Dick Cavett Show': A Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato9 days ago
    How long is Travis Etienne out? Updated injury timeline for Jaguars RB
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Cleveland Guardians vs. New York Yankees channel today: How to watch Game 1 of ALCS
    USA TODAY1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy