    How to watch Falcons vs. Panthers today: Start time, TV, live stream Week 6

    By Elizabeth Flores, USA TODAY,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00anfR_0w54fVdc00

    Week 6 of the NFL season will feature a thrilling matchup as the Atlanta Falcons hit the road to take on the division rival Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

    The Falcons (3-2) are on a two-game winning streak, with their latest victory being a 36-30 overtime nail-biter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers . Quarterback Kirk Cousins delivered a standout performance, throwing for a career-high 509 yards and four touchdowns, including a last-minute touchdown pass to KhaDarel Hodge in overtime.

    The Panthers (1-4) are grappling with their quarterback situation. They are on a two-game losing streak, including last week's 36-10 loss to the Chicago Bears . Veteran QB Andy Dalton , who took over for 2023 No. 1 overall draft pick Bryce Young , is still finding his footing in his third start. Against the Bears, he completed 18 of 28 passes for 136 yards with one touchdown and an interception. He was sacked three times.

    Here's how to watch the Falcons take on the Panthers in Week 6:

    More: Aaron Rodgers talks Robert Saleh's firing, more on 'The Pat McAfee Show'

    When is kickoff time for Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers?

    The Week 6 game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Carolina Panthers is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 13.

    What channel is Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers?

    The Week 6 game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Carolina Panthers will be broadcast on Fox at 4:25 p.m. ET.

    How to stream Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers for free

    Those looking to cut the cord can watch the Atlanta Falcons and the Carolina Panthers on Fubo , which is offering a free trial for new subscribers.

    Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers: TV, time, streaming info

    The Week 6 game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Carolina Panthers will air on Fox.

    • Date: Sunday, Oct. 13
    • Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
    • Streaming: NFL+, Fubo (free trial)
    • Location: Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, North Carolina)

    Stream NFL games all season with Fubo

    We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

    This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: How to watch Falcons vs. Panthers today: Start time, TV, live stream Week 6

