New York Liberty vs. Minnesota Lynx today: What to know for Game 2 of WBNA Finals

With the Minnesota Lynx holding a 1-0 lead over the New York Liberty , the WNBA Finals are now at a crucial juncture that could significantly impact the series.

Minnesota stole home court advantage from New York after a thrilling 95-93 overtime victory against the Liberty in Game 1 in Brooklyn. Courtney Williams led the Lynx with 23 points, five rebounds and five assists, as the Lynx stormed back against the Liberty in the final quarter of Thursday night's game. With their eyes set on a league-record fifth WNBA championship, the Lynx seek to win another road game on Sunday and send the best-of-5 Finals back to Minnesota with a big series lead.

The Liberty are looking for a big bounce-back in Game 2 in Brooklyn to even the series before it heads to Minneapolis. New York has made multiple WNBA Finals appearances but is still seeking its first league title.

Here's how to watch Sunday's Game 2:

Minnesota Lynx at New York Liberty

Lynx lead series 1-0

Date: Sunday, October 13

Sunday, October 13 Time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET TV: ABC

ABC Streaming : ESPN+

: ESPN+ Location: Barclays Center (Brooklyn, New York)

2024 WNBA Finals schedule

Best-of-5; All times Eastern

Thursday, Oct. 10

Game 1: Minnesota Lynx 95 , New York Liberty 93

Sunday, Oct. 13

Game 2: Minnesota Lynx at New York Liberty, 3 p.m. (ABC)

Wednesday, Oct. 16

Game 3: New York Liberty at Minnesota Lynx, 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Friday, Oct. 18

Game 4: New York Liberty at Minnesota Lynx, 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Monday, Oct. 21

Game 5: Minnesota Lynx at New York Liberty, TBD (if necessary)

How to watch the 2024 WNBA Finals

The 2024 WNBA Finals series will be broadcast across ABC or ESPN, depending on the game. Streaming options for the series will be on Fubo, Sling and the WNBA League Pass.

