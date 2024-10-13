Open in App
    New York Liberty vs. Minnesota Lynx today: What to know for Game 2 of WBNA Finals

    By Elizabeth Flores, USA TODAY,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bvxt3_0w54f7mf00

    With the Minnesota Lynx holding a 1-0 lead over the New York Liberty , the WNBA Finals are now at a crucial juncture that could significantly impact the series.

    Minnesota stole home court advantage from New York after a thrilling 95-93 overtime victory against the Liberty in Game 1 in Brooklyn. Courtney Williams led the Lynx with 23 points, five rebounds and five assists, as the Lynx stormed back against the Liberty in the final quarter of Thursday night's game. With their eyes set on a league-record fifth WNBA championship, the Lynx seek to win another road game on Sunday and send the best-of-5 Finals back to Minnesota with a big series lead.

    The Liberty are looking for a big bounce-back in Game 2 in Brooklyn to even the series before it heads to Minneapolis. New York has made multiple WNBA Finals appearances but is still seeking its first league title.

    Here's how to watch Sunday's Game 2:

    LYNX COACH: Cheryl Reeve needed Minnesota to 'be gritty at the end.' Team delivered.

    Minnesota Lynx at New York Liberty

    Lynx lead series 1-0

    • Date: Sunday, October 13
    • Time: 3 p.m. ET
    • TV: ABC
    • Streaming : ESPN+
    • Location: Barclays Center (Brooklyn, New York)

    2024 WNBA Finals schedule

    Best-of-5; All times Eastern

    Thursday, Oct. 10

    • Game 1: Minnesota Lynx 95 , New York Liberty 93

    Sunday, Oct. 13

    • Game 2: Minnesota Lynx at New York Liberty, 3 p.m. (ABC)

    Wednesday, Oct. 16

    • Game 3: New York Liberty at Minnesota Lynx, 8 p.m. (ESPN)

    Friday, Oct. 18

    • Game 4: New York Liberty at Minnesota Lynx, 8 p.m. (ESPN)

    Monday, Oct. 21

    • Game 5: Minnesota Lynx at New York Liberty, TBD (if necessary)

    How to watch the 2024 WNBA Finals

    The 2024 WNBA Finals series will be broadcast across ABC or ESPN, depending on the game. Streaming options for the series will be on Fubo, Sling and the WNBA League Pass.

    This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: New York Liberty vs. Minnesota Lynx today: What to know for Game 2 of WBNA Finals

