Opinion: Trump has a great chance of winning Michigan. His Detroit speech highlighted why.
By Ingrid Jacques, USA TODAY,
2 days ago
DETROIT — You never know what you will hear from former President Donald Trump. He’s notorious for riffing and losing track of his teleprompter.
His speech Thursday at the Detroit Economic Club, which I attended, was no different. Trump stretched what could have easily been a 30-minute automotive-related policy speech into a two-hour event that covered a lot of ground.
Yet, the members of the elite Detroit club, composed of business and other community leaders, seemed to thoroughly enjoy what they heard. They told me as much afterward.
The roughly 1,000 attendees applauded throughout and laughed at Trump’s jokes. And they appreciated what he said about protecting U.S. jobs and creating more fair trade relationships, all while lowering taxes and regulations.
That’s not what got portrayed in the news coverage of the meeting.
If you listen only to the mainstream news media – many of whom hate Trump with a passion – you may think that all Trump does at his rallies and speeches is hurl insults and lies and paint a dark picture of the country’s future if he’s not elected.
He does a lot more than that, however. As he did in Detroit, he connects with his audience and hits on the issues he knows are most important to them.
For Michigan – one of the key battleground states in this election – that’s the economy and the long-term health of the automotive industry.
Did Trump dis Detroit? The headlines miss the point.
After the event, pretty much everyone in the media obsessed over one comment Trump made, when he said what could happen if Vice President Kamala Harris were to win.
“ It will be like Detroit . Our whole country will end up being like Detroit if she’s your president,” Trump said. “You’re going to have a mess on your hands.”
Opinion alerts: Get columns from your favorite columnists + expert analysis on top issues, delivered straight to your device through the USA TODAY app. Don't have the app? Download it for free from your app store .
And it’s because he speaks about the issues that they care about.
Trump is closing the gap in battleground states and is up in Michigan
A recent Quinnipiac University Poll, released the day before Trump’s Detroit appearance, shows that he’s closing the gap in the “blue wall” states of Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, with Harris and Trump essentially in a dead heat. In Michigan, Trump leads Harris 50% to 47% , and the ground he has gained in the past month points to how her post-debate boost is waning.
And with the issue of electric vehicles, a topic important to autoworkers, Trump also holds the advantage. Likely Michigan voters oppose government incentives to encourage people to buy more electric vehicles, 57%-34%. Those incentives, as well as any EV mandates, are something Trump has focused on in this campaign, and he railed against them in his Detroit speech.
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.