Opinion: Harris has adapted to changing media reality. It's time journalism does the same.
By Kofi Mframa, USA TODAY,
2 days ago
“This is not the 1950s anymore,” said Vice President Kamala Harris, dismissing those critical of her for not having biological children. But that comment, from her recent interview with the popular “ Call Her Daddy ” podcast, could have easily described the ever-evolving state of journalism.
"At the end of the day, I couldn't see a world in which one of the main conversations in this election is women, and I'm not a part of it," explained Alex Cooper , host and cocreator of the podcast. "I'm so aware I have a very mixed audience when it comes to politics, so please hear me when I say my goal today is not to change your political affiliation."
The discussion between Harris and Cooper erred on the tamer side of the podcast’s more raunchy subject matter. Most of their conversation was spent speaking about issues that impact women, like abortion and sexual violence.
An Axios article from last month reported that Harris had only done three interviews as of July 21, when President Joe Biden dropped out the race and endorsed his vice president. Axios excluded interviews with “partisan-leaning commentators,” which removed her interviews with various radio hosts .
Harris’ choice to forgo traditional news outlets on the presidential campaign trail reflects a trend of media figures choosing interviews with “influencers” over actual journalists. This trend is also indicative of legacy media’s diminishing dominance in our culture.
Many journalists, myself included , have wrestled with the reality that traditional news outlets are no longer the gatekeepers of mass communication. Over the past decade, the growth of social media has allowed politicians to speak directly to their audiences without the press. This allows them to have total control over their message, without a journalist holding their feet to the fire.
Soft interviews conducted by non-journalists also offer politicians and public figures a place to present their platform without pushback. The “Call Her Daddy” interview went on without Cooper asking follow-up questions or pushing Harris for more direct answers. The vice president essentially regurgitated her usual talking points and relayed very little new information.
Media personalities – not just politicians – are increasingly seeing interviews as an extension of public relations. Questions are pre-screened, subjects give non-answer after non-answer without any pressure for a direct response and uncomfortable questions are ignored by both parties. Accountability is an obvious threat to the brand.
Harris’ conversation on “Call Her Daddy” wasn’t a bad interview – it wasn’t really an interview at all. Cooper gave Harris space to give thoughtful answers to rather heavy questions for her young, female and largely apolitical audience. There weren’t any interruptions nor attempts for Harris to give headline-ready, clickbait-prime responses.
Opinion alerts: Get columns from your favorite columnists + expert analysis on top issues, delivered straight to your device through the USA TODAY app. Don't have the app? Download it for free from your app store .
A journalist's job is to hold truth to power, and voters would be better served if Harris gave more interviews to traditional, trained journalists to get to the heart of the issues. Journalists know how to ask questions and get hard answers.
But perhaps traditional journalists’ focus on eradicating bias has flattened issues and turned away potential audiences. Maybe political pundits have turned national news media into a place for pontification rather than earnest conversation.
The hand-wringing from old-guard journalists about politicians avoiding them resulted from a very valid fear of quality journalism fading into irrelevance. National news outlets often berate Harris for refusing to give them the interviews they want. But it's time for our industry to do some self-interrogation. It's our job to adapt with a changing media landscape, lest we be left behind.
Kofi Mframa is a columnist and digital producer for USA TODAY and the USA TODAY Network.
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.