Why Quito should be your next destination – beyond a Galápagos stopover

QUITO, Ecuador – As soon as you exit the airport, the city of Quito welcomes you with vibrant views and a cool breeze.

Quito is a city that marries the old with the new in ways that can leave you breathless – often quite literally, given its altitude of 9,350 feet. Nestled high in the Andes, it's a place where every corner tells a story, and every vista deserves a photo.

Here’s why this South American gem should be next on your travel list – and not just a stop on your way to the Galápagos Islands .

Imagine stepping off a plane and finding yourself in what feels like eternal spring. That's Quito for you. The city enjoys a mild, spring-like climate year-round, which not only makes it a perfect travel spot any time of the year but also contributes to its vibrant flower production. Ecuador is one of the world's largest exporters of roses, and the blooms you'll find here are nothing short of spectacular.

“Every Tuesday and Friday, I replace or refresh the floral arrangements in Casa Gangotena , and without fail, people are drawn to them, often rushing to take photos,” Cristian Analuisa, local florist at Florería Cristina who works with venues like Casa Gangotena Boutique Hotel, said in a statement. “It’s amazing how flowers can transform an environment, creating a welcoming and serene atmosphere.”

History buffs rejoice

One of the most compelling reasons to visit Quito is its status as a UNESCO World Heritage site. The city was one of the first global locations to receive this designation in 1978 when it was recognized for its well-preserved historic center with intricate colonial architecture and cobblestone streets that feel like stepping back in time. As you wander through neighborhoods like La Ronda, a sense of the past envelops you, with each building and street corner offering a slice of history.

Iglesia de la Compañía de Jesús in Quito, Ecuador. Josh Rivera

It is hard to find so much gold adorning a church anywhere in the world as you do at Compañía de Jesús church.

But it's not just the sparkly architecture of its churches that will catch your eye. The craftsmanship in Quito is evident in everything from the meticulous designs of local artisans' leather goods to the detailed silverwork and handmade textiles found in the markets. Not to mention: chocolate.

While West Africa leads the world in cocoa production and exports, Ecuador is one of the world's largest fine cocoa producers . Fine cocoa is defined by the International Cocoa Organization as " cocoa that is free of defects in flavour while providing a complex flavour profile that reflects the expertise of the producer."

“Our chocolates, made from Ecuador’s finest native cacao, reflect the richness of the country’s heritage and craftsmanship,” Cristina Camacho, export executive at Minka Gourmet Chocolate , said in a statement. “Tourists with a passion for authentic cultural experiences are especially drawn to our artisanal creations, which offer a true taste of Ecuador.”

How hard is it to get to Quito?

Interior garden of the Basilica and Convent of San Francisco in Quito, Ecuador. Josh Rivera

For American visitors, Quito is surprisingly convenient. The city uses the American dollar, so there’s no need to fuss with exchange rates or figure out a new currency. Plus, the electrical outlets are the same as those in the U.S., which means you can charge your devices without needing a special adapter. These small conveniences can make your trip smoother and let you focus more on exploring than logistics.

The city is also very easy to navigate. Its public transportation is efficient and straightforward. You can buy tickets at one of the 15 stations with cash or card , but Quito is also extremely walkable. Venturing through the historic areas on foot is one of the best ways to really feel the magic of the city. You'll find churches with golden altars, quaint cafes serving Ecuadorian coffee, and street vendors offering local delicacies like empanadas and freshly squeezed juices.

“Once inside the city center, I always say there are three essential and mandatory spots to visit in Quito: The Compañía de Jesus church, San Francisco and Plaza Grande,” Marco Peralvo, Metropolitan Touring guide, said. “These places are the most emblematic destinations in the city as history and culture simply pour out of them every day.”

Three jam-packed days should be enough for travelers to get the main highlights of Quito.

Is the food good in Quito?

No visit to Quito would be complete without indulging in the local cuisine. The city’s food markets are a sensory overload in the best possible way, filled with the scents of fresh herbs, spices, and roasting meats. Try a plate of llapingachos (cheesy potato pancakes), or for the more adventurous, a serving of guinea pig, a traditional Andean dish.

As you plan your trip to Quito, remember that while it's a city of historical depths and beautiful sights, it's also a place of vibrant, living culture. The warmth of the Ecuadorian people, their traditions and celebrations, and the city’s bustling life are what truly make it memorable.

"Carnaval del flores y frutas" cocktail from Casa Gangotena restaurant. Josh Rivera

One place that intends to wrap it all up in a digestible way is Casa Gangotena restaurant, located at the city center with only a street separating it from the popular Plaza San Francisco.

“The concept behind our restaurant is called Cocina Mestiza. Our cuisine is an homage to the ingredients that grow, thrive and flourish across our biodiverse and bountiful country, home to dramatic mountain ranges, lush Amazon rainforests, rich Pacific waters, and the inspiring Galápagos Islands,” José Tamayo, executive chef at Casa Gangotena, said in a statement. “With respect, knowledge and culinary verve, we exalt the ingredients, flavors and textures of our origins, transforming them into a dining experience that is both contemporary and avant-garde: a story of our mixed mestizo heritage and a celebration of our Ecuadorian identity.

Who would enjoy visiting Quito?

Equator line at the Middle of the World City in Ecuador. Josh Rivera

If you're up for a day trip, the options around Quito are enticing. The Mindo Cloud Forest , a haven for bird watchers and nature lovers, is just a few hours away. Or, visit the equatorial line monument at Mitad del Mundo , where you can stand with one foot in each hemisphere (with a $5 entrance fee for adults). Both spots are perfect for families.

Quito offers an enriching blend of history, culture, and natural beauty, making it a unique destination that caters to a variety of interests and tastes. Whether you're a history buff, nature lover, or simply in search of a new travel adventure, Quito promises an array of experiences that are both accessible and unforgettable.

“Quito (was) attributed the title of World Cultural Heritage, but this is possible because of thousands of cultural factors located around the city,” Metropolitan Touring guide Marco Peralvo said. “Something I can say is that all visitors who pass through Quito are always surprised beyond any expectation ... Quito is always much more than what they imagine.”

