Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • USA TODAY

    Fantasy Football roundup: Week 6 rankings, sleepers, start/sit 'em, and more advice

    By Elizabeth Flores, USA TODAY,

    2 days ago

    As we enter Week 6 of the NFL season, the upcoming games take on a heightened significance for fantasy football managers. The San Francisco 49ers , led by Brock Purdy, have set the tone with a resounding 36-24 victory over the Seattle Seahawks to kick off the action. The rest of the teams, including most fantasy football players, are gearing up for the next two days of intense action.

    Rest assured, if you're still fine-tuning your lineup for Sunday's games, we've got your back. Our comprehensive cheat sheet is here to guide you and help you make the most of Week 6.

    Win Fantasy: How to win your fantasy football league in 2024? Sign up for The Huddle

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s0cqU_0w4gBLMS00
    PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 06: CeeDee Lamb #88 and Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys shake hands before playing the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on October 06, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images) Justin K. Aller, Getty Images

    Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 6

    Week 6 fantasy QB rankings: Best starts at quarterback

    Fantasy football Week 6: Updated trade value chart and ROS rankings

    Week 6 fantasy football defense rankings: Top DST streamers, starts

    10 players to buy low and sell high: Fantasy football Week 6

    Fantasy Football Positional Rankings: Week 6 top 10

    Rankings via The Huddle.

    Quarterback:

    1. Lamar Jackson, BAL. (vs. WAS)
    2. Josh Allen, BUF. (at N.Y.-J)
    3. Joe Burrow, CIN. (at N.Y.-G)
    4. Jalen Hurts, PHI. (vs. CLE)
    5. Kyler Murray, ARI. (at G.B)
    6. Baker Mayfield, T.B. (at N.O.)
    7. C.J. Stroud, HOU. (at N.E.)
    8. Kirk Cousins, ATL. (at CAR)
    9. Jayden Daniels, WAS. (at BAL)
    10. Dak Prescott, DAL. (vs. DET)

    More: As 49ers' elevating force, George Kittle feels 'urgency' to capitalize on Super Bowl window

    Running back:

    1. Saquon Barkley, PHI. (vs. CLE)
    2. Derrick Henry, BAL (vs. WAS)
    3. Alvin Kamara, N.O. (vs. T.B.)
    4. Jordan Mason, S.F. (at SEA)
    5. David Montgomery, DET. (at DAL)
    6. Jonathon Taylor, IND (at TEN)
    7. Bijan Robinson, ATL (at CAR)
    8. Chuba Hubbard, CAR. (vs. ATL)
    9. Jahmyr Gibbs, DET. (at DAL)
    10. James Conner, ARI. (at G.B.)

    Wide receiver:

    1. Ja'Marr Chase, CIN. (at N.Y.-G)
    2. Malik Nabers, N.Y.-G (vs. CIN)
    3. CeeDee Lamb, DAL (vs. DET)
    4. Amon-Ra St. Brown, DET. (at DAL)
    5. DK Metcalf, SEA (vs. S.F.)
    6. Jayden Reed, G.B. (at ARI.)
    7. Chris Godwin, T.B. (at N.O.)
    8. Stefon Diggs, HOU. (at N.E.)
    9. Drake London, ATL. (at CAR)
    10. Brandon Aiyuk, S.F. (at SEA)

    Tight end:

    1. George Kittle, SF (at SEA)
    2. Dallas Goedert, PHI (vs. CLE)
    3. Sam LaPorta, DET (at DAL)
    4. Brock Bowers, L.V. (vs. PIT)
    5. Tucker Kraft, G.B. (vs. ARI)
    6. Trey McBride, ARI. (at G.B.)
    7. Pat Freiermuth, PIT (at L.V.)
    8. Cole Kmet, CHI (vs. JAC)
    9. Kyle Pitts, ATL. (at CAR)
    10. David Njoku, CLE. (at PHI)

    Kicker:

    1. Brandon Aubrey, DAL (vs. DET)
    2. Younghoe Koo, ATL (at CAR)
    3. Ka'imi Fairbairn, HOU (at N.E.)
    4. Chase McLaughlin, T.B. (at N.O)
    5. Evan McPherson, CIN (at N.Y.-G)
    6. Chris Boswell, PIT (at L.V.)
    7. Blake Grupe, N.O. (vs. T.B.)
    8. Austin Seibert, WAS (at BAL.)
    9. Cairo Santos, CHI (vs. JAC)
    10. Tyler Bass, BUF (at N.Y.-J)

    Defense/Special Teams:

    1. Denver Broncos (vs. L.A.-C)
    2. Green Bay Packers (vs. ARI)
    3. San Francisco 49ers (at SEA)
    4. Chicago Bears (vs. JAC)
    5. Buffalo Bills (at N.Y.-J)
    6. Los Angeles Chargers (at DEN)
    7. New York Jets (vs. BUF)
    8. Pittsburgh Steelers (at L.V.)
    9. Seattle Seahawks (vs. S.F)
    10. New Orleans Saints (vs. T.B.)

    Fantasy Football start 'em and sit 'em

    Start 'Em, Sit 'Em quarterbacks: Week 6 fantasy football

    Start 'Em, Sit 'Em wide receivers: Week 6 fantasy football

    Start 'Em, Sit 'Em tight ends: Week 6 fantasy football

    Start 'Em, Sit 'Em runnin g backs: Week 6 fantasy football

    Start 'Em, Sit 'Em D/STs: Week 6 fantasy football

    This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fantasy Football roundup: Week 6 rankings, sleepers, start/sit 'em, and more advice

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Bob Costco
    1d ago
    Nabers is out wtf rankings
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Jared Goff's Model Wife Posed For Jaw-Dropping Swimsuit Photo
    The Spun1 day ago
    First look: Baltimore Ravens at Tampa Bay Buccaneers odds and lines
    USA TODAY11 hours ago
    What we learned, winners and losers from NFL Week 6
    USA TODAY17 hours ago
    Bryce Harper's bold claim after Phillies' elimination puts NL East on notice
    FanSided1 day ago
    DK Metcalf predicted to be dealt to AFC contender at the NFL trade deadline
    Sporting News2 days ago
    Notre Dame-Stanford weather updates: College football game delayed for inclement weather
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    Artur Beterbiev defeats Dmitry Bivol: Round-by-round analysis, highlights
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    THE JAXSON | The history of Jacksonville’s Norwood neighborhood
    Jacksonville Today26 days ago
    How many points did Zach Edey score tonight? Grizzlies-Bulls preseason box score
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    Basketball Hall of Fame officially welcomes 2024 class
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    North Carolina football's Tylee Craft dies at 23 after cancer battle
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    What game is Tom Brady broadcasting in Week 6? Where to listen to Fox NFL analyst today
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Mickey Guyton says calling out Morgan Wallen for racial slur contributed to early labor
    USA TODAY8 hours ago
    How long is Travis Etienne out? Updated injury timeline for Jaguars RB
    USA TODAY14 hours ago
    Justin Bieber Doesn’t Want to Be Associated with P. Diddy to 'Protect Himself' as a Father
    Kristen Brady3 days ago
    Opinion: Trump has a great chance of winning Michigan. His Detroit speech highlighted why.
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce attend Game 1 of Guardians vs. Yankees
    USA TODAY6 hours ago
    WNBA Finals winners, losers: Series living up to hype, needs consistent officiating
    USA TODAY16 hours ago
    'Just a pitching clinic': Jack Flaherty gem vs. Mets has Dodgers sitting pretty in NLCS
    USA TODAY22 hours ago
    Breanna Stewart, New York Liberty even WNBA Finals 1-1 after downing Minnesota Lynx
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Joe Heller: Cartoonist’s view of news — CRINK in the neck, scary costumes, civil debate, pumpkin spice
    Northern Kentucky Tribune8 days ago
    Opinion: How Nick Saban predicted Alabama football freefall with warning after Georgia win
    USA TODAY8 hours ago
    Blue Jackets, mourning death of Johnny Gaudreau, will pay tribute at home opener
    USA TODAY13 hours ago
    Cleveland Guardians vs. New York Yankees channel today: How to watch Game 1 of ALCS
    USA TODAY17 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy