Fantasy Football roundup: Week 6 rankings, sleepers, start/sit 'em, and more advice
By Elizabeth Flores, USA TODAY,
2 days ago
As we enter Week 6 of the NFL season, the upcoming games take on a heightened significance for fantasy football managers. The San Francisco 49ers , led by Brock Purdy, have set the tone with a resounding 36-24 victory over the Seattle Seahawks to kick off the action. The rest of the teams, including most fantasy football players, are gearing up for the next two days of intense action.
Rest assured, if you're still fine-tuning your lineup for Sunday's games, we've got your back. Our comprehensive cheat sheet is here to guide you and help you make the most of Week 6.
