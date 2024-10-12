Fantasy Football roundup: Week 6 rankings, sleepers, start/sit 'em, and more advice

As we enter Week 6 of the NFL season, the upcoming games take on a heightened significance for fantasy football managers. The San Francisco 49ers , led by Brock Purdy, have set the tone with a resounding 36-24 victory over the Seattle Seahawks to kick off the action. The rest of the teams, including most fantasy football players, are gearing up for the next two days of intense action.

Rest assured, if you're still fine-tuning your lineup for Sunday's games, we've got your back. Our comprehensive cheat sheet is here to guide you and help you make the most of Week 6.

Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 6

Fantasy Football Positional Rankings: Week 6 top 10

Rankings via The Huddle.

Quarterback:

Lamar Jackson, BAL. (vs. WAS) Josh Allen, BUF. (at N.Y.-J) Joe Burrow, CIN. (at N.Y.-G) Jalen Hurts, PHI. (vs. CLE) Kyler Murray, ARI. (at G.B) Baker Mayfield, T.B. (at N.O.) C.J. Stroud, HOU. (at N.E.) Kirk Cousins, ATL. (at CAR) Jayden Daniels, WAS. (at BAL) Dak Prescott, DAL. (vs. DET)

Running back:

Saquon Barkley, PHI. (vs. CLE) Derrick Henry, BAL (vs. WAS) Alvin Kamara, N.O. (vs. T.B.) Jordan Mason, S.F. (at SEA) David Montgomery, DET. (at DAL) Jonathon Taylor, IND (at TEN) Bijan Robinson, ATL (at CAR) Chuba Hubbard, CAR. (vs. ATL) Jahmyr Gibbs, DET. (at DAL) James Conner, ARI. (at G.B.)

Wide receiver:

Ja'Marr Chase, CIN. (at N.Y.-G) Malik Nabers, N.Y.-G (vs. CIN) CeeDee Lamb, DAL (vs. DET) Amon-Ra St. Brown, DET. (at DAL) DK Metcalf, SEA (vs. S.F.) Jayden Reed, G.B. (at ARI.) Chris Godwin, T.B. (at N.O.) Stefon Diggs, HOU. (at N.E.) Drake London, ATL. (at CAR) Brandon Aiyuk, S.F. (at SEA)

Tight end:

George Kittle, SF (at SEA) Dallas Goedert, PHI (vs. CLE) Sam LaPorta, DET (at DAL) Brock Bowers, L.V. (vs. PIT) Tucker Kraft, G.B. (vs. ARI) Trey McBride, ARI. (at G.B.) Pat Freiermuth, PIT (at L.V.) Cole Kmet, CHI (vs. JAC) Kyle Pitts, ATL. (at CAR) David Njoku, CLE. (at PHI)

Kicker:

Brandon Aubrey, DAL (vs. DET) Younghoe Koo, ATL (at CAR) Ka'imi Fairbairn, HOU (at N.E.) Chase McLaughlin, T.B. (at N.O) Evan McPherson, CIN (at N.Y.-G) Chris Boswell, PIT (at L.V.) Blake Grupe, N.O. (vs. T.B.) Austin Seibert, WAS (at BAL.) Cairo Santos, CHI (vs. JAC) Tyler Bass, BUF (at N.Y.-J)

Defense/Special Teams:

Denver Broncos (vs. L.A.-C) Green Bay Packers (vs. ARI) San Francisco 49ers (at SEA) Chicago Bears (vs. JAC) Buffalo Bills (at N.Y.-J) Los Angeles Chargers (at DEN) New York Jets (vs. BUF) Pittsburgh Steelers (at L.V.) Seattle Seahawks (vs. S.F) New Orleans Saints (vs. T.B.)

Fantasy Football start 'em and sit 'em

