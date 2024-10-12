Open in App
    Pet Halloween costumes 2024: See 6 cute, funny and spooky get-ups, from Beetlejuice to a granny

    By Mary Walrath-Holdridge, USA TODAY,

    2 days ago

    Let's face it − for some of us, Halloween is little more than an excuse to dress our pets up in the silliest, funniest and cutest costumes we can think of without getting too many side-eyes from our neighbors.

    This year, all signs are pointing to the hottest people costumes translating to the most popular pet costumes, like Dogpool and Beetlejuice. Of course, the classics, like a suspiciously adorable dinosaur, can't be ruled out either.

    Whether you're shopping to complete a full-family look or skipping the dress-up yourself but still picking a killer look for your four-legged friend, here are six pet costumes to consider this Halloween season.

    Dogpool and Catpool

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zkp4v_0w4FHNUV00
    Spirit Halloween's pet Deadpool costume. Spirit Halloween

    Deadpool and Wolverine are top costumes this year thanks to the release of "Deadpool & Wolverine" in July. You can find a "pool" for every member of the family out there this season: Ladypool, Dogpool, Catpool, Kidpool, Babypool.

    Of course, with "Dogpool," played by pup Peggy, being a beloved character in the movie, doggy Deadpool costumes will especially be all the rage.

    Get this Pet Deadpool Costume at Spirit Halloween for $21.99.

    Wednesday Addams

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QKMVJ_0w4FHNUV00
    Spirit Halloween Wednesday Addams pet costume. Courtesy Spirit Halloween

    A dark and spooky Addams family look is perfect for all the grumpy-faced pets out here.

    Dress up your very own moody little buddy in Wednesday Addams' signature black top with a white collar, cuffs, buttons and "Addams Family" on the front, complete with the pièce de résistance: a black, pigtail-braided wig.

    Get this Wednesday Adamms Pet Costume at Spirit Halloween for $24.99.

    Beetlejuice

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v5WaX_0w4FHNUV00
    Spirit Halloween Beetlejuice pet costume. Courtesy Spirit Halloween

    If you've had your finger on the Halloween pulse at all this year, you won't be surprised to see a Beetlejuice entry on this list.

    Zany costumes inspired by the new "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" movie are super hot this year and your furry friend can be the ghost with the most in a signature black-and-white striped costume.

    Spirit Halloween's Beetlejuice Pet Costume comes with a bodysuit with arms on the front to give the illusion your pet is standing upright, along with a crazy green wig for $24.99.

    Granny

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZgqL0_0w4FHNUV00
    Granny Cat and Dog costume. Courtesy Chewy

    It doesn't get much cuter than this

    Celebrate your pet's inner granny with this little old lady costume. A customer favorite on pet supply website Chewy, it's easy to see why pet parents love this stand-up getup.

    The granny costume comes designed like a pink cardigan and floral skirt, with a pearl necklace printed on the front and a purse clutched in the fake arms that stick out of the top. Of course, the ensemble is completed with a grey wig.

    The Frisco Front Walking Granny Dog & Cat Costume comes in sizes X-Small to XXX-Large and can be purchased on Chewy for $15.99-$19.99.

    Stegosaurus

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41XDmd_0w4FHNUV00
    Stegosaurus dino dog and cat costume. Courtesy Chewy

    There is arguably no pet costume more classic than a good ol' dino.

    While every dinosaur fan has their own favorite prehistoric creature, the plant-eating stegosaurs is an extra cute option for four-legged friends.

    This Frisco Stegosaurus Dinosaur Dog & Cat Costume comes with a blue full-body suit adorned with dino scales and iconic back plates, along with a headpiece. Get it in sizes Small to XXX-Large on Chewy for $20.99-$26.99.

    Happy Cow

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sQTu4_0w4FHNUV00
    Happy cow dog and cat costume. Courtesy Chewy

    Moo-ve your pet to first place in their next costume contest with a cute, cuddly and plushy happy cow costume.

    This soft white and black cow costume comes with a hood topped with pink ears and horns and a removable utter that straps to your pet's belly.

    The Frisco Happy Cow Dog & Cat Costume comes in sizes Small through XXX-Large for $14.99-$18.99 on Chewy.

    This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Pet Halloween costumes 2024: See 6 cute, funny and spooky get-ups, from Beetlejuice to a granny

