Pet Halloween costumes 2024: See 6 cute, funny and spooky get-ups, from Beetlejuice to a granny
By Mary Walrath-Holdridge, USA TODAY,
2 days ago
Let's face it − for some of us, Halloween is little more than an excuse to dress our pets up in the silliest, funniest and cutest costumes we can think of without getting too many side-eyes from our neighbors.
This year, all signs are pointing to the hottest people costumes translating to the most popular pet costumes, like Dogpool and Beetlejuice. Of course, the classics, like a suspiciously adorable dinosaur, can't be ruled out either.
Whether you're shopping to complete a full-family look or skipping the dress-up yourself but still picking a killer look for your four-legged friend, here are six pet costumes to consider this Halloween season.
Dogpool and Catpool
Deadpool and Wolverine are top costumes this year thanks to the release of "Deadpool & Wolverine" in July. You can find a "pool" for every member of the family out there this season: Ladypool, Dogpool, Catpool, Kidpool, Babypool.
Of course, with "Dogpool," played by pup Peggy, being a beloved character in the movie, doggy Deadpool costumes will especially be all the rage.
A dark and spooky Addams family look is perfect for all the grumpy-faced pets out here.
Dress up your very own moody little buddy in Wednesday Addams' signature black top with a white collar, cuffs, buttons and "Addams Family" on the front, complete with the pièce de résistance: a black, pigtail-braided wig.
If you've had your finger on the Halloween pulse at all this year, you won't be surprised to see a Beetlejuice entry on this list.
Zany costumes inspired by the new "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" movie are super hot this year and your furry friend can be the ghost with the most in a signature black-and-white striped costume.
Spirit Halloween's Beetlejuice Pet Costume comes with a bodysuit with arms on the front to give the illusion your pet is standing upright, along with a crazy green wig for $24.99.
Granny
It doesn't get much cuter than this
Celebrate your pet's inner granny with this little old lady costume. A customer favorite on pet supply website Chewy, it's easy to see why pet parents love this stand-up getup.
The granny costume comes designed like a pink cardigan and floral skirt, with a pearl necklace printed on the front and a purse clutched in the fake arms that stick out of the top. Of course, the ensemble is completed with a grey wig.
