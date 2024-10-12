Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • USA TODAY

    Should I rake my leaves? It might be more harmful than helpful. Here's why

    By Fernando Cervantes Jr., USA TODAY,

    2 days ago

    Fall got you thinking about raking up those leaves that have fallen all over your yard?

    Some experts have recommended for years now that we leave the leaves where they land and a new survey shows more Americans may be fighting the urge to rake and bag autumn's bounty.

    A National Wildlife Federation survey of 1,500 people across the U.S. found that 90% percent of all respondents are willing to leave or repurpose the leaves in their yard to help the environment. If done correctly, leaving your leaves on the ground to decompose does have some environmental benefits, experts say.

    “We’ve been promoting this idea of keeping your leaves on your property for the benefit of wildlife and to minimize carbon and methane pollution,” David Mizejewski from the National Wildlife Federation said.

    They can help your trees and yard plants as well as the animals living in your yard. At the end of the day, it’s your choice to rake or not to rake your leaves . Here’s what to know.

    Is not raking leaves good for the environment?

    There are benefits and drawbacks, in making the annual choice to pick up the rake, Lou Meyer, a business developer for The Davey Tree Expert Company’s mid-Atlantic region, told USA TODAY.

    If you do choose to leave your leaves in your yard, they won't end up in a landfill. Although some municipalities vacuum leaves and compost them, the majority don't, according to Meyer. Leaves that do end up in a landfill end up doing more harm than good.

    “They take up space in landfills. Landfills have finite space,” Meyer said.

    How can leaves help my yard?

    Apart from returning nutrients to the soil, leaves can also be a home for various creatures, especially in the wintertime when they need a place to stay.

    “A lot of pollinators spend the winter in your leaves. If you think of caterpillars which turn into moths or butterflies,” Meyer said.

    Leaves that decompose return nutrients to the soil, as they break down, they become food for trees, and the nutrients and carbon return to the soil to help create new leaves in the following years.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p72UQ_0w4CUkZ600
    Liquidambar leaves turn to their fall colors in front of the State of California building on Channel and Center streets in downtown Stockton on Nov. 8, 2023. CLIFFORD OTO/THE STOCKTON RECORD

    Can I mow my leaves instead of raking them?

    It depends mostly on how many trees you have in your yard. If you have a small amount of leaves in your yard, shredding them with a lawnmower allows them to more quickly decompose and be absorbed into the soil.

    But if you have many trees in your yard with a lot of leaves, it might be a better idea to gather all of the leaves in one place to decompose. If you try to mow too many leaves at once, the mower might be taxed and be unable to properly shred the leaves, Meyer said.

    There is one time you should rake your leaves

    There is one scenario where raking your leaves is a must, Meyer said: When the leaves in your yard are diseased.

    If the leaves are left to decompose, the diseases they carry will be passed on to the new leaves in the spring, damaging the tree the leaves came from.

    Meyer recommends people unsure about their leaves' health to contact an arborist, which typically offers services to assess those diseases.

    Fernando Cervantes Jr. is a trending news reporter for USA TODAY. Reach him at fernando.cervantes@gannett.com and follow him on X @fern_cerv_.

    This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Should I rake my leaves? It might be more harmful than helpful. Here's why

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Guest
    20h ago
    I rake the leaves up and in the trash they go! You Millennials, need a good hobby...
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Powerball winning numbers for October 12 drawing: $364 million jackpot
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Head and hands found in Colorado freezer identified as girl missing since 2005
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    What is Columbus Day? What to know about the federal holiday
    USA TODAY20 hours ago
    Striking photos show stunning, once-in-a-lifetime comet soaring over US
    USA TODAY10 hours ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson10 days ago
    Tiny 3-Pound Chihuahua Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz3 days ago
    Here's what's open, closed on Columbus Day and Indigenous Peoples' Day 2024
    USA TODAY20 hours ago
    Seniors Losing Medicare Advantage Plans in 22 States; California & New York Expand Options
    Jesse Slome6 days ago
    Bath & Body Works candle removed from stores when some say it looks like KKK hood
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    First frost of the fall? Cold front to drop temperatures in parts of US
    USA TODAY11 hours ago
    1 dead, 23 injured after train crashes into downed tree in New Jersey
    USA TODAY11 hours ago
    11 family members fall ill after consuming toxic mushrooms in Pennsylvania, authorities say
    USA TODAY8 hours ago
    Scrappy Doo is Graduating from Training Camp
    Alameda Post29 days ago
    Tiny 4-Pound Yorkshire Terrier Sisters Are Searching For A Home
    Camilo Díaz7 days ago
    Harry’s Bold New Life: Why He No Longer Needs Meghan as His 'Security Blanket'
    André Emilio6 days ago
    'Terrifier 3' spoilers! Director unpacks ending and Art the Clown's gnarliest kills
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    Suspect in deadly Michigan home invasion arrested in Louisiana, authorities say
    USA TODAY20 hours ago
    Why black beans are an 'incredible' addition to your diet, according to a dietitian
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    This Little 10-Pound Shih Tzu Is Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz4 days ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post9 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post25 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile14 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Honda, Nissan, Porsche, BMW among 1.7 million vehicles recalled: Check car recalls here
    USA TODAY15 hours ago
    Fraudulent Urine Drug Testing Leads to Over $700,000 Recovery from Toxicology Laboratory
    Uncovering Florida11 days ago
    Georgia elections chief doesn’t expect Helene damage to have big effect on state’s voting
    The Current GA7 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber6 days ago
    I got 14 medical tests done at this fancy resort. I didn't need most of them.
    USA TODAY13 hours ago
    Higher penalties for prolonged suffering of snowmobile-battered wildlife clears committee
    WyoFile13 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy