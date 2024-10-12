Opinion: Harris has been imperfect on Gaza. As Arab Americans, we must vote for her anyway.

I have lived through a half-century of American political life, and yet I feel sure Arab Americans, and all Americans, find ourselves at a pivotal time.
It is not hyperbole to say that this election will be one of the most consequential in U.S. history, with two starkly different philosophies of what our nation can be. On one hand, there is a view that there is a place for all of us in America. On the other, a leader who seeks to divide us by race, gender and national origin.
I, like so many others, have been horrified by the slaughter that has taken place in Gaza, the West Bank and Israel. Over 41,000 reported dead in the Gaza Strip, many of them children, to continue an illegal occupation . The murder of more than 1,200 Israeli civilians and the taking of 250 hostages. As an Arab American, and as a just plain American, like others, I worked to persuade our government to do more to end all this, and for a peaceful solution that respects the rights of both peoples.
As a tactic to achieve that, I have supported those in our community and many others in Michigan, and around the nation, who voted uncommitted in Democratic primaries, and lobbied the Biden administration to do more.
Frankly, there has not been the progress we would have liked to see. Vice President Kamala Harris, now the Democratic presidential nominee, has indeed been more sympathetic, but she has yet to put more on the table. It is no wonder that many in my community are considering sitting out this election, or wasting their vote on a third party that cannot possibly win.
There is so much on the table. Climate change, an existential issue that will affect not only our lives but also those of our children and grandchildren, a woman’s right to decide what to do with her body, and much, much more.
One candidate tells us we all have a place in America. The other tells us it is the other who is to blame for all our ills – and we Arab Americans are part of the “other.”
I have made my choice. I will vote Democratic, not for the perfect good, but for a better way of life, and a chance to fight for peace.
