Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • USA TODAY

    College football games today: Ohio State-Oregon highlights loaded Week 7 schedule

    By Mark Giannotto, USA TODAY,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F5WM4_0w4BQGQF00

    The upsets that took out four top-10 teams last week in college football turned what appeared to be a mundane slate of games into arguably the most entertaining week of the 2024 season thus far. This Saturday conjures up the opposite initial feeling. It's a schedule loaded with games many had circled for months, including a marquee matchup created by conference realignment.

    No. 2 Ohio State faces its first major test when it plays at No. 3 Oregon in a Big Ten game that features major College Football Playoff and league championship implications . At the same time, across the country, No. 9 Ole Miss visits No. 10 LSU in SEC play.

    Before that, at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, No. 1 Texas and No. 16 Oklahoma renew their Red River Rivalry as SEC members for the first time. Back on the West Coast, in Los Angeles, No. 5 Penn State puts its undefeated record on the line in another conference realignment-induced Big Ten game at USC .

    It's shaping up to be another impactful day as we inch closer to the first College Football Playoff rankings of the 2024 college football season. Here's the full Week 7 Football Bowl Subdivision schedule for Saturday, October 12, including game times and how to watch:

    Get access to Week 7 college football games with an ESPN+ subscription

    College Football Week 7 schedule

    Saturday, Oct. 12

    All times Eastern.

    Watch live college football games with Fubo

    We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

    This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: College football games today: Ohio State-Oregon highlights loaded Week 7 schedule

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Penn State, Iowa State on upset alert? College football bold predictions for Week 7
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    Travis Hunter injury update: Colorado star left K-State game with apparent shoulder injury
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Notre Dame-Stanford weather updates: College football game delayed for inclement weather
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Texas still No. 1, Ohio State tumbles after Oregon loss in US LBM Coaches Poll after Week 7
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Striking photos show stunning, once-in-a-lifetime comet soaring over US
    USA TODAY10 hours ago
    Head and hands found in Colorado freezer identified as girl missing since 2005
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    First frost of the fall? Cold front to drop temperatures in parts of US
    USA TODAY11 hours ago
    Basketball Hall of Fame officially welcomes 2024 class
    USA TODAY20 hours ago
    What is Columbus Day? What to know about the federal holiday
    USA TODAY20 hours ago
    Powerball winning numbers for October 12 drawing: $364 million jackpot
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Seniors Losing Medicare Advantage Plans in 22 States; California & New York Expand Options
    Jesse Slome6 days ago
    Why black beans are an 'incredible' addition to your diet, according to a dietitian
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber6 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile14 days ago
    Fraudulent Urine Drug Testing Leads to Over $700,000 Recovery from Toxicology Laboratory
    Uncovering Florida11 days ago
    Daddy of Em' All: the changing world of rodeo
    USA TODAY4 hours ago
    Who won 'Big Brother 26'? Recapping Sunday's season finale
    USA TODAY9 hours ago
    In Memory of Michael Evans (The First Lionel on 'The Jeffersons'): 18 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato28 days ago
    Alex Bowman out of NASCAR playoffs after car fails inspection; Hendrick will not appeal
    USA TODAY22 hours ago
    Wyoming wildfires spark further evacuations
    WyoFile5 hours ago
    US to send 100 troops to operate anti-missile system in Israel | The Excerpt
    USA TODAY10 hours ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post25 days ago
    Elk Fire burns 6 buildings near Dayton as residents fight to save homes
    WyoFile10 days ago
    Europa Clipper has launched: Spacecraft traveling to Jupiter's icy moon to look for signs of life
    USA TODAY7 hours ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune24 days ago
    Storm tracker: National Hurricane Center monitoring 'area of active weather' in Atlantic
    USA TODAY13 hours ago
    11 family members fall ill after consuming toxic mushrooms in Pennsylvania, authorities say
    USA TODAY8 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy