College football games today: Ohio State-Oregon highlights loaded Week 7 schedule

The upsets that took out four top-10 teams last week in college football turned what appeared to be a mundane slate of games into arguably the most entertaining week of the 2024 season thus far. This Saturday conjures up the opposite initial feeling. It's a schedule loaded with games many had circled for months, including a marquee matchup created by conference realignment.

No. 2 Ohio State faces its first major test when it plays at No. 3 Oregon in a Big Ten game that features major College Football Playoff and league championship implications . At the same time, across the country, No. 9 Ole Miss visits No. 10 LSU in SEC play.

Before that, at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, No. 1 Texas and No. 16 Oklahoma renew their Red River Rivalry as SEC members for the first time. Back on the West Coast, in Los Angeles, No. 5 Penn State puts its undefeated record on the line in another conference realignment-induced Big Ten game at USC .

It's shaping up to be another impactful day as we inch closer to the first College Football Playoff rankings of the 2024 college football season. Here's the full Week 7 Football Bowl Subdivision schedule for Saturday, October 12, including game times and how to watch:

College Football Week 7 schedule

Saturday, Oct. 12

All times Eastern.

