Who is TikTok sensation Lt. Dan? The tattooed sailor is safe: 'Wasn't too bad'

By Taylor Ardrey and Trevor Hughes, USA TODAY,
2 days ago
If you've been scrolling down #TampaTok during Hurricane Milton , you've probably come across Joe Malinowski, better known on social media as "Lt. Dan."
Malinowski, 54, was adamant about riding out Milton on his 22-foot sailboat. Many Floridians evacuated the state in droves to escape the looming storm, while others, like Malinowski, took their chances.
He said he had no problems during the storm, raising his arm in triumph as the sun rose over Tampa Bay.
The tattooed sailor had been live-streaming his adventures aboard the Seashell for several days, catching media attention for his plan to stay moored in the harbor as Milton passed.“The hand of god was over Tampa,” Malinowski declared Thursday morning. “It wasn’t too bad.”
Fans gathered to check on Malinowski after the storm: 'You made it'
Thursday morning, a growing stream of Tampa residents made their way to Bayshore Boulevard to check on Malinowski, whose “Lt. Dan” nickname refers to a similarly disabled Forrest Gump movie character. He is missing his lower left leg.“You made it! I’m so glad you’re safe,” Tampa resident Monet Rahall, 28, called down to Malinowski.Rahall said she had to come check on Malinowski for herself, after watching his videos while she rode out the storm at her nearby home.“He’s an icon,” she said. “I saw him on the Internet and wanted to see him for myself.”
Prior to the storm
Malinowski's story went viral through a series of videos posted by TikTok creator Tampa Terrence. Before the storm, he explained his decision to stay on his vessel.
"I put my faith in God. I don't put my faith in man," he explained. "God told me to come out here and get a boat. I came out here and got a boat. Everything he's been telling me the last few days, I'm doing the right thing. He got my back. I'm in good shape. I ain't sweating it."
However, news reporters located him at his boat hours later.
"Dan is not leaving the boat for the hurricane. He is staying on that boat. There's been many attempts to get him off this boat. People have offered houses, hotel rooms, apartments, he will not leave," Tampa Terrence explained in a video.
Malinowski is garnering millions of views online
Malinowski is standing at more than 550,000 followers on TikTok as of the time of publication. His latest video has nearly 6 million views.
"His current vessel has seen better days, and we want to surprise him with a new boat to continue his seafaring adventures," the fundraiser said. "Let's come together and show our support for this modern-day pirate by helping him get a new ship to sail the seas!"
