    Who is TikTok sensation Lt. Dan? The tattooed sailor is safe: 'Wasn't too bad'

    By Taylor Ardrey and Trevor Hughes, USA TODAY,

    2 days ago

    Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly identified the radio station that investigated Malinowski's criminal history .

    If you've been scrolling down #TampaTok during Hurricane Milton , you've probably come across Joe Malinowski, better known on social media as "Lt. Dan."

    Malinowski, 54, was adamant about riding out Milton on his 22-foot sailboat. Many Floridians evacuated the state in droves to escape the looming storm, while others, like Malinowski, took their chances.

    He said he had no problems during the storm, raising his arm in triumph as the sun rose over Tampa Bay.

    The tattooed sailor had been live-streaming his adventures aboard the Seashell for several days, catching media attention for his plan to stay moored in the harbor as Milton passed.“The hand of god was over Tampa,” Malinowski declared Thursday morning. “It wasn’t too bad.”

    Hurricane Milton: Hurricane Milton leaves destruction, but not 'worst case scenario': Live updates

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V5Bu4_0w1ivuxi00
    Joe “Lt. Dan” Malinowski rode out Hurricane Milton aboard his 22-foot sailboat in downtown Tampa, despite threats of being arrested by police. He went viral during the storm for his TikTok videos, and well-wishers visited his boat on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, to offer their support and thanks that he survived the storm. Trevor Hughes, USA TODAY

    Fans gathered to check on Malinowski after the storm: 'You made it'

    Thursday morning, a growing stream of Tampa residents made their way to Bayshore Boulevard to check on Malinowski, whose “Lt. Dan” nickname refers to a similarly disabled Forrest Gump movie character. He is missing his lower left leg.“You made it! I’m so glad you’re safe,” Tampa resident Monet Rahall, 28, called down to Malinowski.Rahall said she had to come check on Malinowski for herself, after watching his videos while she rode out the storm at her nearby home.“He’s an icon,” she said. “I saw him on the Internet and wanted to see him for myself.”

    Prior to the storm

    Malinowski's story went viral through a series of videos posted by TikTok creator Tampa Terrence. Before the storm, he explained his decision to stay on his vessel.

    "I put my faith in God. I don't put my faith in man," he explained. "God told me to come out here and get a boat. I came out here and got a boat. Everything he's been telling me the last few days, I'm doing the right thing. He got my back. I'm in good shape. I ain't sweating it."

    The Fresh Take Florida news service reported that Malinowski's background includes several criminal allegations and charges, among them assaulting a police officer and aggravated battery of a woman.

    The comment section was flooded with people who considered his decision a bad idea: "It's a life or death situation," one user commented.

    Weather experts and local officials stressed the importance of residents seeking safety from the potentially deadly storm.

    "I can say without any dramatization whatsoever: If you choose to stay in one of those evacuation areas, you're going to die," Tampa Mayor Jane Castor told CNN.

    Officials say Malinowski was rescued but was back on his boat hours later, report says

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BVxca_0w1ivuxi00
    Joe “Lt. Dan” Malinowski rode out Hurricane Milton aboard his 22-foot sailboat in downtown Tampa, despite threats of being arrested by police. He went viral during the storm for his TikTok videos, and well-wishers visited his boat on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, to offer their support and thanks that he survived the storm. Trevor Hughes, USA TODAY

    An updated TikTok video showed local police trying to convince Malinowski to leave.

    During a press conference on Wednesday, Mayor Castor said that officers r escued him and transported him to a shelter, according to WFLA.

    However, news reporters located him at his boat hours later.

    "Dan is not leaving the boat for the hurricane. He is staying on that boat. There's been many attempts to get him off this boat. People have offered houses, hotel rooms, apartments, he will not leave," Tampa Terrence explained in a video.

    Malinowski is garnering millions of views online

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hkep5_0w1ivuxi00
    Joe Malinowski stands aboard his 22-foot sailboat Seashell in Tampa, Florida, on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, as Hurricane Milton approached. Malinowski rode Helene out aboard his boat and hoped to the same again with Milton. Trevor Hughes, USA TODAY

    Malinowski is standing at more than 550,000 followers on TikTok as of the time of publication. His latest video has nearly 6 million views.

    Tampa Terrence created a GoFundMe on his behalf titled "Support Lieutenant Dan's Seafaring Dreams. " It has currently raised more than $37,000.

    "His current vessel has seen better days, and we want to surprise him with a new boat to continue his seafaring adventures," the fundraiser said. "Let's come together and show our support for this modern-day pirate by helping him get a new ship to sail the seas!"

    Taylor Ardrey is a news reporter for USA TODAY. You can reach her at tardrey@gannett.com.

    This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Who is TikTok sensation Lt. Dan? The tattooed sailor is safe: 'Wasn't too bad'

    insntagata.
    8h ago
    Rape. Keep giving that good nice man and everything he needs. He took advantage of a woman what the fuck is wrong with people?
    Lisa Ruozzo
    8h ago
    hes a con! he doesn't deserve any of that money!
