When will Davante Adams return? Latest injury updates on Raiders WR

The Las Vegas Raiders fell to 2-3 in Week 5 after a 34-18 loss to the Denver Broncos on the road. Their offensive performance was bad enough that Antonio Pierce benched starting quarterback Gardner Minshew and pivoted to backup Aidan O'Connell to lead the team at the end of the contest and into Week 6.

Part of the reason for Las Vegas' struggles is that they have been without No. 1 receiver Davante Adams as he nurses a hamstring injury. Adams has missed two weeks of action because of the injury, and there are questions about whether he will play for the Raiders again after requesting to be traded away from the organization .

That makes it hard to put a definite timeline on Adams' return to action. Here's what to know about his potential return and what Pierce has said about his top wide receivers' injury.

When will Davante Adams return?

Adams isn't expected to be on the field for the Raiders Week 6 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers , and his status beyond that remains murky.

Raiders coach Antonio Pierce provided a positive update about Adams' injury during a Wednesday news conference .

"Davante’s doing well," Pierce said. "Hamstring is getting there. He's getting closer and closer to getting back on the field, on the practice field. Good spirits. We talked. So, everything’s good."

Of course, Adams' injury situation is complicated by the fact that he let the Raiders know he would prefer to be traded . That led a reporter to ask if there was any scenario in which Adams could return to the Raiders.

DAVANTE ADAMS LANDING SPOTS: Best fits for WR if Raiders trade him

"He's still a Raider," Pierce said. "He's never not been a Raider."

"When he’s healthy and we can play him, we’ll play him," Pierce added. "He's just not healthy right now. He's getting closer; that’s the good part. He's working every day to get that hamstring right. He’s in the right headspace, mentally. Like I said, we talked recently and had a good conversation and he’s ready to play football."

If Adams misses Week 6 against the Steelers, his next chance to play would come in Week 7 against the Los Angeles Rams . The Raiders have four games remaining before the NFL's Nov. 5 trade deadline, and it isn't clear whether Adams will suit up for any of those.

When was Davante Adams' injury?

Adams suffered a hamstring injury during practice on Sept. 26, just a few days before the Raiders' Week 4 win over the Cleveland Browns . He is on track to miss his third consecutive game in Week 6, and his timetable for return remains unclear.

Adams' missed games are the first of his three-year stint with the Raiders. He played in all 34 games in his first two seasons with Las Vegas. Adams never missed more than four games in a season during his time with the Green Bay Packers but has dealt with several lower-body injuries, including ankle, knee, and toe problems during his career.

DAVANTE ADAMS TRADE: How would WR fit with the Jets? Dynamic duo possible with Garrett Wilson

Raiders WR depth chart

The Raiders have just four receivers aside from Adams on the 53-man roster. Here's how the depth chart currently looks for Las Vegas:

McAllister has missed three games with a shoulder injury this season, so the Raiders have largely relied on Meyers, Tucker, and Turner at the position in Adams' absence. They have also run a lot of two tight end sets to open up opportunities for Brock Bowers .

The Raiders have four receivers on their practice squad. Only Alex Bachman has appeared in a game during the 2024 NFL season, recording two offensive snaps and 25 snaps on special teams.

All the players and the plays: Sign up for USA TODAY's 4th and Monday newsletter for exclusive NFL analysis.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: When will Davante Adams return? Latest injury updates on Raiders WR