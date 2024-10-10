Anderson Cooper hit by debris during CNN's live Hurricane Milton coverage

Later, CNN's "The Source" anchor Kaitlan Collins told viewers that she wanted "to note for everyone watching who is very concerned obviously about all of our correspondents and anchors on the ground, Anderson is OK."
Collins continued: "Just obviously understandably difficult to establish a connection when you're seeing what's happening with the wind and the rain and obviously the deteriorating conditions by the minute."
Social media users have mixed reactions about Anderson Cooper's hurricane coverage
The response to Cooper's in-person Hurricane Milton garnered mixed reviews from CNN viewers.
"What does putting Anderson Cooper on a pier in the middle of the ocean at the height of a hurricane in its center achieve in informing viewers. It's like 120mph winds. Get my sweet porcelain glass anchor inside," one X user wrote.
In the comments of the YouTube video from CNN, users continued to express their worries as one wrote, "I’m sorry but we don't need to see it that bad!!!!! You have kids Anderson !!!!"
Another said "why are you there, Anderson??"
One commenter added, "Everyone trying to earn an Emmy for best hurricane reporting."
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says Hurricane Milton 'was not the worst case scenario'
Hurricane Milton howled across the Florida Peninsula on Thursday, tearing a path of destruction from the Gulf of Mexico to the Atlantic as it knocked out power to millions, flooded neighborhoods, destroyed homes, tore the roof off a major sports venue and toppled a massive crane into an office building.
At least two deaths were reported at a retirement community following a suspected tornado in Fort Pierce on the state's east coast, St. Lucie County Sheriff Keith Pearson told local TV stations. More than 3.3 million homes and businesses were dark by early Thursday, according to USA TODAY power outage data .
"The storm was significant, but thankfully this was not the worst case scenario," Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said at a briefing Thursday. "The storm did weaken before landfall and the storm surge as initially reported has not been as significant overall as what was observed for Hurricane Helene."
