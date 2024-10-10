Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • USA TODAY

    Anderson Cooper hit by debris during CNN's live Hurricane Milton coverage

    By Jay Stahl, USA TODAY,

    2 days ago

    Anderson Cooper is weathering through CNN's Hurricane Milton coverage .

    The "Anderson Cooper 360" anchor was struck in the face by debris during a live hit in Florida.

    "The water now is really starting to pour over," Cooper said . "If you look at the ground — whoa," he exclaimed as he was hit in the face by flying debris, before saying, "OK, that wasn't good."

    He continued his live coverage, saying, "Um, we'll probably go inside shortly, but you can see the amount of water here on the ground. This is water from the Manatee River."

    Hurricane Milton leaves destruction, but not 'worst case scenario': Live updates

    Later, CNN's "The Source" anchor Kaitlan Collins told viewers that she wanted "to note for everyone watching who is very concerned obviously about all of our correspondents and anchors on the ground, Anderson is OK."

    Collins continued: "Just obviously understandably difficult to establish a connection when you're seeing what's happening with the wind and the rain and obviously the deteriorating conditions by the minute."

    Social media users have mixed reactions about Anderson Cooper's hurricane coverage

    The response to Cooper's in-person Hurricane Milton garnered mixed reviews from CNN viewers.

    "What does putting Anderson Cooper on a pier in the middle of the ocean at the height of a hurricane in its center achieve in informing viewers. It's like 120mph winds. Get my sweet porcelain glass anchor inside," one X user wrote.

    Another wrote on X that "CNN better let Anderson Cooper drink on New Year's Eve this year after sending him to Florida and report outside during this hurricane," referring to the annual CNN New Year's Eve special co-hosted by the CNN anchor and his best friend Andy Cohen of Bravo fame.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FAyZX_0w1if9ZW00
    Anderson Cooper was struck in the face by Hurricane Milton debris during a live CNN broadcast. Dimitrios Kambouris, Getty Images for Related

    In the comments of the YouTube video from CNN, users continued to express their worries as one wrote, "I’m sorry but we don't need to see it that bad!!!!! You have kids Anderson !!!!"

    Another said "why are you there, Anderson??"

    One commenter added, "Everyone trying to earn an Emmy for best hurricane reporting."

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says Hurricane Milton 'was not the worst case scenario'

    Hurricane Milton howled across the Florida Peninsula on Thursday, tearing a path of destruction from the Gulf of Mexico to the Atlantic as it knocked out power to millions, flooded neighborhoods, destroyed homes, tore the roof off a major sports venue and toppled a massive crane into an office building.

    At least two deaths were reported at a retirement community following a suspected tornado in Fort Pierce on the state's east coast, St. Lucie County Sheriff Keith Pearson told local TV stations. More than 3.3 million homes and businesses were dark by early Thursday, according to USA TODAY power outage data .

    "The storm was significant, but thankfully this was not the worst case scenario," Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said at a briefing Thursday. "The storm did weaken before landfall and the storm surge as initially reported has not been as significant overall as what was observed for Hurricane Helene."

    Contributing: John Bacon, Trevor Hughes, Thao Nguyen, Christopher Cann

    This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Anderson Cooper hit by debris during CNN's live Hurricane Milton coverage

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Bob Miller
    2d ago
    His Script?
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Peso Pluma cancels Florida concerts post-Hurricane Milton, donates to hurricane relief
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Who still owns a landline phone? You might be surprised at what the data shows.
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    Video shows mammoth 28-foot wave crash inside Milton before slamming Florida
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Harris has visited US southern border twice as vice president | Fact check
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks22 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
    Police seize $500,000 of fentanyl concealed in carne asada beef at California traffic stop
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson8 days ago
    FEMA plan says services should be equitable, not to help 'white people last' | Fact check
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Kentucky woman arrested after police found dismembered, cooked body parts in kitchen oven
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    Man wins $3.1 million on $2 Colorado Lottery game
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    'It's gone': Hurricane Milton swamps lives, blows away retirement dreams in Punta Gorda
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    Veteran Jacksonville police officer charged with kidnapping, stalking woman
    Jacksonville Today28 days ago
    'Terrifier 3' spoilers! Director unpacks ending and Art the Clown's gnarliest kills
    USA TODAY13 hours ago
    White House doctor: Harris in 'excellent health,' has allergies
    USA TODAY11 hours ago
    Texas vs Oklahoma score: Updates, highlights from Longhorns' 34-3 Red River Rivalry win
    USA TODAY9 hours ago
    Deion Sanders rips late start time for game vs. Kansas State: 'How stupid is that?'
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    Court rules nearly 98,000 Arizonans whose citizenship hadn’t been confirmed can vote the full ballot
    Arizona Luminaria19 days ago
    Idaho wildfires burn nearly half a million acres
    USA TODAY4 hours ago
    This island got hit by two hurricanes in a row. Residents are upset, angry.
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Should I rake my leaves? It might be more harmful than helpful. Here's why
    USA TODAY15 hours ago
    Trump’s Tirade: Full Transcript of His Attacks on Howard Stern and Whoopi Goldberg After Positive Harris Interviews
    Palm Springs Tribune1 day ago
    Where is La Niña? Why the climate troublemaker is making a late arrival for 2024
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    How long does COVID last? Here’s when experts say you'll start to feel better.
    USA TODAY15 hours ago
    More than 40,000 Nissan cars recalled for separate rear-view camera issues
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Sonja Morgan To Perform At The Cascade Lounge At Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs
    Palm Springs Tribune4 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber4 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza1 day ago
    Watch little baby and huge dog enjoy their favorite pastime... cuddling and people-watching
    USA TODAY1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy