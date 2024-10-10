Open in App
    Start 'Em, Sit 'Em running backs: Week 6 fantasy football

    By Jacob Camenker, USA TODAY,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KVXj5_0w1QXubU00

    As the fantasy football season rolls on, more and more teams will hit their byes at critical times. Four teams will be off in Week 6, and that will knock top-tier running backs like Kyren Williams , De'Von Achane , Aaron Jones , and the rejuvenated Kareem Hunt out of action.

    That means fantasy football managers are going to have to search for some potential waiver wire gems and streamers to help fill in at running back.

    Who can you trust in Week 6 of the 2024 fantasy football season? Here are five running backs to start and five to sit.

    NFL COACHING HOT SEAT: Who's on notice after Jets fired Robert Saleh?

    Fantasy football start 'em: Week 6 RBs

    Chase Brown , Cincinnati Bengals (at New York Giants )

    Brown is starting to eat into Zack Moss ' workload and out-touched him 15-12 against the Baltimore Ravens . Moss is nursing a sore ankle entering Week 6, so that could allow Brown to continue his rise in Cincinnati's backfield. Either way, his explosive playmaking ability makes him a solid RB2 against a Giants defense that is allowing the third-highest yards per carry average in the NFL this season at 5.1.

    J.K. Dobbins , Los Angeles Chargers (at Denver Broncos )

    Dobbins is fresh off a bye week and is playing against a Broncos defense that is much easier to run on (111.4 yards per game, 11th in the NFL) than to pass on (159.8 yards per game, fifth in the league). Expect Jim Harbaugh to take a run-heavy approach in this one, giving Dobbins the volume needed to be an effective RB2 despite Denver's recent defensive success.

    Devin Singletary or Tyrone Tracy Jr. , New York Giants (vs. Cincinnati Bengals )

    It isn't clear if Singletary will return to action in Week 6 after missing Week 5 with a groin injury. If not, Tracy will be a great play after he logged career highs in carries (18) and rushing yards (129) against the Seattle Seahawks . If Singletary returns, both will be strong flex plays against a Cincinnati defense, allowing 151.4 rushing yards per game, which is third-most in the NFL.

    Trey Sermon , Indianapolis Colts (at Tennessee Titans )

    Sermon wasn't overly impressive in a great Week 5 matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars , but he scored a touchdown on the goal line and caught all six of his passes in the high-scoring affair. Sermon's receiving production is notable, as the Titans are one of two NFL teams to allow three receiving touchdowns to running backs this season. So long as Jonathan Taylor (ankle) remains out, Sermon should have a chance to do some damage against Tennessee.

    Dare Ogunbowale , Houston Texans (at New England Patriots )

    Fantasy owners looking for a PPR sleeper could consider Ogunbowale if Joe Mixon can't return to the field. Ogunbowale has operated as Houston's top third-down back with Mixon out and would likely reprise the role regardless of whether Cam Akers or Dameon Pierce is his primary partner. The Patriots have allowed the ninth-most receptions to running backs this season, and with Nico Collins out of action, there should be more receiving options available for Ogunbowale.

    NICO COLLINS INJURY: How long is WR out? Updated injury timeline for Texans star

    Fantasy football sit 'em: Week 6 RBs

    Travis Etienne , Jacksonville Jaguars (vs. Chicago Bears )

    Etienne hasn't logged a touchdown since Week 2 and has been ceding snaps and carries to Tank Bigsby in recent weeks. Etienne is also dealing with a shoulder injury, so even if he plays against the Bears, he may not be 100 percent. That makes him a riskier play than usual, so teams with deep running back rooms might want to think twice about starting Etienne.

    Rico Dowdle , Dallas Cowboys (vs. Detroit Lions )

    Dowdle is coming off his best game as Dallas' starter, as he logged season-highs in career (20) and rushing yards (87) against the Pittsburgh Steelers while logging a 22-yard touchdown reception. His long-term outlook may be that of a volume-based flex play, but he should be left out of lineups against a Detroit defense, allowing the seventh-fewest fantasy points to running backs this season.

    Rachaad White and Bucky Irving , Tampa Bay Buccaneers (at New Orleans Saints )

    White and Irving are in an unpredictable timeshare, so each enters Week 6 as a touchdown-based flex play. The Saints have only allowed three total touchdowns to running backs during the 2024 NFL season, so that will limit the scoring upside of this duo. One may end up having a good day, but trusting either seems more like a 50-50 chance of playing a bust.

    Jerome Ford , Cleveland Browns (at Philadelphia Eagles )

    The Browns are one of eight NFL teams averaging under 100 rushing yards per game and it doesn't seem likely to get better against an Eagles defense that allowed 100 rushing yards per game in its final two contests before the bye. Ford hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 1 and has yet to eclipse 64 rushing yards in a game this season.

    Cam Akers , Houston Texans (at New England Patriots )

    Akers may not play at all if either Mixon or Pierce can return from the ankle and hamstring injuries that have impacted them in recent weeks. If both miss time, Akers might look like an appealing flex option, but Ogunbowale seems to have leapfrogged him on Houston's running back depth chart. He's nothing more than a TD-dependent flex at best.

    NFL POWER RANKINGS WEEK 6: Commanders among rising teams led by rookie quarterback

    Fantasy football start 'em, sit 'ems, Week 6

    Looking for more fantasy football advice? USA TODAY Sports has you covered:

    → Kickers are people, too: Here are some of the most clutch kickers to have on your fantasy team in Week 6.

    → The wide receiver position has been decimated this season. Protect yourself in Week 6 with start 'em, sit 'em advice for wideouts.

    → Need an edge under center? Here are the best quarterback options to start and to sit in Week 6.

    → Tight ends can be the perfect X-factor for any fantasy team. Here's who you should start and sit in Week 6.

    → A good defense can shut down your fantasy opponent's offense. Here are some D/ST options to start and sit for Week 6.

    This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Start 'Em, Sit 'Em running backs: Week 6 fantasy football

