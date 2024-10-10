Open in App
    Start 'Em, Sit 'Em D/STs: Week 6 fantasy football

    By Ayrton Ostly, USA TODAY,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AnsNk_0w1QQoET00

    After five weeks of action, things are starting to normalize for Defense/Special Teams (D/STs) in fantasy football in 2024. We're down to five units still averaging double-digit points per week, per FantasyPros, after a strong start to the year. The Minnesota Vikings (14.4), Green Bay Packers (11.8), Denver Broncos (11.6), Chicago Bears (11.4), and San Francisco 49ers (10.0) are still scoring better than average over the last five seasons.

    The Vikings are off this week on a bye, and if you don't have one of those other top units, you may be looking for a matchup-based choice. We've got you covered with five D/STs to start and five to sit in Week 6.

    Fantasy football start 'em: Week 6 D/STs

    Houston Texans (at New England Patriots )

    The Houston defense was already a good start for this week in facing the New England Patriots' 31st-ranked scoring offense. And then Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo announced rookie Drake Maye will be starting at quarterback . A rookie behind a New England offensive line giving up the second-most sacks in the NFL going against the likes of Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson Jr. is a recipe for fantasy success for the Texans defense.

    Philadelphia Eagles (vs. Cleveland Browns )

    Through the first four weeks of the season, Washington's D/ST had nine fantasy points total. In Week 5 against the Browns, they had 13 powered by seven sacks as a team. The Eagles' talent on defense is a step up from Washington's and should give this Browns offense lots of trouble, especially playing in Philadelphia off a bye week.

    Pittsburgh Steelers (at Las Vegas Raiders )

    The Steelers lost a Sunday Night Football game to the Dallas Cowboys last week, but that wasn't due to the defense's lack of effort. Pittsburgh forced three turnovers and had two sacks. This week, Pittsburgh faces a Raiders offense that is missing its top player wide receiver Davante Adams and boasts one of the worst running games in the NFL.

    Atlanta Falcons (at Carolina Panthers )

    The Falcons defense has a league-low five sacks but is scoring fantasy points behind five turnovers and two defensive touchdowns. That's a recipe for some success. This week, they get one of the most D/ST-friendly offenses in the league in Carolina.

    Los Angeles Chargers (at Denver Broncos )

    The Chargers had an early bye week this season and could benefit from it on defense. Denver's offense has turned the ball over seven times in five games and has struggled to score points consistently. Los Angeles is consistently forcing turnovers, and that, plus a low-scoring game, should make this a worthwhile week to start the Chargers' D/ST.

    Fantasy football sit 'em: Week 6 D/STs

    Washington Commanders (at Baltimore Ravens )

    Baltimore is the hardest offense for opposing D/STs through five weeks. On average, they're giving up just 1.4 fantasy points per game, according to FantasyPros . They've tallied just five sacks and four turnovers on offense. Washington's defense feasted on the Browns last week, but this is an exponentially tougher opponent.

    Dallas Cowboys (vs. Detroit Lions )

    Detroit controlled their last game against Seattle in Week 4 behind a balanced, efficient attack through the air and on the ground. They gave up just five fantasy points to the Seahawks' D/ST: three sacks and a safety. The last time Dallas faced a running game of Detroit's caliber was in Week 3 against the Ravens when they scored zero points. Avoid the Cowboys this week if possible, even if star edge rusher Micah Parsons can make it back on the field.

    New York Giants (vs. Cincinnati Bengals )

    The Bengals' offense is firing on all cylinders, especially through the air, over the last three weeks. They've moved up to No. 4 in the NFL in scoring and Joe Burrow leads the league in touchdown passes. The Ravens managed three sacks and an interception against them last week but New York likely won't be able to hang on in the same way. Dexter Lawrence should have a good game but the secondary isn't built to slow down this passing game.

    New Orleans Saints (vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers )

    The Saints' defense has been solid over this three-game losing streak. They've tallied four turnovers, seven sacks, and allowed 22 points per game in that stretch. Unfortunately, Tampa Bay is giving up the fifth-fewest points in the league to opposing D/STs this season. With New Orleans' starting quarterback Derek Carr out this week, the offense could struggle to keep up, and Tampa Bay may control this one.

    Arizona Cardinals (at Green Bay Packers)

    Green Bay cleared 300 yards again last week against the Los Angeles Rams en route to a win. The Rams were able to get two sacks and a pick-six but did little else to slow down the Packers' offense. Arizona's defense doesn't have the same talent as Los Angeles', especially off the edge, and will likely struggle to slow down Green Bay.

    Fantasy football start 'em, sit 'ems, Week 6

    Looking for more fantasy football advice? USA TODAY Sports has you covered:

    → Kickers are people, too: Here are some of the most clutch kickers to have on your fantasy team in Week 6.

    → A good running back makes all the difference. A bad running back can cost you a lot of points. Here's who to start and who to sit in Week 6 .

    → Need an edge under center? Here are the best quarterback options to start and to sit in Week 6.

    → The wide receiver position has been decimated this season. Protect yourself in Week 6 with start 'em, sit 'em advice for wideouts .

    → Tight ends can be the perfect X-factor for any fantasy team. Here's who you should start and sit in Week 6.

    This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Start 'Em, Sit 'Em D/STs: Week 6 fantasy football

