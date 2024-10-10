Start 'Em, Sit 'Em tight ends: Week 6 fantasy football

There's not much consistency about fantasy football – the tight end position embodies this every week. Tight ends are truly a fantasy wasteland.

Despite the lack of options, fantasy players may receive some good news this week. Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Evan Engram is a candidate to return to action after he was injured during warmups in Week 2. However, Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku , who returned in Week 5 from an ankle sprain he suffered in Week 1, was injured against the Washington Commander s upon his return.

Fantasy teams who invested in the position early in their drafts have been disappointed. Sam LaPorta and Mark Andrews are off to slow starts, and suddenly, fantasy teams have even more difficult start-sit decisions for their tight ends.

Week 6 brings a new opportunity for your team to make a statement. Here is a breakdown of who you should start and who you should sit at tight end in Week 6 of the fantasy football season.

Fantasy football start 'em: Week 6 TEs

Dalton Schultz , Houston Texans

On Sunday, the Texans will meet the New England Patriots. Houston has placed star wide receiver Nico Collins on IR , opening up opportunities for the remaining Texans pass catchers. Schultz is off to a slow start in 2024, likely due to the addition of Stefon Diggs.

New England has a bottom-10 pass defense. They have allowed the seventh-most yards to opposing tight ends (265). In two games last season without Collins, Schultz finished with 71 yards and 58 yards, and four receptions in each. Collins left Week 5's game at halftime, and Schultz finished with nine targets in the win over Buffalo. The Patriots will likely be down two starting safeties, making this an even tastier matchup for the veteran.

Tyler Conklin , New York Jets

Conklin was featured last week as a start and finished second on the Jets in receptions (6) and yards (55). He is getting a start recommendation again in Week 6. The New York Jets will play the Bills on "Monday Night Football" at home.

The Bills' defense is missing many key pieces in the secondary and linebacker Matt Milano's absence has made them susceptible over the middle of the field. Buffalo is tied with the seventh-most receptions to tight ends. The Jets have thrown the ball at the third-highest rate in goal-to-go situations. Conklin can be on the receiving end of one of these throws on Monday in the end zone.

Tucker Kraft , Green Bay Packers

Jordan Love returned in Week 4, and the Packers passing game has rebounded. Kraft was one of those players who benefited, reeling in six of nine targets for 53 yards and a touchdown, and followed it up with an outstanding four catch, 88-yard, two-touchdown performance against the Rams. Wide receiver Christian Watson remains out with a high-ankle sprain, leaving the door open for Kraft to continue his breakout campaign.

Last week, Kraft was a start, and he is getting the nod again in Week 6. Green Bay will host the Cardinals who allowed George Kittle to have a terrific day with eight grabs for 64 yards and a touchdown. Continue to ride the hot hand.

Fantasy football sit 'em: Week 6 TEs

David Njoku , Cleveland Browns

The Browns' offense is lost. There was some excitement surrounding David Njoku's return to the lineup last week, but I suggest sitting him. He left the game early with a knee injury, but it's reported that he will be ready for Week 6 when they face the Philadelphia Eagles. You likely drafted Njoku to be your weekly starter after his tremendous 2023 season, but I suggest waiting another week before inserting him into your lineups.

The Eagles have allowed the second-fewest receptions, fourth-fewest yards, and zero touchdowns to the position. Expect Deshaun Watson to continue to lean on Amari Cooper and Jerry Jeudy against the Eagles struggling corners.

Hunter Henry , New England Patriots

The Patriots have announced that No. 3 overall pick Drake Maye will make his NFL debut in Week 6 . Henry is New England's leading receiver, but with a rookie quarterback stepping in under center, I'm not willing to trust that the veteran tight end remains a focal point. Houston's defense has been terrific. They have allowed the second-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends.

The Texans just kept Dalton Kincaid in check, and Henry has gone cold for three consecutive weeks. He has failed to reach more than five fantasy points in 4 of 5 games. Henry belongs on benches until Maye can prove he will be a key part of the offense moving forward.

Fantasy football start 'em, sit 'ems, Week 6

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Start 'Em, Sit 'Em tight ends: Week 6 fantasy football