Don't get off the cruise when at port: 'You have the ship all to yourself'

On port days, many cruise passengers get up early to disembark and explore. But Michael McGreevy stays put.

McGreevy isn’t interested in that morning rush. He and his wife, Lisa, often stay on board a ship in port when they take cruises, and prefer to ease into their morning.

“If we don't order some sort of room service, I might go get us some coffees and we'll sit in the room and relax until everybody clears out,” he said. “And then we'll go out and start our day.”

The couple has been cruising together since 2013, but McGreevy said the Caribbean destinations they usually visit offer many similar activities to those found near their home in St. Petersburg, Florida.

“You know, we can go jet skiing, we can go swim with dolphins or something like that,” said the 51-year-old, who works for a credit union. “We don't have to get on a cruise to do that. So, we go on cruises, really, to relax.” They enjoy doing a shore excursion, such as a history or food tour, in ports they’ve never been to but they tend to hang back otherwise.

While destinations can be a major draw for many travelers, there are perks to staying on the ship during stops. Here’s what to know.

Should I stay on a cruise ship in port?

Remaining onboard can allow guests to take advantage of a ship’s amenities without worrying about lines at the buffet or snagging a coveted lounger by the pool.

“I think the biggest advantage would be being able to enjoy an uncrowded ship,” said Sheri Griffiths, founder of CruiseTipsTV . If a passenger has their eye on an often-packed water slide, the wait is likely to be shorter on port days.

That can make for a more laid-back experience.

On their last cruise, the McGreevys spent much of a port day in Cozumel, Mexico, in the hot tub. “We could just sit there and watch everybody in the port running around, doing (their) thing, and we're just here in the hot tub by ourselves,” he said. “It’s great.”

When the ship stops, it also frees up space at another popular venue: the spa. Port days not only offer more availability, Griffiths said, but they also frequently offer “significant” discounts, sometimes in the form of bundled services such as a massage and a facial.

“Usually, there's some little perks and the treatments tend to be longer and much less expensive without sacrificing the quality,” she said.

Guests could also get a unique glimpse at cruise ship operations. Crew members often run short safety drills on port days.

“You'll see them doing mock emergency simulations,” Griffiths said. “You know, they'll put a dummy dressed up with a faux medical condition, and they'll be having to treat it. But it is actually kind of reassuring.”

Passengers may not see those drills since they usually happen in crew areas, but they will likely hear announcements about them.

What’s open while a cruise ship is in port?

McGreevy has found that the ship is “pretty much open for business” on port days, with a few exceptions. Stores generally close when ships are docked, for one.

“To provide tax and duty savings to guests, shops can only be open when in international waters,” Royal Caribbean International said on its website , for example. Casinos typically shutter as well.

Some attractions and dining venues could also operate with reduced hours. Ships sometimes offer abridged service in the main dining room, for instance, according to Griffiths.

“So, they may offer breakfast service before everybody gets off the ship but then close for lunch,” she said.

Do cruise ships have activities while in port?

Yes. “There's no cruise ship (that) will just say, ‘There's nothing to do, everyone is in port,’” said Griffiths.

Even so, the schedule may be lighter than while the ship is sailing. Guests will still find activities like exercise classes or trivia, but there may be fewer of them.

Griffiths said that’s partly so crew members can disembark and enjoy ports, too. The offerings generally pick back up a few hours before the ship departs, she added.

While those stops comprise a large part of many itineraries, there’s no one way to enjoy a cruise. “When everybody else is off, it’s like you’ve got a free sea day, but you have the ship all to yourself,” said Griffiths.

Nathan Diller is a consumer travel reporter for USA TODAY based in Nashville. You can reach him at ndiller@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Don't get off the cruise when at port: 'You have the ship all to yourself'