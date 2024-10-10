Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Distributed by Andrews McMeel

Los Angeles Times crossword

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency

Today's crossword (McMeel)

Distributed by Andrews McMeel

Daily Commuter crossword

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

Jumbles: RIGOR PRINT SWAMPY PARADE

Answer: His mother-in-law was only going to visit for just a few days, but she had — STAYING POWER

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"I find celebrity status difficult to bear when I am in the company of my mother." − Phil Donahue

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Cryptoquote

WE CAN FIND JOY IN THE WORLD IF THAT'S WHAT WE'RE LOOKING FOR. SO THAT IS MY WISH FOR YOU. BRAVERY AND JOY. − NEIL GAIMAN

(Distributed by King Features)

Cryptoquip

WHAT MIGHT A PERSON SAY WHEN A TURTLE OR AN ALLIGATOR CLOSES ITS MOUTH FORCEFULLY? "OH, SNAP!"

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

TOMB COMB NUMB LIMB LAMB CLIMB THUMB

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

ORDERED, DERIDE, EXPOSES, SENSORS, SUSPENSE

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

Distributed by Andrews McMeel

Scrabblegrams

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency

7 Little Words

REVIVALS KELCE MERRIER RENEGING LIMO MESSES POLARIZED

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

Are we too reliant?

(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)

Kubok

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Puzzle solutions for Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024