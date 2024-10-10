Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • USA TODAY

    Puzzle solutions for Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024

    By USA TODAY,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GA4Nj_0w1OuzQA00

    Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

    CROSSWORDS

    USA TODAY crossword

    Play the USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle .

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LYxNl_0w1OuzQA00
    - Distributed by Andrews McMeel

    Los Angeles Times crossword

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W7gWE_0w1OuzQA00
    - Distributed by Tribune Content Agency

    Today’s crossword (McMeel)

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=267ZP2_0w1OuzQA00
    - Distributed by Andrews McMeel

    Daily Commuter crossword

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SlB7w_0w1OuzQA00
    - Distributed by Tribune Content Agency

    SUDOKU

    Play the USA TODAY Sudoku Game .

    JUMBLE

    Jumbles: RIGOR      PRINT      SWAMPY      PARADE

    Answer: His mother-in-law was only going to visit for just a few days, but she had — STAYING POWER

    (Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

    CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

    Celebrity Cipher

    "I find celebrity status difficult to bear when I am in the company of my mother." − Phil Donahue

    (Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

    Cryptoquote

    WE CAN FIND JOY IN THE WORLD IF THAT'S WHAT WE'RE LOOKING FOR. SO THAT IS MY WISH FOR YOU. BRAVERY AND JOY. − NEIL GAIMAN

    (Distributed by King Features)

    Cryptoquip

    WHAT MIGHT A PERSON SAY WHEN A TURTLE OR AN ALLIGATOR CLOSES ITS MOUTH FORCEFULLY? "OH, SNAP!"

    (Distributed by King Features)

    OTHER PUZZLES

    Boggle

    TOMB      COMB      NUMB      LIMB      LAMB      CLIMB      THUMB

    (Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

    Lexigo

    ORDERED, DERIDE, EXPOSES, SENSORS, SUSPENSE

    (Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

    KenKen

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CCn1T_0w1OuzQA00
    - Distributed by Andrews McMeel

    Scrabblegrams

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y7mir_0w1OuzQA00
    - Distributed by Tribune Content Agency

    7 Little Words

    1. REVIVALS
    2. KELCE
    3. MERRIER
    4. RENEGING
    5. LIMO
    6. MESSES
    7. POLARIZED

    (Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

    Find the Words

    Are we too reliant?

    (Distributed by Creators Syndicate)

    Kubok

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SPrif_0w1OuzQA00
    - Distributed by Tribune Content Agency

    This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Puzzle solutions for Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Puzzle solutions for Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Who still owns a landline phone? You might be surprised at what the data shows.
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    'It's gone': Hurricane Milton swamps lives, blows away retirement dreams in Punta Gorda
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    Chase Bank security guard accused of helping plan a robbery at the same bank, police say
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    Video shows mammoth 28-foot wave crash inside Milton before slamming Florida
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    Mega Millions winning numbers for October 11 drawing: Jackpot rises to $169 million
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    More than 40,000 Nissan cars recalled for separate rear-view camera issues
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile12 days ago
    San Diego Padres display 'PS' patch on players' jerseys. What does it mean?
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    Harris has visited US southern border twice as vice president | Fact check
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Where will northern lights be visible in the US? Incoming solar storm to unleash auroras
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    'Pumpkins on steroids': California contest draws gourds the size of a Smart car
    USA TODAY22 hours ago
    Crane collapses into building where Tampa Bay Times is located: Watch damage from Milton
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    In Memory of Steve Tracy ('Little House on the Prairie'): 38 Years After His Tragic Death From AIDS
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post18 days ago
    Watch little baby and huge dog enjoy their favorite pastime... cuddling and people-watching
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Where is La Niña? Why the climate troublemaker is making a late arrival for 2024
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Should I rake my leaves? It might be more harmful than helpful. Here's why
    USA TODAY22 hours ago
    How long does COVID last? Here’s when experts say you'll start to feel better.
    USA TODAY22 hours ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson8 days ago
    Arizona appeals court upholds ruling to unseal Ruben and Kate Gallego's divorce records
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber4 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz27 days ago
    Democratic campaign office in Arizona closes down after being shot at 3 times in 3 weeks
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza1 day ago
    TikTok content creator Taylor Rousseau Grigg died from rare chronic condition: Report
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Crowd members hold up white supremacist group's slogan at Trump/Vance event
    USA TODAY23 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy