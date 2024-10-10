Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • USA TODAY

    Opinion: Activists have made baker Jack Phillips' life miserable. Please leave him alone.

    By Ingrid Jacques, USA TODAY,

    2 days ago

    All Jack Phillips wants to do is create beautiful cakes for his customers – no matter who they are.

    Yet, the Colorado baker’s religious beliefs prevent him from expressing certain messages through his creations.

    Because of that, the state government and vindictive activists have tried to force him to go against his conscience by wielding anti-discrimination laws. Phillips and his family have battled for their free speech rights in court for the past 12 years .

    But thanks to a Colorado Supreme Court decision this week – and a U.S. Supreme Court decision last year – he may finally be free to get back to doing what he loves, free from legal persecution.

    It's been a long journey through the courts. Is it over?

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rAMtM_0w1On8z500
    Jack Phillips of Masterpiece Cakeshop in Colorado just wants to create cakes that don't violate his deeply held faith. Alliance Defending Freedom

    Phillips’ business Masterpiece Cakeshop was first sued in 2012 when he declined to bake a cake to celebrate a same-sex wedding. That case went all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court, and Phillips won. It was a narrow decision, however, that focused only on Colorado officials’ hostility toward Phillips' faith – not the free speech elements of the case.

    That left the door open for further legal action, and that’s what happened.

    Opinion: Harris calls DeSantis 'selfish' when Florida needs help, not political games

    The same day the high court agreed to take on Phillips’ case , transgender attorney Autumn Scardina requested that Phillips make a cake symbolizing and celebrating a gender transition. Scardina also requested a cake depicting Satan smoking marijuana. Phillips declined both requests, and then Scardina sued .

    The Colorado Supreme Court dismissed that case Tuesday, on the grounds that the plaintiff did not properly follow the correct process. So while the court didn’t address Phillips’ First Amendment rights , his lawyers say he should be protected going forward.

    That’s because last year, the U.S. Supreme Court issued a pivotal decision in 303 Creative v. Elenis related to artists. That decision made it clear that the government cannot force creative professionals like web designer Lorie Smith to express messages they don’t believe.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D7Cmq_0w1On8z500
    Lorie Smith, the owner of 303 Creative, speaks to reporters outside the U.S. Supreme Court on Dec. 05, 2022. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

    John Bursch, senior counsel with the Alliance Defending Freedom, which has represented Phillips pro bono throughout his legal battle, told me that the 303 Creative decision should protect Phillips. He also said the creative work Phillips’ does falls squarely within the court’s holding.

    Yet, it doesn’t mean that Phillips and other business owners are fully in the clear.

    “As long as people like Jack are willing to live out their faith in the public square, there’ll be folks who oppose that and do everything they can to silence them,” Bursch said.

    Opinion: Independent Hillsdale College safe from intrusive Title IX regulations. For now.

    'If I lose my rights, we all lose these rights'

    I had a chance to sit down with Phillips this summer, as he awaited the Colorado Supreme Court’s decision.

    He’s a soft-spoken, reserved man, who’s visibly affected by the years of constant attacks.

    I asked what’s kept him going all this time, even though it’s been emotionally and financially trying on him and his family. When he couldn’t continue to make wedding cakes, starting with his first legal fight, his business took a significant hit.

    “It’s the right thing to do,” Phillips told me. “These rights not only protect me, but they protect the people who are suing me. And they’re worth fighting for because if I lose my rights, we all lose these rights.”

    Opinion alerts: Get columns from your favorite columnists + expert analysis on top issues, delivered straight to your device through the USA TODAY app. Don't have the app? Download it for free from your app store .

    Phillips started his business because it combined several of his passions, including art and baking, and he even chose the name “Masterpiece Cakeshop” because it reflects his faith and is a nod to the Sermon on the Mount , during which Jesus said, “No one can serve two masters.”

    “It brings my art background, my love for baking, and you’re working face-to-face with people all day,” he said. “The team that you work with, the strangers that come in. I love it all.”

    Now that his latest legal battle is over, I hope Phillips can once again focus on doing what he loves.

    Ingrid Jacques is a columnist at USA TODAY. Contact her at ijacques@usatoday.com or on X, formerly Twitter: @ Ingrid_Jacques .

    You can read diverse opinions from our USA TODAY columnists and other writers on the Opinion front page , on X, formerly Twitter, @usatodayopinion and in our Opinion newsletter .

    This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Opinion: Activists have made baker Jack Phillips' life miserable. Please leave him alone.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 76
    Add a Comment
    Fogleg Horndog
    20h ago
    I'd make them really shitty cakes.
    S. Higgins
    1d ago
    Fuck him he's not the only one with 1st amendment rights. I would never spend a penny at his racist Bakery.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Who still owns a landline phone? You might be surprised at what the data shows.
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    Powerball winning numbers for October 12 drawing: $364 million jackpot
    USA TODAY7 hours ago
    FEMA plan says services should be equitable, not to help 'white people last' | Fact check
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Kentucky woman arrested after police found dismembered, cooked body parts in kitchen oven
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    Harris has visited US southern border twice as vice president | Fact check
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Veteran Jacksonville police officer charged with kidnapping, stalking woman
    Jacksonville Today28 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
    Deion Sanders rips late start time for game vs. Kansas State: 'How stupid is that?'
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    Military Termination: Col. David Alexander Commander of Army's Bomb Disposal School Quietly Fired
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily9 hours ago
    Man wins $3.1 million on $2 Colorado Lottery game
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    Chase Bank security guard accused of helping plan a robbery at the same bank, police say
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    Idaho wildfires burn nearly half a million acres
    USA TODAY11 hours ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post18 days ago
    Video shows mammoth 28-foot wave crash inside Milton before slamming Florida
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    Property tax reform is on the November ballot: Here’s what to know
    WyoFile11 days ago
    More than 40,000 Nissan cars recalled for separate rear-view camera issues
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune23 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson8 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile12 days ago
    Opinion: Harris has been imperfect on Gaza. As Arab Americans, we must vote for her anyway.
    USA TODAY23 hours ago
    'It's gone': Hurricane Milton swamps lives, blows away retirement dreams in Punta Gorda
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    Colleges forfeit volleyball games against team with trans player
    The Center Square1 day ago
    Crane collapses into building where Tampa Bay Times is located: Watch damage from Milton
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    Before there was a coast-to-coast Big Ten, there was the Airplane Conference
    USA TODAY19 hours ago
    Royal Caribbean Just Added Another Item to Its "Ban List"
    J. Souza12 days ago
    The Tragic Demise of Actor John Dye ('Touched By An Angel'), His Last Name and 'The Angel of Death'
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    California man, woman bought gold bars to launder money in $54 million Medicare fraud: Feds
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    Proposed law will require gas stoves to come with a warning label
    The HD Post27 days ago
    Ole Miss releases statement addressing 'feigned injuries'
    USA TODAY1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy