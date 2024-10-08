Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • USA TODAY

    Opinion: Life during wartime takes mental toll for Americans in Israel

    By Marla Bautista, USA TODAY,

    2 days ago

    For U.S. military families stationed in Israel, the war in Gaza and now in Lebanon has been unsettling, piling anxiety and fear of imminent danger atop the everyday challenges of military life.

    The past year for many of these families has meant living with the constant threat of rocket fire, missile attacks and other outbreaks of violence.

    Israel is home to a small number of U.S. military personnel , but with the growing war those numbers have grown to about 40,000, including contractors, embassy security personnel and support staff, at least some of whom have families in the country.

    Mother and daughter huddle in bomb shelter

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SsJsa_0vyQ1zrF00
    People run for cover as rockets fired from Lebanon toward the north of Israel are intercepted by the Israeli Iron Dome on Sept. 26, 2024. The Iron Dome is a mobile all-weather missile defense system, designed to detect and shoot down short-range rockets fired into Israel. It’s also used against enemy artillery and drones. Amir Levy/Getty Images

    I spoke with Liz Hensel , the Armed Forces Insurance 2024 Marine Spouse of the Year and a veteran herself, about her experience living in the region.

    "Last night, I spent an hour in our bomb shelter with my daughter and two dogs while my husband, as expected, was at work ensuring the safety of our Marines and our mission," Hensel said. "Was it terrifying to hear the booms of the Iron Dome interceptions? Absolutely. But, like any military mom, I put on a brave face and reassured my daughter that we were safe. And we are − thanks to the strong security protocols and support systems in place for military families in Israel."

    Yet, from voluntary evacuations to daily intercepted rocket and drone strikes, life for these families is anything but normal.

    Opinion: For one year, Hamas has held my grandfather hostage. We're running out of time.

    Toll on mental health is significant

    The psychological toll is significant. Prolonged exposure to conflict zones can lead to long-term emotional stress ,with children especially vulnerable to developing PTSD and anxiety disorders.

    Although military families are encouraged to use mental health services provided through military bases, access to these services is often limited because of the remote nature of many U.S. operations in Israel.

    Opinion: An 'I love America' bumper sticker doesn't make you a patriot. Sacrifice for others does.

    In response to these challenges, military family support networks such as Military OneSource work to provide consistent and comprehensive support, counseling services and logistical aid.

    With no resolution of the Middle East war in sight, U.S. military families in Israel will continue to adapt to an uncertain and dangerous situation, attempting to balancing their lives and duties with the safety and stability of their loved ones.

    Opinion alerts: Get columns from your favorite columnists + expert analysis on top issues, delivered straight to your device through the USA TODAY app. Don't have the app? Download it for free from your app store .

    Hensel noted that even a bomb shelter can be made into something more than a sterile refuge.

    "Our shelter is now more than just a safe space," she said. "It’s our makeshift home away from home, stocked with yoga mats, camping chairs, games and our favorite snacks. I feel secure here because our community is vigilant, our security team is engaged and our family is supported. We are coping, we are strong, and we are ready for whatevercomes next.”

    Marla Bautista is a military fellow columnist for USA TODAY Opinion .

    You can read diverse opinions from our USA TODAY columnists and other writers on the Opinion front page , on X, formerly Twitter, @usatodayopinion and in our Opinion newsletter .

    This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Opinion: Life during wartime takes mental toll for Americans in Israel

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 2
    Add a Comment
    Mohammad Azhar
    2d ago
    Ya just imagine Gazans in Gaza .
    Rio Roy
    2d ago
    Life in America is hard on Americans.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    What are Trump's odds of winning the election? Here's why they just got better
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    Troy Landry from 'Swamp People' cited following alligator hunting bust: Reports
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson6 days ago
    Man wins $3.1 million on $2 Colorado Lottery game
    USA TODAY7 hours ago
    Crane collapses into building where Tampa Bay Times is located: Watch damage from Milton
    USA TODAY17 hours ago
    Teen dies suddenly after half marathon in Missouri; family 'overwhelmed' by community's support
    USA TODAY11 hours ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile10 days ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida22 days ago
    Video shows mammoth 28-foot wave crash inside Milton before slamming Florida
    USA TODAY16 hours ago
    Florida power outage map: Nearly 2 million without power amid Hurricane Milton landfall
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Where will northern lights be visible in the US? Incoming solar storm to unleash auroras
    USA TODAY13 hours ago
    13-year-old walked away from his mom at Arizona car wash. A month later, he's still missing.
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Disney World live cam: See how park handled Hurricane Milton's wrath
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria1 day ago
    BrucePac recalls 10 million pounds of ready-to-eat meat: See list of 75 products affected
    USA TODAY13 hours ago
    Social Security COLA shrinks for 2025 to 2.5%, the smallest increase since 2021
    USA TODAY14 hours ago
    Prince Harry Forgiven, But Meghan Markle Left Out: A Birthday Snub Sparks Tension
    André Emilio14 days ago
    These 18 images won judges over in the 2024 Wildlife Photographer of the Year contest
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    Biggest dog in the world was a towering 'gentle giant': Here's who claimed the title
    USA TODAY19 hours ago
    Milton rips hole the size of a basketball court in Melbourne Orlando Airport's roof: Watch
    USA TODAY14 hours ago
    Rewatch Tropicana implosion bring down Vegas casino in 'breathtaking spectacle'
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Inflation slowed again, new CPI report shows: Will the Fed keep cutting rates?
    USA TODAY16 hours ago
    24 Nests Confirmed: Record-Breaking Year for Smallest, Rarest Sea Turtle in Florida
    Uncovering Florida26 days ago
    The next name storm on the list is Nadine. What forecasters are watching.
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Fraudulent Urine Drug Testing Leads to Over $700,000 Recovery from Toxicology Laboratory
    Uncovering Florida7 days ago
    Autopsy reveals cause of death for pregnant teen found slain in Georgia woods this summer
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    Joan Smalls calls out alleged racist remark from senior manager at modeling agency
    USA TODAY11 hours ago
    Las Vegas police ask public for info in 'suspicious' death of woman found dead in luggage
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    Hundreds of complaints allege price gouging in Georgia as hurricane order is set to expire
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy