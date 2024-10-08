Opinion: Life during wartime takes mental toll for Americans in Israel

I spoke with Liz Hensel , the Armed Forces Insurance 2024 Marine Spouse of the Year and a veteran herself, about her experience living in the region.
"Last night, I spent an hour in our bomb shelter with my daughter and two dogs while my husband, as expected, was at work ensuring the safety of our Marines and our mission," Hensel said. "Was it terrifying to hear the booms of the Iron Dome interceptions? Absolutely. But, like any military mom, I put on a brave face and reassured my daughter that we were safe. And we are − thanks to the strong security protocols and support systems in place for military families in Israel."
Yet, from voluntary evacuations to daily intercepted rocket and drone strikes, life for these families is anything but normal.
Although military families are encouraged to use mental health services provided through military bases, access to these services is often limited because of the remote nature of many U.S. operations in Israel.
In response to these challenges, military family support networks such as Military OneSource work to provide consistent and comprehensive support, counseling services and logistical aid.
With no resolution of the Middle East war in sight, U.S. military families in Israel will continue to adapt to an uncertain and dangerous situation, attempting to balancing their lives and duties with the safety and stability of their loved ones.
Opinion alerts: Get columns from your favorite columnists + expert analysis on top issues, delivered straight to your device through the USA TODAY app. Don't have the app? Download it for free from your app store .
Hensel noted that even a bomb shelter can be made into something more than a sterile refuge.
"Our shelter is now more than just a safe space," she said. "It’s our makeshift home away from home, stocked with yoga mats, camping chairs, games and our favorite snacks. I feel secure here because our community is vigilant, our security team is engaged and our family is supported. We are coping, we are strong, and we are ready for whatevercomes next.”
Marla Bautista is a military fellow columnist for USA TODAY Opinion .
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.