Opinion: Life during wartime takes mental toll for Americans in Israel

For U.S. military families stationed in Israel, the war in Gaza and now in Lebanon has been unsettling, piling anxiety and fear of imminent danger atop the everyday challenges of military life.

The past year for many of these families has meant living with the constant threat of rocket fire, missile attacks and other outbreaks of violence.

Israel is home to a small number of U.S. military personnel , but with the growing war those numbers have grown to about 40,000, including contractors, embassy security personnel and support staff, at least some of whom have families in the country.

Mother and daughter huddle in bomb shelter

People run for cover as rockets fired from Lebanon toward the north of Israel are intercepted by the Israeli Iron Dome on Sept. 26, 2024. The Iron Dome is a mobile all-weather missile defense system, designed to detect and shoot down short-range rockets fired into Israel. It’s also used against enemy artillery and drones. Amir Levy/Getty Images

I spoke with Liz Hensel , the Armed Forces Insurance 2024 Marine Spouse of the Year and a veteran herself, about her experience living in the region.

"Last night, I spent an hour in our bomb shelter with my daughter and two dogs while my husband, as expected, was at work ensuring the safety of our Marines and our mission," Hensel said. "Was it terrifying to hear the booms of the Iron Dome interceptions? Absolutely. But, like any military mom, I put on a brave face and reassured my daughter that we were safe. And we are − thanks to the strong security protocols and support systems in place for military families in Israel."

Yet, from voluntary evacuations to daily intercepted rocket and drone strikes, life for these families is anything but normal.

Toll on mental health is significant

The psychological toll is significant. Prolonged exposure to conflict zones can lead to long-term emotional stress ,with children especially vulnerable to developing PTSD and anxiety disorders.

Although military families are encouraged to use mental health services provided through military bases, access to these services is often limited because of the remote nature of many U.S. operations in Israel.

In response to these challenges, military family support networks such as Military OneSource work to provide consistent and comprehensive support, counseling services and logistical aid.

With no resolution of the Middle East war in sight, U.S. military families in Israel will continue to adapt to an uncertain and dangerous situation, attempting to balancing their lives and duties with the safety and stability of their loved ones.

Hensel noted that even a bomb shelter can be made into something more than a sterile refuge.

"Our shelter is now more than just a safe space," she said. "It’s our makeshift home away from home, stocked with yoga mats, camping chairs, games and our favorite snacks. I feel secure here because our community is vigilant, our security team is engaged and our family is supported. We are coping, we are strong, and we are ready for whatevercomes next.”

Marla Bautista is a military fellow columnist for USA TODAY Opinion .

