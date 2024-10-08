Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • USA TODAY

    What's next for jobs, stocks, wealth creation? Experts comment on current, future trends

    By Russ Wiles, USA TODAY NETWORK,

    2 days ago

    With three months to go, 2024 has turned out to be a relatively good year economically, with low unemployment, declining interest rates, easing inflation and gains for people owning stocks and real estate.

    Here are some of the key trends that might carry forward to 2025, or beyond:

    Economists issue a mostly all-clear update

    No recession appears to be in the cards through 2024 and possibly longer. The latest assessment of a soft landing comes from an economic advisory panel of the American Bankers Association . The 15 bank chief economists in this group expect the economy to grow 2% over the second half of 2024 and in 2025. They view near-term recession risks at 30%, unchanged from their prior semiannual forecast in March.

    Among risks, the economists point to a softer labor market, with fewer openings and a modest uptick in layoffs. The nation’s unemployment rate has risen from 3.4% at the beginning of 2023 to 4.2% in August 2024. The economists expect that it will rise to 4.4% in early 2025. They also anticipate inflation will continue to ease and hit the Federal Reserve’s 2% target by the second quarter of 2025. And they expect further interest rate cuts through 2025.

    Homeowners, meanwhile, should expect slower price gains ahead, with economists predicting home-price appreciation will ease from 6.8% in this year’s second quarter to 3.1% by the fourth quarter of 2025. This trend will be accompanied by a gradual decline in mortgage interest rates, they say.

    Fed Chair Jerome Powell: 'Growing confidence' inflation cooling, more rate cuts possible

    Investment gains widen the have/have-not divide

    This has been a year of rising personal wealth, with no signs of it abating. But the gains haven't been shared equally, with the gap widening between the haves and have-nots, noted David Kelly, chief global strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset Management, in a recent commentary.

    Kelly estimates that the net worth of American households has risen to a record $157 trillion, or $446,000 per person on average. That's up by 47% or $50 trillion over the past five years. Rising stock prices have driven much of this wealth increase. Corporations have been posting higher profits that reflect, in part, “more favorable tax treatment, declining inflation and interest rates and diminished union power.”

    While the stock market has generated most of the wealth gains, the nation’s 87 million homeowners now, on average, sit on about $400,000 in home equity compared to $240,000 five years ago.

    These broad wealth gains are helping to sustain consumer spending and keep the economy moving forward. They also are helping to mute credit problems and ease worries about retirement for millions of people.

    But the gains haven’t been distributed evenly. Renters, for example, have not benefitted from rising home prices. Also, federal government debt has surged, Kelly noted, and that's something Americans eventually will need to repay, at least in part, through taxation. In addition, the stock-market surge has attracted foreign capital, contributing to a strong dollar and an ongoing U.S. trade deficit, Kelly said. That tends to undermine manufacturing jobs in this country.

    If the trend toward greater inequality continues, it could worsen populist politics and "lead to decisions that are damaging both to the economy overall and wealth accumulation in particular,” Kelly wrote.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=053cnd_0vyQ1EoS00
    Some firms also are requiring employees to return to offices. Getty Images/iStockphoto

    September jobs data: Blowout jobs figures points to solid economy and slower Fed rate cuts, analysts say

    Workplace survey points to modest cost-cutting

    Jobs have been plentiful in recent years and workplace policies fairly benign, but employees should brace for a bit tougher slogging ahead.

    One trend noted in a recent survey of executives involves more companies, roughly one in three, implementing or planning layoffs. Some firms also are requiring employees to return to offices. This coincides with cost-cutting measures such as reduced travel budgets, which remain prevalent but haven’t noticeably risen over the past year, according to the survey of 182 human-resources executives by Challenger, Gray & Christmas.

    About one-third of the executives surveyed said they’re worried about “quiet quitting” where employees disengage or do minimal work without resigning. But many of the executives said they had no concrete evidence of that happening or declining productivity, according to the survey, which was conducted in July and August.

    The executives surveyed acknowledged that employees greatly value flexibility in terms of remote or hybrid work. "About 54% of companies continue to offer hybrid or fully remote work options, demonstrating that flexibility is here to stay,” said Challenger, Gray & Christmas.

    A strong stock market enters historically weak month

    The stock market has been on a roll lately, but it has a reputation for not faring well in October, especially when there’s a presidential election pending. October can evoke fear on Wall Street as memories are stirred of sharp losses in 1929, 1987, 1997, 2008 and other years, wrote Jeffrey Hirsch, editor of the 2024 edition of the "Stock Trader's Almanac." In a recent blog, he didn't provide an explanation for October's historic weakness, other than noting some of those sharp declines in past years.

    Yet despite October’s reputation for being a down month, many of the results for October have been more so-so than miserable, even during election years. Over the past 18 Octobers that preceded elections since 1950, stocks in the S&P 500 index were up nine times and down nine times, for an average loss for the month of 0.9%, according to Hirsch.

    Viewed differently, October sometimes marks the last downward leg before a rally commences. Since World War II, stocks reversed course 13 times during October, ending what had been downward or bear markets during those years and embarking on a new upward trend.

    Reach the writer at russ.wiles@arizonarepublic.com.

    This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: What's next for jobs, stocks, wealth creation? Experts comment on current, future trends

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Inflation slowed again, new CPI report shows: Will the Fed keep cutting rates?
    USA TODAY16 hours ago
    What are Trump's odds of winning the election? Here's why they just got better
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson6 days ago
    Man wins $3.1 million on $2 Colorado Lottery game
    USA TODAY7 hours ago
    Crane collapses into building where Tampa Bay Times is located: Watch damage from Milton
    USA TODAY17 hours ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile10 days ago
    Video shows mammoth 28-foot wave crash inside Milton before slamming Florida
    USA TODAY16 hours ago
    Florida power outage map: Nearly 2 million without power amid Hurricane Milton landfall
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Where will northern lights be visible in the US? Incoming solar storm to unleash auroras
    USA TODAY13 hours ago
    An `unusual lineup': Oklahoma joins death row inmate in asking Supreme Court to set aside conviction
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Disney World live cam: See how park handled Hurricane Milton's wrath
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria1 day ago
    BrucePac recalls 10 million pounds of ready-to-eat meat: See list of 75 products affected
    USA TODAY13 hours ago
    Social Security COLA shrinks for 2025 to 2.5%, the smallest increase since 2021
    USA TODAY14 hours ago
    Prince Harry Forgiven, But Meghan Markle Left Out: A Birthday Snub Sparks Tension
    André Emilio14 days ago
    Rewatch Tropicana implosion bring down Vegas casino in 'breathtaking spectacle'
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    24 Nests Confirmed: Record-Breaking Year for Smallest, Rarest Sea Turtle in Florida
    Uncovering Florida26 days ago
    The next name storm on the list is Nadine. What forecasters are watching.
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Fraudulent Urine Drug Testing Leads to Over $700,000 Recovery from Toxicology Laboratory
    Uncovering Florida7 days ago
    Joan Smalls calls out alleged racist remark from senior manager at modeling agency
    USA TODAY11 hours ago
    Hundreds of complaints allege price gouging in Georgia as hurricane order is set to expire
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    DeSantis lifted tolls in Milton-affected areas through Oct. 14 | Fact check
    USA TODAY13 hours ago
    Hurricane Milton brings devastation across Florida; MLB stadium damaged: Updates
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post16 days ago
    'I was very in the dark': PMDD can be deadly but many women go undiagnosed for decades
    USA TODAY12 hours ago
    Here's the difference between a sore throat and strep
    USA TODAY20 hours ago
    What US Senate seats are most likely to flip in 2024? These are the races to watch
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post7 days ago
    Taylor Swift makes multi-million dollar donation to Hurricane Milton, Helene relief
    USA TODAY17 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy