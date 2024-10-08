How wide is the generational divide? Americans of all ages talk sex, climate, and voting

How wide is the generational divide? Americans of all ages talk sex, climate, retirement and voting. Illustrations: Andrea Brunty, USA TODAY; and Getty Images

As each generation experiences life in America today through its own lens, USA TODAY focused on key areas of pressure, progress and intersection. Looking at Black voters, we talked with younger and older voters before and after Vice President Kamala Harris became the Democratic nominee about how they view voting now.

On retirement, we invited savers from different generations to reflect on their hopes and anxieties about a secure retirement and how they stand to achieve their financial goals. We also examined how the perennially difficult conversation about dating and sex and the issues that encompasses have evolved.

Climate change looms differently for generations who learned to be more diligent and others who have never known a world without urgency. We also illustrate in USA TODAY graphics what uniquely defines each generation.

