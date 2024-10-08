Opinion: Melania Trump says she supports abortion rights. Don't forget what her husband did.

It doesn’t matter that he’s the one who appointed the Supreme Court justices who handed down the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision or that Trump has bragged about doing just that. He will say whatever he needs to convince you he deserves your vote. He's a liar. In reality, so many women are worse off because of him.
In the United States, 1 in 3 women now live in a state that bans abortion after six weeks of pregnancy. That is before many women know that they are pregnant, and a far cry from the access we had under Roe. Women have lost their lives because of six-week bans and the medical care confusion it has caused, and that is unacceptable.
Amber Nicole Thurman , 28, died after suffering from sepsis for 20 hours because doctors failed to act quickly. Candi Miller , 41, did not seek medical care after having complications from a medication abortion and died after days of suffering.
In a poignant moment, Walz named two women directly affected by the fight for abortion access: Amanda Zurawski , who nearly died after being turned away from a Texas hospital, and Hadley Duvall , who was 12 years old when she was impregnated by her stepfather. Walz then brought up Thurman .
How does the party that supported losing those rights expect to earn the trust of the people who lost them? They can't.
Melania Trump reportedly supports abortion rights
Abortion rights recently reportedly got an unlikely supporter: Melania Trump . The former first lady made her stance on the issue known last week in a video where she said there is "no room for compromise." She also talks about the topic in her new memoir.
While it’s good that Melania Trump is speaking out against the Republican Party, it doesn’t change the fact that her husband’s Supreme Court justices overturned Roe. It does show how important the issue is for all women, including those with ties to the GOP.
There are 10 states with abortion on the ballot this year , and there are voters across the country who don’t believe Trump and Vance when they say they care about women. These voters are going to determine whether we are able to codify Roe or put us at risk of a national abortion ban. Hopefully, they show up like they have previously, and ensure a better future for all of us.
