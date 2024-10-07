Open in App
    Heisman Trophy Odds: Ashton Jeanty is new favorite after Week 6

    By John Leuzzi, USA TODAY,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38nU35_0vxx1Mrc00

    The US LBM Coaches Poll and College Football Playoff bracket projections weren't the only things within college football to see a shake-up after Week 6's wild weekend results.

    The Heisman Trophy odds did as well.

    On Monday, Boise State football star running back Ashton Jeantry rocketed up the Heisman Trophy odds list to become the new favorite to win college football's prestigious award on BetMGM.

    REQUIRED READING: College Football Playoff predictions: Projecting who would make 12-team field after Week 6

    To put into perspective Jeanty's change in odds, the Broncos ' running back had the fourth-best odds at +1000 to win the Heisman on Friday — talk about quite the shift in odds by Vegas. Through five games this season, Jeanty has amassed 1,031 total rushing yards and 16 touchdowns, putting him on pace to break Barry Sanders' single-season rushing record.

    A running back has not won the Heisman Trophy since former Alabama and now Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry did so in 2015, when he ran for a total of 2,219 yards and scored 28 rushing touchdowns.

    Here's the latest on who is the favorite for the 2024 Heisman Trophy, including what Jeanty's odds are to win it:

    Ashton Jeanty Heisman Trophy odds: Boise State RB takes lead

    Jeanty currently has the best odds on BetMGM to win the Heisman Trophy this year at +200.

    The Broncos have never had a Heisman Trophy winner in its history. If Jeanty does go onto win the Heisman Trophy this season, he would be the first player since Navy quarterback Roger Staubach in 1963 to win the Heisman as a player from a now non-Power 4 program or Notre Dame.

    To put Jeanty's rise in the Heisman odds and the type of season he is having into real perspective, the junior running back did not appear on BetMGM's odds to win the Heisman at the start of the season.

    Who else is near the top of the Heisman Trophy odds?

    With Jeanty now the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy this year, Colorado WR/DB Travis Hunter, Miami QB Cam Ward and Alabama QB Jalen Milroe round out the top five for best odds on BetMGM.

    Milroe was the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy on Friday, coming off Alabama's Week 5 win over Georgia. But the Crimson Tide 's upset loss to Vanderbilt — where Milroe finished 18 of 24 passing for 310 yards and two combined touchdowns — put a dent on Milroe's odds as he dropped from +250 to +110.

    Hunter's odds increased from Week 6 to Week 7, as the Buffaloes' two-way star player now has the second-best odds at +300.

    Heisman Trophy 2024 odds

    Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Monday, Oct. 7

    Here's who has the top 10 best odds to win the Heisman this year:

    • Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty (+200)
    • Colorado WR/DB Travis Hunter (+300)
    • Miami QB Cam Ward (+500)
    • Alabama QB Jalen Milroe (+1100)
    • Oregon QB Dillon Gabriel (+1400)
    • Texas QB Quinn Ewers (+2000)
    • Georgia QB Carson Beck (+2000)
    • Clemson QB Cade Klubnik (+2000)
    • Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart (+2200)
    • Tennessee QB Nico Iamaleava (+3500)

    We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

    This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Heisman Trophy Odds: Ashton Jeanty is new favorite after Week 6

