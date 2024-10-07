Open in App
    Ohio TV reporter shot, hospitalized following apparent domestic incident: Reports

    By Jonathan Limehouse, USA TODAY,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21KVHg_0vxsGc0h00
    Close-up shot of the roof-mounted lightbar of a police car. mputsylo, Getty Images/iStockphoto

    A local news reporter in Ohio was hospitalized on Monday morning after being shot during an apparent domestic incident, her TV station reported.

    Winnie Dortch, a reporter for WOIO 19 News in Cleveland , was shot around 8 a.m. in the area of Clifton Boulevard, a street in Lakewood, Ohio, according to the TV station, who cited local police. Lakewood police initially received reports of two people arguing in the area, 19 News said, per the department.

    As Lakewood police officers were responding, they received additional reports of shots being fired, the department said, according to 19 News. When the officers arrived, they found a man and a woman with gunshot wounds lying on the sidewalk.

    The unidentified man was pronounced deceased on the scene, while Dortch was rushed to a local hospital to undergo emergency surgery. Dortch's family told 19 News that the surgery went well.

    USA TODAY contacted Lakewood police on Monday but has not received a response.

    'Our prayers are with her'

    Lakewood police found a gun at the scene, 19 News reported, per the department. Police told the TV station that detectives are continuing to investigate what led up to the shooting and the nature of Dortch's and the deceased man's relationship.

    In response to the shooting, 19 News reported its staff is "heartbroken for Winnie and her family" and are "wishing her a quick and full recovery."

    “This morning, our friend and colleague Winnie Dortch was the victim of a brutal domestic violence attack. She was immediately rushed to MetroHealth Medical Center and underwent surgery for her injuries,” WOIO News Director Brian Sinclair said in the report. “Our prayers are with her, her young daughter, and the many other victims of domestic violence in our community."

    In addition to working for 19 News, Dortch's LinkedIn profile shows she previously reported for WDJT in Milwaukee, Wisconsin; WJRT in Flint, Michigan; KPTM in Omaha, Nebraska; and WGN-TV in Chicago, Illinois.

    While with WDJT, Dortch reported on the killings of four Milwaukee Dancing Grannies members during the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack. She also covered several other crime-related, courts and human-interest stories throughout her seven-year career, according to her 19 News profile .

    This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ohio TV reporter shot, hospitalized following apparent domestic incident: Reports

