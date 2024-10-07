ESPN’s "College GameDay" is tracking the unquestioned game of the week, and one that is making its debut as a conference rivalry.

For the first time since the Oregon Ducks joined the Big Ten Conference, they will play the Ohio State Buckeyes , one of the blue chip powers in the conference and in college football overall. "GameDay" will be heading to Eugene, Oregon for the first time since 2022 ahead of the matchup between the undefeated, Top 5 teams.

Ohio State (5-0) is currently sitting at No. 2 in the US LBM Coaches Poll , while Oregon (5-0) is No. 3.

Here's what to know for the seventh "College GameDay" of the season.

Where is ESPN College GameDay this week?

From left: Desmond Howard, Rece Davis, Pat McAfee, Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit on the ESPN College Gameday set at the 2024 Rose Bowl college football playoff semifinal game. Kirby Lee, USA TODAY Sports

"College GameDay" will be held at Memorial Quad at the University of Oregon in Eugene, for the Week 7 game between the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes and No. 3 Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium.

Who is the College GameDay celebrity guest picker this week?

ESPN has not yet announced the guest picker for Week 7. Marshawn Lynch, the former NFL and Cal Bears running back, appeared as the guest picke r last week .

When is ESPN College GameDay?

"College GameDay" will air from 9 a.m. to noon ET on Saturday, Oct. 12.

How to watch ESPN College GameDay

"College GameDay" will air on ESPN and ESPNU. It is also available through ESPN+ streaming.

ESPN College GameDay crew

Recently retired Alabama coach Nick Saban is a new addition on "College GameDay" for the 2024 season. The crew now includes:

Rece Davis

Kirk Herbstreit

Lee Corso

Desmond Howard

Pat McAfee

Nick Saban

"Stanford" Steve Coughlin

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Where is 'College GameDay' for Week 7? Location, what to know for ESPN show