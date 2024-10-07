Open in App
    Fantasy football buy low, sell high: 10 trade targets for Week 6

    By Daniel Dobish,

    2 days ago

    Injuries are always a factor in how NFL teams distribute playing time. But even if one player is fortunate to get more opportunities, production is an even more important factor in making those temporary gains permanent.

    Fantasy managers have a couple of situations in the AFC North division to monitor this week. One is in Cincinnati, where the backfield dynamic may be changing. Another is in Cleveland, where a shared workload could be trumped by a former starter's return.

    Let's take a look at some players whose values are trending upward (or downward) as a result of their performances in Week 5.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IKL5c_0vxc7P3k00
    Chase Brown led the Bengals with 46 rushing yards in Week 5, while getting at least 15 touches for the second consecutive game. He also scored a receiving touchdown. Sam Greene, The Cincinnati Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

    Fantasy football players to buy in Week 6

    RB Chase Brown , Cincinnati Bengals: Brown has worked his way into at least a timeshare, scoring a total of three touchdowns in the past two games. Fellow RB Zack Moss turned an ankle late in the OT loss to Baltimore, so Brown could head into Week 6 with the backfield carries all to his lonesome.

    RB Tank Bigsby , Jacksonville Jaguars: Perhaps no one’s fantasy star is rising quicker than Bigsby's. The former Auburn tailback appears to have blown by Travis Etienne in the Jacksonville offense, racking up a season-high 13 carries for 101 yards and two scores in Week 5. On his bruising, highlight-reel TD against the Indianapolis Colts, it looked like he ran through every member of the defense.

    RB Tyrone Tracy Jr. , New York Giants: The rookie got the starting nod with Devin Singletary nursing an injury, and he shined. Tracy blew up for 18 carries and 129 yards (7.2 per carry). He has likely played himself into a timeshare role with the G-Men, even if Singletary is able to return in Week 6.

    WR Darnell Mooney , Atlanta Falcons: The Atlanta offense seems to be clicking with the offseason additions of Mooney and QB Kirk Cousins , even if the chemistry took a little while. Mooney had nine catches, 105 yards, two scores and 16 targets in Week 5 against Tampa Bay.

    QB Joe Flacco , Indianapolis Colts: Second-year QB Anthony Richardson missed Week 5, opening the door for the 39-year-old Flacco to make his first start of 2024. He proved he still has plenty left in the tank, throwing for 359 yards and three scores. Richardson has been so erratic and inaccurate, the Colts likely won’t rush him back.

    Fantasy football players to sell in Week 6

    RB Jerome Ford , Cleveland Browns: Ford and D’Onta Foreman split carries Sunday in Washington, and neither really did much. It’s all academic, as Nick Chubb returned to practice last week, and he is nearing a return to game action. Ford’s fantasy appeal will shrivel once Chubb returns.

    WR George Pickens , Pittsburgh Steelers: Pickens had 113 yards in Week 4, but he has managed 29 or fewer in two of the past four games, including the Sunday night showdown with Dallas. He has been the victim of erratic play from QB Justin Fields and questionable usage patterns by the coaching staff. Pickens might benefit the most once Russell Wilson ’s calf finally heals.

    WR Dontayvion Wicks , Green Bay Packers: Wicks was expected to see a larger role behind Jayden Reed with wideout Romeo Doubs suspended for Week 5. The fuse was never lit for Wicks, as Reed and TE Tucker Kraft were the receiving stars, while Wicks still maintained a minimal role.

    QB Gardn er Mi nshew , Las Vegas Raiders: Minshew has been hanging onto the starting job by a thread since Week 3. He had a 100-yard pick-six as the Raiders were driving to go up two scores. That changed the game substantially. Head coach Antonio Pierce benched Minshew, though backup Aidan O’Connell was just as bad.

    TE Hunte r H enry , New England Patriots: Henry has also been hurt by poor QB play. He had a 100-yard performance in Week 2, garnering a ton of action off the waiver wire, but he has just six catches, 53 yards and 10 targets in the past three games.

    The USA TODAY app gets you to the heart of the news — fast. Download for award-winning coverage, crosswords, audio storytelling, the eNewspaper and more .

    This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fantasy football buy low, sell high: 10 trade targets for Week 6

