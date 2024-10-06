Open in App
    Week 6 college football grades: Temple's tough turnover, Vanderbilt celebration lead way

    By Scooby Axson, USA TODAY,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m1TuW_0vwGpnCG00

    College football fans should have known. Any time the schedule looks like a dud, something spectacular happens. ( hello, friends in Nashville , Fayetteville, College S tation, and Seattle). Let's just hope next week's plethora of big matches live up to the hype (they hardly ever do).

    Some of the biggest upsets this season have gone by the wayside because the team pulled off the miracle and lost in quick succession the next week. That's college football for ya.

    The same goes for grading from last season: High marks will only be given to the spectacular, and failing grades have no chance of being reversed.

    Last week's top marks went to Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter with another ridiculous play, and a cheerleader who nailed an Oklahoma player during pre-game and failing grades went to an Ole Miss player who needs to take acting classes.

    Here is the Week 6 analysis of how fans, teams, players, and coaches fared:

    See what had happened was....

    Going to keep this one short and sweet. Temple football, from a sure tie or win to a heartbreaking loss in an instant, via a tush push epic failure.

    Not exactly Jalen Hurts: F

    The worst and best of the rest

    APB on Vandy's goalpost

    Music City moshpit: A++++

    Cheerleader or safety?

    Go, fight, punish: A

    Jeremiah. Smith.

    Ryan. Williams.

    Mossin': NFL bound (in a few years)

    Honorable mention

    Ringling Bros. job opening: A+

    Flapjacks on the gridiron

    IHOP approves: A

    All Eyez on Big Red

    Uniform wars: Transfer to FIT

    College GameDay at its best

    Signs, signs, everywhere the signs: Hallmark is hiring

    They said it

    "4th-and-1 in the Super Bowl at the 1, I'm giving your ass the ball!" Nick Saban to Marshawn Lynch on College GameDay

    ***

    Ohio State offensive coordinator Chip Kelly on the difference between a coordinator and head coach.

    "You can go to the bathroom between series if you have to."

    ***

    "Tony Rojas! Football is life!" F OX play-by-play announcer Gus Johnson praising the Penn State linebacker while also channeling his inner "Ted Lasso."

    Stats for you

    1: Wins against Top 5 ranked opponents by Vanderbilt in its history. The Commodores had lost their previous 60 such matchups before upsetting Alabama.

    9: Army's winning streak, the longest in the nation.

    18: Consecutive wins for Wisconsin over Purdue.

    47 : Seasons since an FBS kicker made two 60-yard field goals in the same season. Temple's Maddux Trujillo nailed a 60-yarder Saturday against UConn to go along with a 64-yarder earlier in 2024.

    107: Temperature at kickoff for Kansas-Arizona State game in Tempe. The game started at 5:05 p.m. local time.

    1,031: Rushing yards through five games for Boise State's Ashton Jeanty. Jeanty has also scored 16 rushing touchdowns.

    The Dog of the Week

    Tulane at UAB

    Now to the game

    This weekend's unfortunate sight for sore eyes comes to you courtesy of Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama, which the name of the venue did the Blazers absolutely no favors in protecting them from an absolute tail-kicking from the visiting and appropriate moniker Tulane Green Wave .

    All is not lost on UAB; they have at least won one game this season, albeit to FCS Alcorn State, something three other FBS teams (UTEP, Kent State, Kennesaw State) can't yet brag about. And it will presumably get worse before head coach Trent Dilfer even thinks about putting a smile on his face, at least when he is on a football field, when they take a trip to West Point next Saturday to take on undefeated Army.

    The pups at least got in a couple of naps trying to understand how this game went so badly so quickly. Let's recap: UAB couldn't run it, couldn't stop the run, and turned the ball over three times. Yep, that just about covers it when the final score is 71-20.

    This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Week 6 college football grades: Temple's tough turnover, Vanderbilt celebration lead way

