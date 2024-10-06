Open in App
    Packers vs. Rams channel today: Start time, TV, live stream, schedule

    By Mark Giannotto, USA TODAY,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GKiyD_0vwGV7KZ00

    The Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams could both use a win and they happen to be playing one another in Week 5.

    Sunday's matchup at SoFi Stadium represents a chance for either team to turn its season back around in the right direction. The Packers lost to the Minnesota Vikings, 31-29, last week in quarterback Jordan Love's return from injury, scoring 22 points in the fourth quarter after a sluggish start. The Rams were dealt a 24-18 defeat by the Chicago Bears on the heels of an encouraging Week 3 win over the San Francisco 49ers.

    Los Angeles will once again play with a depleted receiving corps after Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua each suffered early-season injuries, and the franchise is still trying to compensate on defense for the loss of Aaron Donald to retirement . Green Bay, which is playing its first game inside SoFi Stadium this week, will be without wide receiver Christian Watson due to injury.

    There's some connections with the coaching staffs as well. Packers coach Matt LaFleur was the Rams offensive coordinator under coach Sean McVay in 2017. LaFleur's brother, Mike, is currently serving as the Rams' offensive coordinator for McVay.

    Here's what else you need to know to watch Sunday's Week 5 NFL game between the Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams :

    RANKING NFL STADIUMS: What we love (and hate) about league's venues

    When is kickoff time for Packers vs. Rams?

    The Week 5 matchup between the Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams is scheduled to kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET.

    What channel is Packers vs. Rams?

    The Week 5 game between the Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams will be broadcast on CBS. The game can be streamed on NFL+, Paramount+ or with Fubo , which is offering a free trial for new subscribers.

    How to stream Packers vs. Rams for free

    Those looking to cut the cord can watch the Packers vs. Rams on Fubo , which is offering a free trial for new subscribers.

    Packers vs. Rams: TV, time, streaming for Week 5 game

    • Date: Sunday, Oct. 6
    • Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
    • TV: CBS
    • Location: SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California)

    Stream NFL games all season long with Fubo

    We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

    This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Packers vs. Rams channel today: Start time, TV, live stream, schedule

