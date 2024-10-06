Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • USA TODAY

    Rake it or leave it? What gross stuff may be hiding under those piles on your lawn?

    By Mary Walrath-Holdridge, USA TODAY,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VlR9v_0vwGUxoN00

    To rake or not to rake? The debate about what to do with those leaves building up on your lawn erupts anew each fall, with lawncare enthusiasts and environmentalists alike weighing in on the pros and cons of each.

    While there are ecological benefits to letting your lawn go au natural, such as limiting greenhouse gas emissions from landfills and fertilizing soil, there is one major drawback for those not so fond of creepy crawlies - what's hiding in those piles.

    Still deciding if it's better to leave your lawn or commit to total leaf destruction? Here's what to know about some of the things that can be hanging out in that pile.

    Raking debate: Should I rake my leaves this fall? Experts say that's not always a good idea. Here's why.

    Beetles, spiders and centipedes, oh my

    The mounds of fallen leaves on your lawn can provide the perfect cover for creepy crawlies if they are left to pile high enough. Many of these insects are seeking the best digs in preparation for the winter, and the dark, damp, warm and food-rich heaps are the perfect spot for plenty of different species.

    Some of the most common include ants, beetles, centipedes, millipedes, pillbugs, earwigs, spiders and ticks, according to Big Lakes Lawncare , Modern Pest Services and the Department of Entomology at Penn State. While some are harmless or even helpful besides being creepy, like centipedes, there are some you'd rather avoid, such as disease-carrying ticks.

    That said, leaving a light smattering of leaves on your lawn can help maintain an environment that enables important cycles in our ecosystem, according to National Geographic.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27TTmr_0vwGUxoN00
    Ants find leaf piles to be a great spot to hide and eat. wrangel, Getty Images/iStockphoto

    Other wildlife like rodents and snakes

    A few other types of wildlife generally considered undesirable are prone to hanging out in your leaves. This can include snakes, salamanders, box turtles, toads and rodents.

    Attracted again by the shelter and warmth piles provide but also to the potential food source of the smaller creatures living inside, these creatures may not be the average homeowner's favorite to have around but can, again, serve important roles in maintaining the local ecosystem, says the Loudon Wildlife Society and the National Wildlife Federation .

    If you can, leaving some leaves for some of these species like the box turtle and salamanders is beneficial. However, no one wants rodents prone to carrying disease slipping into their homes, so if you do choose to go light on the raking, consider making sure any piles or thicker coverings are farther away from your house.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pswOT_0vwGUxoN00
    An Eastern garter snake crawling through dead leaves on forest floor. Robert Winkler, Getty Images/iStockphoto

    Mold and fungus

    Dark, damp, not often disturbed − a nice thick pile of leaves makes perfect sense as a prime growing spot for mold and fungi.

    According to Big Lakes Lawncare , wet piles of leaves in colder environments can attract Microdochium nivale and Typhula incarnate, two types of fungi that cause snow mold. Snow mold is a fungal lawn disease that damages and kills grass, often creating pink or grey circles or patches. Besides being unpleasant to look at, it can cause allergies and asthma.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Eu32H_0vwGUxoN00
    Gray snow mold (also called Typhula blight) is caused by Typhula incarnate, while pink snow mold (also called Fusarium patch) is caused by Microdochium nivalis Tunatura, Getty Images

    Other unwanted fungi that may lurk under leaf piles include Rhizoctonia leguminicola fungus, which turns grass brown, or red thread, a lawn disease caused by Laetisaria fuciformis, reports Homes and Gardens.

    One of the best ways to avoid all of this? Don't let wet piles of leaves build up and sit on your grass for long periods of time.

    This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Rake it or leave it? What gross stuff may be hiding under those piles on your lawn?

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Hurricane Milton weakens slightly; hurricane warning issued on First Coast
    Jacksonville Today19 minutes ago
    What is the strongest hurricane ever? How Hurricane Milton compares to powerful storms
    USA TODAY15 hours ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News21 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson3 days ago
    FDA upgrades recall of eggs linked to salmonella to 'serious' health risks or 'death'
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    Payments of $750 are only part of federal financial assistance after Helene | Fact check
    USA TODAY14 hours ago
    Could Milton become a Category 6 hurricane? Is that even possible?
    USA TODAY15 hours ago
    California women removed from Spirit Airlines flight due to wearing crop tops: Reports
    USA TODAY18 hours ago
    Hurricane Milton tracker: Storm weakens slightly to Category 4; still 'extremely dangerous'
    USA TODAY7 hours ago
    Live roach was found “in the process of dying on a plate over the make line" Florida diner shut down
    Akeena2 days ago
    Bought Pyrex glass measuring cups? You may be getting a refund from the FTC.
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Eviction prevention in Los Angeles helps thousands, including landlords
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute5 days ago
    Jeep, Ram, Nissan, Tesla, Volkswagen among 359k vehicles recalled: Check car recalls here
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart responds after South Carolina's gun celebration
    USA TODAY22 hours ago
    6-year-old dies after stepfather allegedly beat him with baseball bat
    USA TODAY20 hours ago
    Their mom survived the hurricane, but the aftermath took her life
    USA TODAY19 hours ago
    Texas governor offers $10K reward for information on fugitive accused of shooting chief
    USA TODAY20 hours ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel11 hours ago
    North Carolina farmers hit hard by historic Helene flooding: 'We just need help'
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post12 days ago
    As Trump returns to Butler, Pa., there’s one name he never mentions | The Excerpt
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria17 days ago
    Hurricane Milton's storm surge could be a major problem for Tampa Bay
    USA TODAY19 hours ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz13 days ago
    Puzzle solutions for Monday, Oct. 7, 2024
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    From rescue to recovery: The grim task in flood-ravaged western North Carolina
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Illegal migration at the US border drops to lowest level since 2020.
    USA TODAY21 hours ago
    Aurora Venezuelan gang, landlord debate spills into Denver
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Very Popular Breakfast Restaurant in Naperville is it worth the wait and price
    Chicago Food King13 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy