    One year after Hamas invaded Israel on Oct. 7, how far could Gaza war expand?

    By George Petras, Shawn J. Sullivan, Janet Loehrke and Ramon Padilla, USA TODAY,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uQzUj_0vwGSBxH00
    The people of Gaza live with widespread destruction a year after the Hamas attack on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023. AFP/Illustration by USA TODAY

    The Gaza war, which began when Hamas invaded Israel, killing 1,200 people and taking 250 others hostage a year ago, has spread across the Middle East and put Israel on the brink of war with Iran.

    The brutal invasion swept into Israel and caught military defenses by surprise. Hamas gunmen attacked army bases, civilian communities and an all-night music festival about 3 miles from the Gaza border.

    Israel retaliated the next day. The ensuing battles – against Hamas in Gaza, then Hamas allies, including Hezbollah in Lebanon and Iranian forces in Iran – illustrate the aggressive hostility in the region.

    Though sources disagree on the number of deaths, Palestinian civilians in Gaza have suffered the most. At least 41,788 Palestinians have died and 96,794 have been wounded since Oct. 7, Reuters reported, citing the Palestinian enclave's health ministry.

    Nearly 2,000 Lebanese have been killed and more than 1.2 million displaced by Israeli attacks on Lebanon over the past year, Reuters reported, citing Lebanese officials.

    USA TODAY has reported on the Gaza war since it started. Here is a summary of what has happened.

    Timeline of events

    2023

    • Oct. 7: Hamas invades Israel, killing 1,200 people and taking 250 others hostage.
    • Oct. 8: Israel invades Palestinian territory in Gaza Strip.
    • Nov. 24: First cease-fire takes effect.
    • Nov. 30: Cease-fire ends.

    2024

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Oj7LI_0vwGSBxH00
    Iran fired a barrage of missiles at Israel late on Oct. 1 in what it said was a response to Israel's killing last week of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah, as well as the death of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in a Tehran bombing in July. KHAMENEI.IR/AFP via Getty Images

    Profile of the devices used by militant group Hezbolla h

    Contributing: Kim Hjelmgaard, Tom Vanden Brook, Cybele Mayes-Osterman, Joey Garrison, Francesca Chambers and Swapna Venugopal Ramaswamy

    Source: USA TODAY Network reporting and research; Reuters; Human Rights Watch; Council on Foreign Relations; Institute for the Study of War

    This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: One year after Hamas invaded Israel on Oct. 7, how far could Gaza war expand?

    KATHY KERNS
    1d ago
    As far as necessary to wipe out ALL terrorists!
    mariaespiritu
    2d ago
    October 7 was the result of seven decades of occupation
