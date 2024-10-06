One year after Hamas invaded Israel on Oct. 7, how far could Gaza war expand?
By George Petras, Shawn J. Sullivan, Janet Loehrke and Ramon Padilla, USA TODAY,
2 days ago
The Gaza war, which began when Hamas invaded Israel, killing 1,200 people and taking 250 others hostage a year ago, has spread across the Middle East and put Israel on the brink of war with Iran.
The brutal invasion swept into Israel and caught military defenses by surprise. Hamas gunmen attacked army bases, civilian communities and an all-night music festival about 3 miles from the Gaza border.
Israel retaliated the next day. The ensuing battles – against Hamas in Gaza, then Hamas allies, including Hezbollah in Lebanon and Iranian forces in Iran – illustrate the aggressive hostility in the region.
Though sources disagree on the number of deaths, Palestinian civilians in Gaza have suffered the most. At least 41,788 Palestinians have died and 96,794 have been wounded since Oct. 7, Reuters reported, citing the Palestinian enclave's health ministry.
Nearly 2,000 Lebanese have been killed and more than 1.2 million displaced by Israeli attacks on Lebanon over the past year, Reuters reported, citing Lebanese officials.
USA TODAY has reported on the Gaza war since it started. Here is a summary of what has happened.
Timeline of events
2023
Oct. 7: Hamas invades Israel, killing 1,200 people and taking 250 others hostage.
Oct. 8: Israel invades Palestinian territory in Gaza Strip.
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.