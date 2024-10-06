Open in App
    Holiday shopping begins: Amazon, Walmart, more retailers have big sales events this week

    By Mike Snider, USA TODAY,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jyKFs_0vwGRlV600

    Shoppers, start your engines. Sunday kicks off a major holiday shopping extravaganza with top retailers hosting big sales events.

    Some of retailing's biggest names have fall pre-holiday sales events commencing this week. Target begins the buying bonanza with its weeklong Target Circle Week . Then on Monday, Kohl's launches its 3 Days of Deals.

    The next day, the biggest hitters in retail, Amazon and Walmart, get into the action with Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days event and Walmart's Holiday Deals event .

    More shoppers plan to take advantage of fall promotional events than in either of the past two years, with 19% saying that's where they will get the best deals, according to a survey conducted by Circana . But even more (24%) think they get better deals on Black Friday sales.

    Here's what to know about this week's events.

    Costco: Retailer says it cut prices on some Kirkland Signature products in earnings call

    — Recommendations are independently chosen by our editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

    Target Circle Week

    Dates: Oct. 6-12 Details: To take advantage of the weeklong sales event , which runs through Saturday, Oct. 12, you must be a member of Target Circle , the retailer's free loyalty program. You can sign up on Target.com and in the Target app . Target Circle credit cardholders also get 5% off purchases, plus free two-day shipping on some items and more time to make returns.

    During the event, Target Circle members will be able to save on clothing, bedding, bath, home appliances, luggage and more – and, of course, toys. Target Circle members can spend $40 on toys and get $10 off, or spend $75 on toys and get $20 off. Target recently released its Bullseye's Top Toys List of its top recommendations.

    Other top deals include up to 50% off select kitchen products made by Cuisinart and Instant Pot, and up to 40% off vacuums from brands including Bissell and Shark.

    Kohl's 3 Days of Deals

    Dates: Monday, Oct. 7, through Wednesday, Oct. 9.

    Details: The event, which runs in stores and on Kohls.com through Wednesday, Oct. 9, includes discounts and daily deals storewide on toys, tech, kitchen appliances, decor, fall clothing including denim and outerwear, shoes, baby and beauty products, and accessories. Speaking of toys, Kohl's also put out its Top Holiday Toys of 2024 list in September.

    Members of Kohl's Rewards loyalty program will get exclusive offers during the event. Also, for every $100 spent, they get a $15 Reward or, if they pay with a Kohl's Card, a $20 Reward. Loyalty members will also get $10 off of every $50 spent on home products and $10 off $50 or $25 off $100 spent on toys, puzzles and games.

    All shoppers can get a 25% off code and coupon for the qualifying merchandise during the event on Kohls.com and the retailer's social channels.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18nakq_0vwGRlV600
    Kohl's launches its 3 Days of Deals, Monday, Oct. 7, through Wednesday, Oct. 9. Kohl's

    Amazon Prime Big Deal Days

    Dates: Tuesday, Oct. 8, and Wednesday, Oct. 9.

    Details: You must be a member of the online retailer's Amazon Prime subscription service ($139 annually, there's a free 30-day trial) to participate in Amazon's sales event , which begins Tuesday, Oct. 8, at 3:01 a.m. ET/12:01 a.m. PT, and runs through Thursday, Oct. 10, at 2:59 a.m. ET and 11:59 p.m. PT on Wednesday night, Oct. 9.

    Among the bargains : deals on all product categories from apparel to toys, and discounts on major brands including Barbie, Disney, Dyson, LEGO and New Balance, premium beauty brands such as Clinique, Dr. Barbara Sturm, and Kiehl’s, plus Amazon-exclusive products from Beats, Casper and Conair.

    Walmart Holiday Deals

    Dates: Oct. 8-13

    Details: Walmart's Holiday Deals days includes bargains on toys, electronics and other categories including home and fashion. Among the deals: $300 off a refrigerator, a $100 discount on a gaming laptop, and $20 savings on the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem Pizza Fire Delivery Van ($29).

    Members of the Walmart+ subscription service (30-day free trial, then $12.95 monthly or $98 annually) get a 12-hour head start on the bargains, starting at 12 a.m. Tuesday, on Walmart.com and the Walmart app. The general public gets access to sale prices online at noon Tuesday. In-person shoppers get the deals when stores open at local time on Wednesday, Oct. 9.

    Contributing: Kasey Caminiti and Betty Lin-Fisher.

    Follow Mike Snider on X and Threads: @mikesnider & mikegsnider .

    What's everyone talking about? Sign up for our trending newsletter to get the latest news of the day

    This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Holiday shopping begins: Amazon, Walmart, more retailers have big sales events this week

