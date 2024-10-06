Open in App
    What game is Tom Brady broadcasting in Week 5? Where to listen to Fox NFL analyst today

    By Tom Viera, USA TODAY,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K6vyM_0vwG8gaH00

    Tom Brady is scheduled to call his fifth NFL game this Sunday.

    Brady remains under the microscope in his first season as a broadcaster; His broadcasting debut drew mixed reactions , but he has slowly shown signs of improvement behind the mic.

    Brady called his third consecutive Cowboys game in Week 3, but Dallas fans received a break from TB12 in Week 4 when Brady called the game in Tampa Bay. I t was the first game Tom Brady broadcasted involving one of his two former teams. Brady played three seasons for the Buccaneers from 2020-2022, leading them to a Super Bowl win in Super Bowl LV after playing his first twenty seasons with the New England Patriots .

    At one point, he was extremely candid on the Week 4 broadcast, sharing that he had almost signed with the Chicago Bears in 2020. He also used the opportunity to respond to Baker Mayfield's comments about Tampa being a " stressed out " environment when Brady was leading the team.

    Here's what to know about Brady's broadcast this weekend:

    CHRISTIAN MCCAFFREY: When will Christian McCaffrey return? Latest injury updates on 49ers RB

    What game is Tom Brady broadcasting?

    • Game: 49ers vs. Cardinals
    • Start time: 4:05 p.m. ET

    Tom Brady will be on the call for the Fox broadcast this Sunday at Levi's Stadium, where the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals will play. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. ET.

    Tom Brady will accompany his broadcast partner, Kevin Burkhardt, while Tom Rinaldi and Erin Andrews will report from the sidelines.

    Calling a 49ers game will be a homecoming of sorts for Brady: The quarterback was a 49ers fan in his youth, and Joe Montana was his idol throughout his childhood. He grew up in San Mateo, California, 20 miles south of San Francisco.

    Will Tom Brady broadcast a Patriots game?

    When Tom Brady signed his massive contract with Fox, NFL fans wondered when would be the first opportunity for Brady to call a Patriots game. At this point, there have been no announcements beyond Week 5.

    Some NFL fans speculated that Tom Brady would broadcast the Patriots' game in Week 5 , which will air on Fox against the Miami Dolphins. Fox's next opportunity to schedule Brady for a Patriots game will be in Week 9 on the road against the Titans .

    What is Tom Brady's broadcasting salary?

    The future Hall of Fame quarterback reportedly signed a historic 10-year, $375 million contract with Fox Sports .

    This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: What game is Tom Brady broadcasting in Week 5? Where to listen to Fox NFL analyst today

    Paula Hansen
    1d ago
    so I don't watch it 😐
