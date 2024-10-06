Cowboys vs. Steelers channel today: Start time, TV, live stream, schedule

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 26: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys in action during the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on September 26, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images) Sarah Stier, Getty Images

Week 5 of the NFL season will feature the Dallas Cowboys taking on the Pittsburgh Steelers in an exciting matchup on "Sunday Night Football."

The Cowboys are riding high after a thrilling 20-15 win over the New York Giants in Week 4, breaking a two-game losing streak. Quarterback Dak Prescott was in top form, completing 81.5% of his passes for 221 yards and two touchdowns while only being sacked once.

As they prepare to face the Steelers, the Cowboys have some key players dealing with injuries: wide receiver Brandin Cooks is out with a knee injury, defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence is dealing with a foot injury and linebacker Micah Parsons has a high ankle sprain.

The Steelers experienced their first loss of the season in Week 4, falling 27-24 to the Indianapolis Colts. Quarterback Justin Fields had a strong performance, completing 22 of 34 pass attempts for 312 yards with one touchdown. He also contributed 55 rushing yards and scored two touchdowns on the ground.

Here's how to watch the Cowboys take on the Steelers:

When is kickoff time for Dallas Cowboys vs. Pittsburgh Steelers?

The Week 5 battle between the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET.

What channel is Dallas Cowboys vs. Pittsburgh Steelers?

The Week 5 game between the Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers will be broadcast on NBC at 8:20 p.m. ET.

How to stream Cowboys vs. Steelers for free

Those looking to cut the cord can watch the Cardinals vs. 49ers on Fubo , which is offering a free trial for new subscribers.

Dallas Cowboys vs. Pittsburg Steelers: TV, time, streaming info

The Week 5 game between the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburg Steelers will air on NBC.

Date: Sunday, Oct. 6

Sunday, Oct. 6 Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

8:20 p.m. ET TV : Peacock

: Peacock Streaming: Peacock

Peacock Location: Acrisure Stadium (Pittsburgh)

