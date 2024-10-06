Open in App
    Puzzle solutions for Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024

    By USA TODAY,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GA4Nj_0vwFSuEd00
    Crossword Puzzle with pencil Getty Images

    Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

    CROSSWORDS

    USA TODAY crossword

    Play the USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle .

    Sunday Los Angeles Times crossword

    Sunday New York Times crossword

    Sunday Premier crossword

    SUDOKU

    Play the USA TODAY Sudoku Game .

    JUMBLE

    Answer: PEBBLE      UNTUCK      VELVET      SHABBY      PALLET      RUCKUSAfter unexpectedly losing the bout, the optimistic boxer was — BEAT UP, BUT UPBEAT

    (Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

    Cryptoquip

    WHEN YOU TAKE A COAST-TO-COAST TRIP WHILE TYPING ON A COMPUTER THE WHOLE TIME, IS THAT CROSS-COUNTRY KEYING?

    (Distributed by King Features)

    OTHER PUZZLES

    Boggle

    LUTE      OBOE      HARP      CELLO      PIANO      FLUTE      GUITAR      CLARINET

    (Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

    Lexigo

    SIEVE, ELDEST, TITLE, EASELS, SERVED

    (Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

    KenKen

    Scrabblegrams

    7 Little Words

    1. UMBRELLA
    2. MONSOON
    3. THUNDER
    4. GRISHAM
    5. POSTPONED
    6. JUNGLE
    7. TORRENTIAL

    (Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

    Find the Words

    It's always a good time

    (Distributed by Creators Syndicate)

    Kubok

    This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Puzzle solutions for Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024

