Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • USA TODAY

    Cardinals vs. 49ers channel today: Start time, TV, live stream, schedule

    By Jason Anderson, USA TODAY,

    2 days ago

    The San Francisco 49ers will host the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday in a Week 5 game that should have major implications in the NFC West.

    The first four weeks of this season haven't gone to plan for Arizona. The Cardinals are 1-3 after a 28-point loss to the Washington Commanders last Sunday. A blowout win over the Los Angeles Rams that saw the Cardinals rack up nearly 500 yards in total offense showed a lot of potential. However, through the first four weeks of the season Arizona has given up 586 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground, mitigating quarterback Kyler Murray 's solid play.

    The 49ers, meanwhile, are coming off of a strong 30-13 win over the New England Patriots , and are aiming to seize control in the division. Two narrow losses have left San Francisco with a 2-2 record, but the team has handled Christian McCaffrey 's absence through injury without slowing down, staying in the top 10 in both passing and rushing offense. Turnovers have been a bit of an issue lately though, with San Francisco giving the ball away five times over the last three games.

    Here's how to watch the 49ers host the Cardinals in Week 5 NFL action on Sunday:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oG4fS_0vwFSbi400
    Sep 29, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) celebrates with wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) after a touchdown against the New England Patriots during the second quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images Sergio Estrada, Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

    NFL Week 5: Falcons win chaotic OT TNF game. Plus, your NFL weekend preview 🏈

    When is kickoff time for Cardinals vs. 49ers?

    Kickoff for the Week 5 contest between the Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. ET (1:05 p.m. PT).

    What channel is Cardinals vs. 49ers?

    The Week 5 game between the Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers will be broadcast on Fox at 4:05 ET.

    How to stream Cardinals vs. 49ers for free

    Those looking to cut the cord can watch the Cardinals vs. 49ers on Fubo , which is offering a free trial for new subscribers.

    Cardinals vs. 49ers: TV, time, streaming for Week 5 game

    The Week 5 battle between the Cardinals and 49ers will be broadcast on Fox. Fans looking for streaming options can choose between the NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV, NFL+, or Fubo , which is offering a free trial for new subscribers.

    • Date : Sunday, October 6
    • Time : 4:05 p.m. ET (1:05 p.m. PT)
    • Location : Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, Calif.
    • TV : Fox
    • Streaming : YouTube TV (NFL Sunday Ticket), NFL+, Fubo

    Stream the Cardinals-49ers game with a Fubo subscription

    We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

    This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Cardinals vs. 49ers channel today: Start time, TV, live stream, schedule

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Packers' Tucker Kraft tells opponents he will 'burn their childhood homes down'
    USA TODAY17 hours ago
    Dallas Cowboys Superstar CeeDee Lamb Receives Massive Punishment From NFL
    gridironheroics.com2 days ago
    NFL power rankings Week 6: Commanders among rising teams led by rookie quarterback
    USA TODAY4 hours ago
    What is the strongest hurricane ever? How Hurricane Milton compares to powerful storms
    USA TODAY14 hours ago
    What we learned, winners and losers from NFL Week 5
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Hurricane Milton tracker: Storm weakens slightly to Category 4; still 'extremely dangerous'
    USA TODAY6 hours ago
    How many points did Bronny James score tonight? Lakers-Suns preseason box score
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Where is 'College GameDay' for Week 7? Location, what to know for ESPN show
    USA TODAY15 hours ago
    Eviction prevention in Los Angeles helps thousands, including landlords
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    The beautiful crazy of Vanderbilt's upset of Alabama is as unreal as it is unexplainable
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    Hurricane Milton grows 'explosively' stronger with 180-mph winds: Live updates
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama20 days ago
    Phillies strike back at Mets in dogfight NLDS: 'Never experienced anything like it'
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    WWE Bad Blood 2024 results: Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns win, The Rock returns
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    Judge gives preliminary approval for NCAA settlement allowing revenue-sharing with athletes
    USA TODAY19 hours ago
    So Bad It’s Good: Watch Cowboys and Steelers Players Sing Carrie Underwood’s ‘Sunday Night Football’ Theme Song
    American Songwriter1 day ago
    Taylor Swift in Arrowhead: Singer arrives at third home game to root for Travis Kelce
    USA TODAY13 hours ago
    Harris losing ground with young Latino men, exclusive USA-TODAY polls find
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Buccaneers plan to evacuate to New Orleans with Hurricane Milton approaching
    USA TODAY22 hours ago
    When is Kamala Harris' interview on '60 Minutes'? Start time, where to watch and stream
    USA TODAY21 hours ago
    Denver council delays $6 million vote to feed migrants, some want cash assistance reinstated
    David Heitz27 days ago
    Padres-Dodgers playoff game spirals into delay as Jurickson Profar target of fan vitriol
    USA TODAY1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy