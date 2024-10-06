Raiders vs. Broncos channel today: Start time, TV, live stream, schedule

After a stunning, hard-fought win over the New York Jets , the Denver Broncos have an opportunity to grab second-place in the AFC West with the Los Angeles Chargers on bye. Standing in their way is the Las Vegas Raiders .

Amid numerous trade rumors surrounding star receiver Davante Adams , the Raiders do not have a lot of good things going their way. Vegas is one of the most injured teams in the NFL . Their injury report for Week 5 is littered with high-impact players like Maxx Crosby , Michael Mayer , Kolton Miller , and Zamir White .

That said, the Raiders do have a good track record against the Denver Broncos . Vegas has won eight straight matchups against their equine adversaries.

Here's what you need to know to watch the Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos game in their NFL Week 5 matchup:

Sep 29, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) scrambles for a first down in the first quarter against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images Robert Deutsch, Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

2025 NFL mock draft: Travis Hunter rises all the way to top of first round

When is kickoff time for Raiders vs. Broncos?

The NFL Week 5 game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos is scheduled to kick off at 4:05 p.m. ET (1:05 p.m. PT).

What channel is Raiders vs. Broncos?

The Week 5 game between the Raiders vs. Broncos will be broadcast on Fox at 4:05 ET.

How to stream Raiders vs. Broncos for free

Those looking to cut the cord can watch the Raiders vs. Broncos on Fubo , which is offering a free trial for new subscribers.

Raiders vs. Broncos: TV, time, streaming for Sunday

The game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos will be broadcast on Fox. It can also be streamed on NFL+ and YouTube TV (NFL Sunday Ticket) and through Fubo , which offers a free trial.

Date : Sunday, Oct. 6

: Sunday, Oct. 6 Time : 4:05 p.m. ET/1:05 p.m. PT

: 4:05 p.m. ET/1:05 p.m. PT TV : Fox

: Fox Streaming : YouTube TV (NFL Sunday Ticket), NFL+, Fubo (free trial for new subscribers)

: YouTube TV (NFL Sunday Ticket), NFL+, Fubo (free trial for new subscribers) Location : Empower Field at Mile High Stadium (Denver)

Watch NFL games all season long with Fubo

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Raiders vs. Broncos channel today: Start time, TV, live stream, schedule