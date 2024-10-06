Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • USA TODAY

    Raiders vs. Broncos channel today: Start time, TV, live stream, schedule

    By Jon Hoefling, USA TODAY,

    2 days ago

    After a stunning, hard-fought win over the New York Jets , the Denver Broncos have an opportunity to grab second-place in the AFC West with the Los Angeles Chargers on bye. Standing in their way is the Las Vegas Raiders .

    Amid numerous trade rumors surrounding star receiver Davante Adams , the Raiders do not have a lot of good things going their way. Vegas is one of the most injured teams in the NFL . Their injury report for Week 5 is littered with high-impact players like Maxx Crosby , Michael Mayer , Kolton Miller , and Zamir White .

    That said, the Raiders do have a good track record against the Denver Broncos . Vegas has won eight straight matchups against their equine adversaries.

    Here's what you need to know to watch the Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos game in their NFL Week 5 matchup:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vapJJ_0vwFSDik00
    Sep 29, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) scrambles for a first down in the first quarter against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images Robert Deutsch, Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

    2025 NFL mock draft: Travis Hunter rises all the way to top of first round

    When is kickoff time for Raiders vs. Broncos?

    The NFL Week 5 game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos is scheduled to kick off at 4:05 p.m. ET (1:05 p.m. PT).

    What channel is Raiders vs. Broncos?

    The Week 5 game between the Raiders vs. Broncos will be broadcast on Fox at 4:05 ET.

    How to stream Raiders vs. Broncos for free

    Those looking to cut the cord can watch the Raiders vs. Broncos on Fubo , which is offering a free trial for new subscribers.

    Raiders vs. Broncos: TV, time, streaming for Sunday

    The game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos will be broadcast on Fox. It can also be streamed on NFL+ and YouTube TV (NFL Sunday Ticket) and through Fubo , which offers a free trial.

    • Date : Sunday, Oct. 6
    • Time : 4:05 p.m. ET/1:05 p.m. PT
    • TV : Fox
    • Streaming : YouTube TV (NFL Sunday Ticket), NFL+, Fubo (free trial for new subscribers)
    • Location : Empower Field at Mile High Stadium (Denver)

    Watch NFL games all season long with Fubo

    We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

    This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Raiders vs. Broncos channel today: Start time, TV, live stream, schedule

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Saints vs. Chiefs channel: 'Monday Night Football' start time, TV, live stream, schedule
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    NFL power rankings Week 6: Commanders among rising teams led by rookie quarterback
    USA TODAY4 hours ago
    Raiders Owner Makes Five-Word Admission To Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    How many points did Bronny James score tonight? Lakers-Suns preseason box score
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Is there a 'ManningCast' tonight? Full schedule for Peyton, Eli Manning's ESPN broadcast
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Taylor Swift in Arrowhead: Singer arrives at third home game to root for Travis Kelce
    USA TODAY13 hours ago
    In Memory of Michael Evans (The First Lionel on 'The Jeffersons'): 18 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato21 days ago
    Where is 'College GameDay' for Week 7? Location, what to know for ESPN show
    USA TODAY15 hours ago
    WWE Bad Blood 2024 results: Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns win, The Rock returns
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    The beautiful crazy of Vanderbilt's upset of Alabama is as unreal as it is unexplainable
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    '19 Kids and Counting' star Jason Duggar and girlfriend Maddie tie the knot
    USA TODAY3 days ago
    Buccaneers plan to evacuate to New Orleans with Hurricane Milton approaching
    USA TODAY22 hours ago
    Judge gives preliminary approval for NCAA settlement allowing revenue-sharing with athletes
    USA TODAY19 hours ago
    Opinion: Why Alabama fans won't forget Kalen DeBoer lost to Vanderbilt, but they can forgive
    USA TODAY18 hours ago
    Shohei Ohtani hits massive three-run home run for Dodgers in playoff debut
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    Padres-Dodgers playoff game spirals into delay as Jurickson Profar target of fan vitriol
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Denver council delays $6 million vote to feed migrants, some want cash assistance reinstated
    David Heitz27 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy