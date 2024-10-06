Open in App
    Close up and personal with nature: What to expect from visiting the Galapagos

    By Josh Rivera, USA TODAY,

    2 days ago

    GALAPAGOS, Ecuador – Everyone could hear the low bellows from the mother sea lion as she dragged the body of her baby through the rocks.

    It was a surreal and emotional experience for the 10 passengers aboard HX’s Santa Cruz II. Some passengers shed tears, some crouched to take photos of the scene, and others kept an eye on the hawks starting to circle the placenta.

    The scene was emblematic of the entire Eastern Loop trip around the Galápagos. Nature was, quite literally, at our fingertips; its power was palpable to those looking for adventure and relaxation alike.

    The Galápagos Islands, often referred to as a living museum and showcase of evolution, are a fascinating archipelago where wildlife seems to reign supreme. This unique destination is not just a cluster of islands but an experience, a once-in-a-lifetime adventure that promises a profound connection with nature unlike anywhere else on Earth.

    Here’s why this magical place should be on every American traveler's bucket list.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PsGyd_0vwF0hBL00
    Sea lion mother with offspring in Santa Fe Island in the Galápagos. Andrés Mesías, HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions)

    Galápagos at a glance

    First things first, the Galápagos Islands are a melting pot of marine and terrestrial biodiversity. Imagine snorkeling with playful sea lions, walking alongside giant tortoises, and watching the famous blue-footed boobies dance right in front of you or the waved albatross performing their (goofy-looking) mating ritual. The islands offer an unrivaled opportunity to observe wildlife up close in an environment that has remained largely untouched by human influence.

    “Passengers often praise the proximity to wildlife, which is one of the most captivating elements of the Galapagos,” Karin Strand, Vice President of Expedition Development for HX, said. “Our guests also appreciate the chance to explore alongside highly knowledgeable GNPD (Galápagos National Park Directorate)-certified guides, which allows for a more immersive educational experience.”

    However, the Galápagos are more than just a wildlife haven; they are a prime example of conservation efforts done right.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nmyaR_0vwF0hBL00
    Giant tortoise in Santa Cruz Island in the Galápagos. Andrés Mesías, HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions)

    The islands are one of the few places in the world where the human footprint is continuously monitored and minimized, which means your visit contributes to conservation initiatives that help preserve this pristine environment for future generations. The islands operate under strict visitor guidelines to ensure the wildlife and habitats are minimally disturbed.

    Is it complicated to get to the Galápagos?

    Accessibility is another significant reason the Galápagos Islands are perfect for American tourists. Flights from the U.S. to Ecuador are plentiful, and once you're in Ecuador, it's just a short hop to the islands. The variety of travel packages available makes planning a trip relatively straightforward, whether you prefer luxury cruises or more rugged expedition-style tours.

    It’s important to note there’s a $200 tourist entrance fee to the islands per person for up to 50 days of travel. The fee, which was previously $100, was increased on Sept. 10 for the first time in 26 years.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xNEdQ_0vwF0hBL00
    Hiking on Plaza Sur Island in the Galápagos. Andrés Mesías, HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions)

    “To us, the fee increase reflects the positive commitment shown by the Ecuadorian government for long-term conservation of the Galápagos Islands,” Paulina Burbano de Lara, CEO of Metropolitan Touring, which offers land-based and cruise explorations of the Galápagos, said in a news release. “We see it as a commitment to safeguarding the fragile, singular ecosystem of the islands to benefit future generations.”

    In place of a cruise, there is the option to stay on the islands of Santa Cruz and San Cristobal, which are the primary hubs for tourism, and coordinate day trips to the uninhabited ones. Keep in mind you’d have to ferry back and forth since access to some of the islands has a time and crowd size limit. That’s one of the benefits of sailing with an operator like HX, which coordinates all those logistics for up to 90 passengers on the Santa Cruz II.

    “We take environmental impact very seriously in the Galapagos, which is both a National Park and World Heritage Site. Our itineraries are carefully planned in compliance with the Galapagos National Park Directorate regulations ,” said Strand, who is also the Chair of AECO (Association of Arctic Expedition Cruise Operators). “All travelers must visit protected areas with an authorized tour operator, and each group is accompanied by a certified GNPD guide. We also adhere to strict rules to prevent the introduction of foreign food, animals, or plants into the Archipelago, meaning we source food locally to minimize impact.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DoGeM_0vwF0hBL00
    Blue-footed booby in Española Island in the Galápagos. Andrés Mesías, HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions)

    There is a mandatory briefing for guests at the start of the expedition reminding passengers of how to responsibly visit the islands, such as staying on marked trails, keeping a safe distance from wildlife, and not taking any natural souvenirs. Guides will also give gentle reminders every time you venture out.

    The islands' unique geographical setting at the confluence of three ocean currents makes them a climatic crossroads, which in turn creates the extraordinary biodiversity that Charles Darwin observed when developing his theory of natural selection. The Galápagos Islands are not just about seeing animals; they are about understanding our planet's biology and evolution.

    When you're standing on the deck of the ship, surrounded by the ocean and islands that changed the course of science, you feel a deeper appreciation for your place in the ecosystem.

    Is it expensive to visit the Galápagos Islands?

    • Sailings with HX start around $5,700 per person (there are no single supplement fees if traveling alone). They offer different routes, but you can expect to get a good sense of the islands with any of the options.
    • Flights will depend on the U.S. departure point, but options from New York can go as low as $680 for dates in November and generally seem to hover around the $800 ballpark in the later part of the year.
    • HX covers food and transportation on the islands.

    What can you expect from visiting the Galápagos?

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20Bggt_0vwF0hBL00
    Mingling with giant tortoises in Santa Cruz Island in the Galápagos. Andrés Mesías, HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions)

    Expect to be outside. Plan as you would for an outdoor adventure – without having to sleep under the stars.

    Its location makes it so there’s never a bad time to visit. With highs of 87 degrees in March and lows of 66 degrees in June, the Galápagos Islands offer a tropical escape any time of the year.

    Culture and history also play a part in the islands’ allure. Though the wildlife is the star of the show, the human history is equally compelling. From whalers and pirates to the intrepid explorers who made their home here, the islands have stories to tell. Visitors can explore this human history alongside the natural history, providing a well-rounded understanding of the islands.

    Finally, a trip to the Galápagos is transformative. It's a place that not only offers relaxation and beauty but also educates and inspires. During our expedition, the 10 passengers expressed a renewed commitment to conservation and a deeper understanding of nature.

    “We hope our guests leave with a deeper understanding of the Galapagos’ unique ecosystems and a strong sense of responsibility toward protecting this fragile environment,” Strand added.

    Whether it's the pull of unique wildlife, the efforts in sustainable tourism, or the islands’ mesmerizing beauty, the Galápagos offer numerous reasons to visit. For Americans looking for an adventure that combines education, nature, and sustainability, the Galápagos Islands are a destination that truly delivers on all fronts.

    The reporter on this story received access to this sailing from HX. USA TODAY maintains editorial control of content.

    This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Close up and personal with nature: What to expect from visiting the Galapagos

