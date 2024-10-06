NFL games today: Start time, TV info for Sunday's Week 5 matchups

Week 5 of the NFL season is here. This week sees the first bye weeks of the year as four teams will not be suiting up: the Detroit Lions , Philadelphia Eagles , Los Angeles Chargers , and Tennessee Titans .

That still leaves 14 games to enjoy across the week, including a dozen on Sunday. The Sunday slate features five divisional matchups and a "Sunday Night Football" game between two of the most successful franchises in NFL history.

NFL Week 5 schedule

Odds from BetMGM NFL odds as of Saturday.

Time/TV: 9:30 a.m. ET (NFL Network)

9:30 a.m. ET (NFL Network) Location: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London Betting odds: MIN (-2.5); O/U: 40.5

The first London game of the year features the red-hot Vikings who are 4-0 to start a season for the first time since 2016. Quarterback Sam Darnold leads the No. 4 scoring offense in the league behind an NFL-best 11 passing touchdowns and the Vikings' No. 4-ranked scoring defense is one of the best in the league at forcing turnovers. New York (2-2) dropped a sloppy game to the Broncos in Week 4 and are looking to bounce back behind the No. 2 passing defense in the league by yards.

Time/TV: 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

1 p.m. ET (FOX) Location: Soldier Field in Chicago

Soldier Field in Chicago Betting odds: CHI (-4); O/U: 41

The Bears (2-2) got back in the win column against Los Angeles last week behind rookie quarterback Caleb Williams' best performance of the season by passer rating. They selected Williams with a draft pick they got from Carolina (1-3), who have improved on offense since moving quarterback Andy Dalton into the starting role over 2023 top pick Bryce Young.

Time/TV: 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

1 p.m. ET (CBS) Location: Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati

Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati Betting odds: BAL (-2.5); O/U: 48.5

Baltimore (2-2) looks like one of the best teams in the league after a "Sunday Night Football" drubbing of the previously undefeated Buffalo Bills. The Ravens have become the top rushing attack in the league behind quarterback Lamar Jackson and free agent acquisition Derrick Henry. Cincinnati (1-3) finally banked a win in Week 4 over Carolina behind their best performance on the ground this season. Both teams are looking to make up ground to AFC North leader Pittsburgh (3-1) this week.

Time/TV: 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

1 p.m. ET (CBS) Location: NRG Stadium in Houston

NRG Stadium in Houston Betting odds: HOU (-1); O/U: 47

Buffalo (3-1) had its worst performance of the year on offense and defense in last week's loss to the Ravens. Josh Allen is still one of the top quarterbacks so far this year even with the loss but Buffalo takes on another playoff team from last season. Houston (3-1) needed a go-ahead touchdown with 18 seconds left to beat the Jaguars in Week 4. Their running game struggled despite the win and the defense gave up a season-high in yards.

Time/TV: 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

1 p.m. ET (CBS) Location: EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla.

EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. Betting odds: JAC (-3); O/U: 45.5

Jacksonville (0-4) is now the only winless team in the NFL after last week's heartbreaking loss to Houston. The defense gave up a season-high 435 yards to the Texans and ranks at or near the bottom of the league in most metrics. Indianapolis (2-2) handed Pittsburgh its first loss of the year last week but they're facing questions at quarterback again after Anthony Richardson left Week 4 with a hip injury.

Time/TV: 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

1 p.m. ET (FOX) Location: Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.

Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. Betting odds: MIA (-1); O/U: 35.5

New England (1-3) has dropped three straight and managed just 16 total points over the last two weeks. They're now ranked 31st in the league in points per game and the defense is giving up more than 400 yards per game over the last two losses. Miami (1-3) had its worst week of the year on offense last week with new starting quarterback Tyler Huntley. The defense is still performing well, though, especially against the pass.

Time/TV: 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

1 p.m. ET (FOX) Location: Northwest Stadium in Landover, Md.

Northwest Stadium in Landover, Md. Betting odds: WAS (-3); O/U: 43.5

Washington is 3-1 for the first time since 2011 behind one of the most efficient and top-scoring offenses in the league. Rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels leads the league in completion percentage (82.1%) and the Commanders have a top-five rushing attack. Their defense ranks 25th in points and 27th in yards allowed per game, though, which could be good for Cleveland (1-3). The Browns' offense is a bottom-five unit so far this season and could use a strong performance.

Time/TV: 4:05 p.m. ET (FOX)

4:05 p.m. ET (FOX) Location: Empower Field at Mile High in Denver

Empower Field at Mile High in Denver Betting odds: DEN (-3); O/U: 35.5

The biggest story coming into this one might be off the field as Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams has requested a trade. Las Vegas (2-2) will miss him on offense; the Raiders have been leaning on the passing game because of their No. 31-ranked rushing attack. Denver (2-2) earned a low-scoring win last week despite managing just 60 yards passing as a team. This is the first of back-to-back AFC West games for Denver with Los Angeles on deck.

Time/TV: 4:05 p.m. ET (FOX)

4:05 p.m. ET (FOX) Location: Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.

Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. Betting odds: SF (-7); O/U: 49

San Francisco (2-2) bounced back in Week 4 with their best performance on both sides of the ball in a win over New England. Quarterback Brock Purdy sits second in the league in passing yards and the 49ers are a top-10 rushing team again. The defense will face a tougher test this week against Arizona (1-3), one of the better rushing teams in the league. The Cardinals had their biggest loss of the season to Washington last week and have back-to-back road games against playoff teams from last season.

Time/TV: 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

4:25 p.m. ET (CBS) Location: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. Betting odds: GB (-3); O/U: 49

Green Bay (2-2) couldn't complete the comeback last week after going down 28-0 to Minnesota. Still, quarterback Jordan Love set a career-high in passing yards in his first game back from injury. The Packers boast the No. 6-ranked scoring offense ahead of this week against a Los Angeles (1-3) defense that's allowing the second-most points per game. The Rams' injuries are piling up ahead of next week's bye, especially on offense.

Time/TV: 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

4:25 p.m. ET (CBS) Location: Lumen Field in Seattle

Lumen Field in Seattle Betting odds: SEA (-7); O/U: 42.5

New York's (1-3) offensive woes continued in Week 4 and they rank 29th in the league in scoring entering Week 5. Star rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers may not be in the lineup due to concussion, making things even tougher for the Giants on the road. Seattle (3-1) lost its first game of the year on "Monday Night Football" but quarterback Geno Smith leads the league in passing yards and the defense should get back on track against one of the worst offenses in the NFL.

Time/TV: 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

8:20 p.m. ET (NBC) Location: Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh

Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh Betting odds: PIT (-2.5); O/U: 44

The Steelers (3-1) lost their first game of the season in Week 4 against Indianapolis. The offense had its best performance of the season in the loss and the defense remains one of the best in the league by many statistics. Dallas (2-2) got back in the win column against the Giants last week but are facing injury questions, including to star pass rusher Micah Parsons.

