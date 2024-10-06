Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • USA TODAY

    NFL games today: Start time, TV info for Sunday's Week 5 matchups

    By Ayrton Ostly, USA TODAY,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V75it_0vwF0fPt00

    Week 5 of the NFL season is here. This week sees the first bye weeks of the year as four teams will not be suiting up: the Detroit Lions , Philadelphia Eagles , Los Angeles Chargers , and Tennessee Titans .

    That still leaves 14 games to enjoy across the week, including a dozen on Sunday. The Sunday slate features five divisional matchups and a "Sunday Night Football" game between two of the most successful franchises in NFL history.

    NFL Week 4 winners, losers: Steelers, Eagles pay for stumbles

    Special connection in Washington: Jayden Daniels and Doug Williams share a QB connection – as they should

    Here's what to know about Sunday's Week 4 NFL games.

    NFL Week 5 schedule

    Odds from BetMGM NFL odds as of Saturday.

    Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering NFL betting promos in 2024 including the ESPN BET app and Fanatics Sportsbook promo code .

    Minnesota Vikings vs. New York Jets

    • Time/TV: 9:30 a.m. ET (NFL Network)
    • Location: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London
    • Betting odds: MIN (-2.5); O/U: 40.5

    The first London game of the year features the red-hot Vikings who are 4-0 to start a season for the first time since 2016. Quarterback Sam Darnold leads the No. 4 scoring offense in the league behind an NFL-best 11 passing touchdowns and the Vikings' No. 4-ranked scoring defense is one of the best in the league at forcing turnovers. New York (2-2) dropped a sloppy game to the Broncos in Week 4 and are looking to bounce back behind the No. 2 passing defense in the league by yards.

    Carolina Panthers at Chicago Bears

    • Time/TV: 1 p.m. ET (FOX)
    • Location: Soldier Field in Chicago
    • Betting odds: CHI (-4); O/U: 41

    The Bears (2-2) got back in the win column against Los Angeles last week behind rookie quarterback Caleb Williams' best performance of the season by passer rating. They selected Williams with a draft pick they got from Carolina (1-3), who have improved on offense since moving quarterback Andy Dalton into the starting role over 2023 top pick Bryce Young.

    Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals

    • Time/TV: 1 p.m. ET (CBS)
    • Location: Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati
    • Betting odds: BAL (-2.5); O/U: 48.5

    Baltimore (2-2) looks like one of the best teams in the league after a "Sunday Night Football" drubbing of the previously undefeated Buffalo Bills. The Ravens have become the top rushing attack in the league behind quarterback Lamar Jackson and free agent acquisition Derrick Henry. Cincinnati (1-3) finally banked a win in Week 4 over Carolina behind their best performance on the ground this season. Both teams are looking to make up ground to AFC North leader Pittsburgh (3-1) this week.

    Buffalo Bills at Houston Texans

    • Time/TV: 1 p.m. ET (CBS)
    • Location: NRG Stadium in Houston
    • Betting odds: HOU (-1); O/U: 47

    Buffalo (3-1) had its worst performance of the year on offense and defense in last week's loss to the Ravens. Josh Allen is still one of the top quarterbacks so far this year even with the loss but Buffalo takes on another playoff team from last season. Houston (3-1) needed a go-ahead touchdown with 18 seconds left to beat the Jaguars in Week 4. Their running game struggled despite the win and the defense gave up a season-high in yards.

    Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars

    • Time/TV: 1 p.m. ET (CBS)
    • Location: EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla.
    • Betting odds: JAC (-3); O/U: 45.5

    Jacksonville (0-4) is now the only winless team in the NFL after last week's heartbreaking loss to Houston. The defense gave up a season-high 435 yards to the Texans and ranks at or near the bottom of the league in most metrics. Indianapolis (2-2) handed Pittsburgh its first loss of the year last week but they're facing questions at quarterback again after Anthony Richardson left Week 4 with a hip injury.

    Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots

    • Time/TV: 1 p.m. ET (FOX)
    • Location: Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.
    • Betting odds: MIA (-1); O/U: 35.5

    New England (1-3) has dropped three straight and managed just 16 total points over the last two weeks. They're now ranked 31st in the league in points per game and the defense is giving up more than 400 yards per game over the last two losses. Miami (1-3) had its worst week of the year on offense last week with new starting quarterback Tyler Huntley. The defense is still performing well, though, especially against the pass.

    Cleveland Browns at Washington Commanders

    • Time/TV: 1 p.m. ET (FOX)
    • Location: Northwest Stadium in Landover, Md.
    • Betting odds: WAS (-3); O/U: 43.5

    Washington is 3-1 for the first time since 2011 behind one of the most efficient and top-scoring offenses in the league. Rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels leads the league in completion percentage (82.1%) and the Commanders have a top-five rushing attack. Their defense ranks 25th in points and 27th in yards allowed per game, though, which could be good for Cleveland (1-3). The Browns' offense is a bottom-five unit so far this season and could use a strong performance.

    Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos

    • Time/TV: 4:05 p.m. ET (FOX)
    • Location: Empower Field at Mile High in Denver
    • Betting odds: DEN (-3); O/U: 35.5

    The biggest story coming into this one might be off the field as Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams has requested a trade. Las Vegas (2-2) will miss him on offense; the Raiders have been leaning on the passing game because of their No. 31-ranked rushing attack. Denver (2-2) earned a low-scoring win last week despite managing just 60 yards passing as a team. This is the first of back-to-back AFC West games for Denver with Los Angeles on deck.

    Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers

    • Time/TV: 4:05 p.m. ET (FOX)
    • Location: Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.
    • Betting odds: SF (-7); O/U: 49

    San Francisco (2-2) bounced back in Week 4 with their best performance on both sides of the ball in a win over New England. Quarterback Brock Purdy sits second in the league in passing yards and the 49ers are a top-10 rushing team again. The defense will face a tougher test this week against Arizona (1-3), one of the better rushing teams in the league. The Cardinals had their biggest loss of the season to Washington last week and have back-to-back road games against playoff teams from last season.

    Green Bay Packers at Los Angeles Rams

    • Time/TV: 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)
    • Location: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.
    • Betting odds: GB (-3); O/U: 49

    Green Bay (2-2) couldn't complete the comeback last week after going down 28-0 to Minnesota. Still, quarterback Jordan Love set a career-high in passing yards in his first game back from injury. The Packers boast the No. 6-ranked scoring offense ahead of this week against a Los Angeles (1-3) defense that's allowing the second-most points per game. The Rams' injuries are piling up ahead of next week's bye, especially on offense.

    New York Giants at Seattle Seahawks

    • Time/TV: 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)
    • Location: Lumen Field in Seattle
    • Betting odds: SEA (-7); O/U: 42.5

    New York's (1-3) offensive woes continued in Week 4 and they rank 29th in the league in scoring entering Week 5. Star rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers may not be in the lineup due to concussion, making things even tougher for the Giants on the road. Seattle (3-1) lost its first game of the year on "Monday Night Football" but quarterback Geno Smith leads the league in passing yards and the defense should get back on track against one of the worst offenses in the NFL.

    Dallas Cowboys at Pittsburgh Steelers

    • Time/TV: 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)
    • Location: Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh
    • Betting odds: PIT (-2.5); O/U: 44

    The Steelers (3-1) lost their first game of the season in Week 4 against Indianapolis. The offense had its best performance of the season in the loss and the defense remains one of the best in the league by many statistics. Dallas (2-2) got back in the win column against the Giants last week but are facing injury questions, including to star pass rusher Micah Parsons.

    This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NFL games today: Start time, TV info for Sunday's Week 5 matchups

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    32 things we learned in NFL Week 5: Streaks end, extend in explosive slate of games
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    NFL power rankings Week 6: Commanders among rising teams led by rookie quarterback
    USA TODAY4 hours ago
    Buccaneers plan to evacuate to New Orleans with Hurricane Milton approaching
    USA TODAY22 hours ago
    Hurricane Milton weakens as Jax prepares for monster storm
    Jacksonville Today2 hours ago
    Is there a 'ManningCast' tonight? Full schedule for Peyton, Eli Manning's ESPN broadcast
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    What is the strongest hurricane ever? How Hurricane Milton compares to powerful storms
    USA TODAY14 hours ago
    Could Milton become a Category 6 hurricane? Is that even possible?
    USA TODAY14 hours ago
    Hurricane Milton tracker: Storm weakens slightly to Category 4; still 'extremely dangerous'
    USA TODAY6 hours ago
    We interrupt our programming to inform you that Marjorie Taylor Greene believes Democrats are controlling the weather
    wegotthiscovered.com3 days ago
    California women removed from Spirit Airlines flight due to wearing crop tops: Reports
    USA TODAY17 hours ago
    FDA upgrades recall of eggs linked to salmonella to 'serious' health risks or 'death'
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    How many points did Bronny James score tonight? Lakers-Suns preseason box score
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Where is 'College GameDay' for Week 7? Location, what to know for ESPN show
    USA TODAY15 hours ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz13 days ago
    Eviction prevention in Los Angeles helps thousands, including landlords
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile7 days ago
    The beautiful crazy of Vanderbilt's upset of Alabama is as unreal as it is unexplainable
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    As Trump returns to Butler, Pa., there’s one name he never mentions | The Excerpt
    USA TODAY23 hours ago
    Aurora Venezuelan gang, landlord debate spills into Denver
    David Heitz20 days ago
    How America’s largest swing state lost its swing and went from purple to red
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Hurricane Milton grows 'explosively' stronger with 180-mph winds: Live updates
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama20 days ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato11 days ago
    Fraudulent Urine Drug Testing Leads to Over $700,000 Recovery from Toxicology Laboratory
    Uncovering Florida4 days ago
    WWE Bad Blood 2024 results: Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns win, The Rock returns
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    Patriots' Jabrill Peppers facing assault charge in alleged domestic violence incident
    USA TODAY23 hours ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz17 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Judge gives preliminary approval for NCAA settlement allowing revenue-sharing with athletes
    USA TODAY19 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy