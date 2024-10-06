Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • USA TODAY

    A year after the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks on Israel, 4 Americans are still being held hostage

    By Cybele Mayes-Osterman, USA TODAY,

    2 days ago

    Four Americans are among the dozens of hostages still believed to be alive after being kidnapped a year ago in the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks on Israel.

    More than 250 people were kidnapped from Israeli communities and a music festival last year, when Hamas rushed across the Israel-Gaza border in a surprise attack Oct. 7.

    Among the American hostages are young Israeli soldiers, an occupational therapist, and a builder, all with families begging for their return.

    Edan Alexander: seen in Gaza tunnels, 'skinny,' but 'in a good mood'

    Edan Alexander, a 20-year-old Israeli soldier, was stationed in southern Israel near the border with Gaza when Hamas broke through on Oct. 7. In calls to his mother, Yael Alexander, early that morning, he told her he heard lots of shooting, but tried to reassure of his safety. Those were his last exchanged words before he was taken hostage.

    A native of Tenafly, New Jersey, Alexander graduated from the Tenafly High School in 2022 and decided to delay college to enlist with Israel's military, his parents said. He swam on his high school's swim team and loved the New York Knicks.

    "He's such a great kid," his father, Adi Alexander, told NorthJersey.com. "He's a better version of me."

    Alexander was born in Israel and moved to the U.S. with his parents as a baby – first to Maryland, before the family relocated to New Jersey in 2008. Alexander celebrated his bar mitzvah in Israel and traveled back often as a kid to visit his grandparents.

    In Tenafly, people gather every Friday at a local café to run or walk in his name, and two hostage posters with his face are in the town's center. Weeks after he was kidnapped, residents of the town laid out an empty Shabbat table with 220 seats for Tenafly and the other Israelis held hostage.

    At the one-year anniversary of his kidnapping, the Alexanders are pushing for a deal that would secure their son's release. The death last month of Hersh Goldberg-Polin , another young American who was kidnapped, racked them with fear for their son.

    But they are holding hope alive. Several hostages who were released last year said they saw Alexander in Gaza's tunnels, "skinny," but "in a good mood," Adi Alexander said. Their message to him now: "Stay strong. Survive. Mom and Dad are coming for you."

    Omer Neutra

    Omer Neutra, an Israeli soldier and a native of Plainview, on New York's Long Island, was captured Oct. 7 as his tank unit tried to repel Hamas' surprise attack. They were among the first to respond to the attack, his family wrote in a GoFundMe post .

    An "avid sports fan" with a love of traveling, hiking, and playing sports, Neutra, 22, was the captain on his high school's basketball, volleyball, and soccer teams, his parents, Ronen and Orna Neutra, told the Republican National Convention in July. Neutra deferred his studies at the University of Binghamton to enlist as an Israeli soldier, according to the fundraiser, which has raised more than $182,000, as of Friday.

    Plainview held a rally for the release of Neutra and the other hostages on Wednesday, according to ABC-7 . In addition to their Republican National Convention address, Neutra's parents have spoken to President Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to beg them to help find a way toward their son's release.

    "We need our beautiful son to come back. And we need your support," Ronen Neutra told the Convention.

    Sagui Dekel-Chen

    Sagui Dekel-Chen, 35, was kidnapped from his home in Kibbutz Nir Oz, one of the Israeli border communities hardest hit in the Oct. 7 attack.

    A beloved husband and father of three daughters, Dekel-Chen had been held hostage for two months when his youngest was born, his father told NBC .

    On the morning of Oct. 7, he was in his machine shop, hard at work on converting two old buses into usable classrooms. He was the first to alert that the kibbutz was under attack on the morning of Oct. 7, according to reports .

    Dekel-Chen's last sign of life came last November, when other released hostages testified that they saw him alive and wounded, his father told NPR.

    Jonathan Dekel-Chen told Slate the family escaped the Holocaust to Connecticut before he moved to Israel, where Sagui grew up. His "end game," he said, is for Sagui to walk into a room and "his two little girls will leap into his arms, and he will meet his infant daughter."

    "I’m willing to do anything and demand everything for that to happen," he said.

    Keith Siegel

    Keith Siegel, 64, and his wife, Aviva, 62, were both kidnapped on Oct. 7 from Kibbutz Kfar Aza, among the Israeli towns most impacted by the attack, the Times of Israel reported. His wife was released as part of the first temporary cease-fire deal in November.

    Siegel, an occupational therapist, moved to Israel 40 years ago, according to the American Jewish Committee . Once there, he met and married Aviva, a kindergarten teacher.

    On Oct. 7, Siegel suffered broken ribs and was shot in the head, according to the Times of Israel . They were driven to Gaza in their own car.

    In April, Siegel appeared in a propaganda video released by Hamas – the first video of him since he was taken hostage. In the video, Siegel spoke to his family, saying that he loves them and thinks back to memories of the Passover they celebrated the past year. It is unknown when the video was filmed.

    Aviva Siegel now uses the trauma and pain of her experience as a hostage to push for her husband's release. She has met with Biden, Netanyahu, and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

    "The hostages, they are being left to die,'' she told reporters . "To die slowly. How can I handle that? I just don’t know how to handle it anymore."

    This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: A year after the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks on Israel, 4 Americans are still being held hostage

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Opinion: After Oct. 7 attack, why do so many Americans side with terrorists over Israel?
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Opinion: Israel has killed more than 41,000 people in Gaza. Biden can end this massacre.
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Israel intercepts Hezbollah rockets, sends missiles to Beirut, as Middle East crisis escalates
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    What is the strongest hurricane ever? How Hurricane Milton compares to powerful storms
    USA TODAY14 hours ago
    Hurricane Milton tracker: Storm weakens slightly to Category 4; still 'extremely dangerous'
    USA TODAY6 hours ago
    Veteran Jacksonville police officer charged with kidnapping, stalking woman
    Jacksonville Today23 days ago
    California women removed from Spirit Airlines flight due to wearing crop tops: Reports
    USA TODAY17 hours ago
    FDA upgrades recall of eggs linked to salmonella to 'serious' health risks or 'death'
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    Payments of $750 are only part of federal financial assistance after Helene | Fact check
    USA TODAY14 hours ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News21 days ago
    Texas governor offers $10K reward for information on fugitive accused of shooting chief
    USA TODAY19 hours ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute5 days ago
    Bought Pyrex glass measuring cups? You may be getting a refund from the FTC.
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz13 days ago
    6-year-old dies after stepfather allegedly beat him with baseball bat
    USA TODAY19 hours ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria17 days ago
    Milton to become a major hurricane Monday as it heads for Florida | The Excerpt
    USA TODAY23 hours ago
    Eviction prevention in Los Angeles helps thousands, including landlords
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Their mom survived the hurricane, but the aftermath took her life
    USA TODAY18 hours ago
    Meghan Markle dons plunging red dress with daring thigh-slit as she attends LA charity event without Harry
    The Mirror US2 days ago
    Major Bust Uncovers 10,000 Pounds of Illegally Harvested Berries in Florida
    Uncovering Florida17 days ago
    Corporate landlord with 12,000 homes in CA agrees to $48 million settlement for deceiving renters
    The HD Post12 days ago
    As Trump returns to Butler, Pa., there’s one name he never mentions | The Excerpt
    USA TODAY23 hours ago
    Illegal migration at the US border drops to lowest level since 2020.
    USA TODAY21 hours ago
    No, Trump didn't pledge only 3% of GoFundMe proceeds to Helene victims | Fact check
    USA TODAY16 hours ago
    How America’s largest swing state lost its swing and went from purple to red
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    As Tammy Baldwin leads, Eric Hovde pins Senate hopes on a change election
    Wisconsin Watch5 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post4 days ago
    Opinion: Oct. 7 showed me I was wrong about antisemitism in America. It's rampant.
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Colombian Citizen Guilty of Importing Cocaine to US
    Morristown Minute4 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy