Jets vs. Vikings channel today: Start time, TV, live stream, schedule in NFL Week 5

Week 5 of the NFL season will feature the undefeated Minnesota Vikings facing off against the New York Jets in London at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.

The Vikings secured a 31-29 victory over the Green Bay Packers to extend their win streak in Week 4. Quarterback Sam Darnold completed 20 of 28 passes for 275 yards and three touchdowns but also threw an interception and lost a fumble. In his first game back in Green Bay, running back Aaron Jones had 22 carries for 93 yards and caught four passes for 46 yards against his former team to help the Vikings win.

One the other hand, the Jets recently suffered a tough 10-9 loss to the Denver Broncos. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers struggled in the rainy conditions at MetLife Stadium, completing 57% of his passes for 225 yards as he was sacked five times. Rodgers left the field with a limp in the fourth quarter, appearing to have injured his left knee. After receiving treatment, Rodgers has been labeled as questionable and has been limited in practice. However, coach Robert Saleh has indicated that Rodgers will be ready to play against Minnesota.

Here's how to watch the Vikings take on the Jets across the pond.

When is kickoff time for New York Jets vs. Minnesota Vikings?

The Week 5 battle between the New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. ET (6:30 a.m. PT).

What channel is New York Jets vs. Minnesota Vikings?

The Week 5 game between the New York Jets vs. Minnesota Vikings will be broadcast on NFL Network at 9:30 a.m. ET.

How to stream Jets vs. Vikings for free

Those looking to cut the cord can watch the New York Jets vs. Minnesota Vikings on Fubo , which is offering a free trial for new subscribers.

New York Jets vs. Minnesota Vikings: TV, time, streaming info

The Week 5 game between the New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings will air on NFL Network.

Date: Sunday, Oct. 6

Sunday, Oct. 6 Time: 9:30 a.m. ET

9:30 a.m. ET Streaming: NFL Network, NFL+, Fubo (free trial)

NFL Network, NFL+, Fubo (free trial) Location: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (London)

