Giants vs. Seahawks channel today: Start time, TV, live stream, schedule

One team is in the midst of playing three games in less than 10 days and another will be playing its first game in 10 days. Those are the circumstances when the Seattle Seahawks host the New York Giants in a Week 5 matchup as the 2024 NFL season moves into its October slate.

The Seahawks (3-1) are in the midst of a difficult 11-day stretch in the schedule in which they will play three games, and their revamped defense under first-year coach Mike Macdonald already got lit up by the Lions last Monday in a 42-29 loss during the first game of this condensed period. But quarterback Geno Smith led the NFL in passing yards entering Week 5 , running back Kenneth Walker III returned from injury to score three touchdowns against Detroit, and Seattle is still a pleasant surprise atop the NFC West.

The Giants (1-3) will have gone 10 days since their 20-15 loss to the Dallas Cowboys to begin Week 4 and the injury status of offensive stars Malik Nabers (concussion) and Devin Singletary (ankle) will loom large, especially for New York quarterback Daniel Jones. He's coming off three respectable performances in a row, even if two of them ended with Giants' losses.

Here's what else you need to know to watch Sunday's Week 5 NFL game between the New York Giants and Seattle Seahawks :

When is kickoff time for Giants vs. Seahawks?

The Week 5 matchup between the New York Giants and Seattle Seahawks is scheduled to kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET.

What channel is Giants vs. Seahawks?

The Week 5 game between the New York Giants and Seattle Seahawks will be broadcast on CBS. The game can be streamed on NFL+, Paramount+, YouTube TV (via NFL Sunday Ticket), or with Fubo , which is offering a free trial for new subscribers.

Giants vs. Seahawks: TV, time, streaming for Week 5 game

Date: Sunday, Oct. 6

Sunday, Oct. 6 Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

4:25 p.m. ET TV: CBS

CBS Location: Lumen Field, Seattle

