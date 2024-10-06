Open in App
    When will we 'fall back?' What to know about 2024's end of daylight saving time

    By Emily DeLetter, USA TODAY,

    2 days ago
    Scott Gow wipes a tower clock on test at the Electric Time Company in Medfield, Massachusetts March 6, 2009. Brian Snyder, REUTERS

    There are just four weeks until daylight saving time comes to an end for the year and our clocks will turn back by an hour, part of the twice-annual time change that affects a majority, but not all, of Americans.

    Daylight saving time, although not always popular, has still persisted and is observed by nearly all U.S. states every March and November.

    We "fall back" in November gaining an extra hour of sleep, and "spring forward" in March, losing that hour, a practice that can throw off schedules for parents, children and pets.

    Here's what to know about the end of daylight saving time this year.

    'It's going to die': California officer spends day off rescuing puppy trapped down well

    When does daylight saving time end in 2024?

    Daylight saving time will end for the year at 2 a.m. local time on Sunday, Nov. 3, when we "fall back" and gain an extra hour of sleep.

    Next year, it will begin again on Sunday, March 9, 2025.

    What is daylight saving time?

    Daylight saving time is the time between March and November when most Americans adjust their clocks ahead by one hour.

    We gain an hour in November (as opposed to losing an hour in the spring ) to make for more daylight in the winter mornings. When we "spring forward" in March, it's to add more daylight in the evenings. In the Northern Hemisphere, the autumnal equinox is Sunday, Sept. 22, marking the start of the fall season.

    When did daylight saving time start in 2024?

    Daylight saving time began in 2024 on Sunday, March 10 at 2 a.m. local time, when our clocks moved forward an hour, part of the twice-annual time change that affects most, but not all , Americans.

    Is daylight saving time ending?

    The push to stop changing clocks was put before Congress in the last couple of years, when the U.S. Senate unanimously approved the Sunshine Protection Act in 2022, a bill to make daylight saving time permanent.

    Although the Sunshine Protection Act was passed unanimously by the Senate in 2022, the U.S. House of Representatives did not pass it and President Joe Biden did not sign it.

    A 2023 version of the act remained idle in Congress, as well.

    Does every state observe daylight saving time?

    Not all states and U.S. territories participate in daylight saving time.

    Hawaii and most of Arizona do not observe daylight saving time. Because of its desert climate, Arizona doesn't follow daylight saving time (with the exception of the Navajo Nation). After most of the U.S. adopted the Uniform Time Act, the state figured that there wasn't a good reason to adjust clocks to make sunset occur an hour later during the hottest months of the year.

    There are also five other U.S. territories that do not participate:

    • American Samoa
    • Guam
    • Northern Mariana Islands
    • Puerto Rico
    • U.S. Virgin Islands

    The Navajo Nation, located in parts of Arizona, Utah and New Mexico, does follow daylight saving time.

    Hawaii is the other state that does not observe daylight saving time. Because of its proximity to the equator, there is not a lot of variance between hours of daylight during the year.

    This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: When will we 'fall back?' What to know about 2024's end of daylight saving time

